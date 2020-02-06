Game Changers: There aren't enough boys/girls basketball doubleheaders, and that needs to change

This is the first in what is intended to be a monthly series called Game Changers, exploring evolution in high school and youth sports — what has changed, what is changing, what needs to change or what may change in the future.
One of the best scenes each winter occurs in the Shippensburg and Big Spring gyms once a year.
Sometimes it’s a Tuesday night, sometimes it’s Friday.
For more than six hours, fans are treated to game after game of basketball — four in total.
The annual quad-headers the two neighboring rivals share are long but entertaining, an event more than a game, more like the annual season-opening and holiday tournaments.
It’s there you’ll see some of the biggest crowds on an average December or January night, and they’re not traditional basketball powers.
There are not enough of them — girls/boys varsity doubleheaders, and in this particular case, varsity and JV quad-headers.
That needs to change.
“We get a chance to watch the girls team play,” Creek said. “The other positive for us is it truly adds to the atmosphere. It ends up getting more people in the door, and it ends up more people can see the boys and the girls.”
Two parties benefit the most: the girls teams and parents with children on both teams.
For parents, the perks are obvious — there’s no need to stress over which child they’re going to see, or if each parent will split up to make sure sons and daughters both get support.
But for the girls, these are some of the few opportunities to play in front of large crowds and their student section.
This is the part that can’t be overstated. It’s the aspect that schools should strive to fix quickly, regardless of the hurdles — which are hardly enormous.
In the interest of fairness and providing the best possible platform for as many athletes as possible, doubleheaders provide girls basketball a rare opportunity to perform on “center stage.”
Those Big Spring-Shippensburg doubleheaders are packed. There’s hardly a seat in the building two nights a year.
Can the girls say they get to play in the same electric atmosphere every other night of the season? I don’t need to answer that for you.
It’s a travesty more student sections don’t stay home to support their girls programs rather than travel almost exclusively with the boys.
Doubleheaders solve this problem.
“I’m open to them,” Mechanicsburg AD Seth Pehanich said, adding the Keystone Division would have to schedule the freshman games at the opposing school the night of a doubleheader. “Our girls deserve it. Right or wrong, there’s no doubt about it, our boys get more.”
More girls teams deserve to play at least a few nights in front of a packed house. Nights playing as the lead-up to the boys game provided valuable opportunities to showcase their talents in front of peers who may not see another minute of their season (although that in itself is a shame).
It provides equality, even in a small way.
It provides a playoff environment for the girls to get excited for, especially for teams that may not make the postseason.
“Having three daughters that played basketball, we are very cognizant [of that],” said Big Spring superintendent Dr. Richard Fry, a vocal proponent for these miniature showcase events.
“They know it’s gonna be a big crowd for them, which is always fun for them,” Bulldogs girls head coach Randy Jones said.
Jones and her Big Spring peers aren't sure why more schools don't jump on board.
Sure, a quad-header in particular is more taxing for schools to host because of the inherently long nights, requiring more hours or volunteers in the food stands and at the ticket booth, Jones said. And sure, some schools are better equipped to handle two varsity and two JV teams, with ample locker-room space to accommodate everyone (but that doesn't mean they can't do a varsity doubleheader).
Later nights are a pitfall, but Bulldogs boys head coach Jason Creek subscribes to the “so what?” mentality — what’s another 20 minutes on an already long night?
But the benefits outweigh the costs.
Jones said she believes there were more doubleheaders several years ago. Fry remembers his son playing in as many as four a season years ago. Why the decline is hard to tell.
Cedar Cliff and Red Land enjoy annual twin-bills. And this year James Buchanan and Boiling Springs set up a pair of two-fers.
There should be more.
Imagine regular Friday night showcases between division rivals. It’s a simple bookend to the school week, and most players, coaches and parents don’t have to beat the rising sun to start their Saturday.
Every Friday would feel like an event, the closest thing to football the hardwood can imitate. Even one division doubleheader per team is a start, two, three or four per school would be better.
The Mid-Penn should encourage this, division schedule-makers should work to include more of them, and ADs and coaches should step up and ask for more.
It’s the best of both worlds.
