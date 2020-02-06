Game Changers: There aren't enough boys/girls basketball doubleheaders, and that needs to change

“I’m open to them,” Mechanicsburg AD Seth Pehanich said, adding the Keystone Division would have to schedule the freshman games at the opposing school the night of a doubleheader. “Our girls deserve it. Right or wrong, there’s no doubt about it, our boys get more.”

More girls teams deserve to play at least a few nights in front of a packed house. Nights playing as the lead-up to the boys game provided valuable opportunities to showcase their talents in front of peers who may not see another minute of their season (although that in itself is a shame).

It provides equality, even in a small way.

It provides a playoff environment for the girls to get excited for, especially for teams that may not make the postseason.

“Having three daughters that played basketball, we are very cognizant [of that],” said Big Spring superintendent Dr. Richard Fry, a vocal proponent for these miniature showcase events.

“They know it’s gonna be a big crowd for them, which is always fun for them,” Bulldogs girls head coach Randy Jones said.

Jones and her Big Spring peers aren't sure why more schools don't jump on board.