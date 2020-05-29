Game Changers: Want an idea how fall sports may look? History can give us a clue

One of the postponed games was against “the Second Team of Harrisburg Technical” in mid-October. When Carlisle did return, it didn’t have an opponent lined up and was still missing a player from the “flu.”

But the sports scene — especially after the Carlisle Indian Industrial School closed months prior and the football team, one of the nation’s best in the early 1900s, was disbanded — was fledgling.

Now, on a national level, the toll the virus took on college football was significant. According to the Athletic, only 87 college football games were played by November 1918. In 1916, ’17 and ’19 the average by that same time was 277. Pop Warner led Pitt to a shared national championship with Michigan — both teams played just five games.

So, what can be gleaned from this trip back in time?

A lot, and a little.

The county now has more than a dozen high schools all supporting multiple sports, many of them between 15-20 varsity teams. Hundreds of students play sports every year here, thousands in Pennsylvania. That leaves far more targets for the virus, even with the best mitigation tactics. It’s incomparable to 1918.