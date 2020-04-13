You are the owner of this article.
Game Changers: 32 days later — how COVID-19 threw local sports into chaos in such a short amount of time
Game Changers

Game Changers: 32 days later — how COVID-19 threw local sports into chaos in such a short amount of time

It sure does feel like a lifetime ago.

Was it just yesterday we were following Mechanicsburg girls basketball’s historic playoff run? Or was that a dream? Weren’t the Trinity boys looking like a serious threat to make it back to Giant Center? Or is that just my imagination?

Where’s baseball? Or is this just what purgatory feels like?

COVID-19 has disrupted every facet of our lives. Time is both moving far too quickly and sitting at a standstill. The paradox is making us lose track of what day it is. Didn’t we celebrate a holiday this weekend?

We live these fast-paced lives, but it’s nearly unfathomable to think about how quickly a virus — this invisible, microscopic threat — can shut down everything we hold dear.

No Easter celebrations, no birthday parties.

No sports.

Sunday was a major holiday, subdued in a way we’re only just becoming accustomed to. It also marked the one month anniversary of the day Pennsylvania sports was upended in a way nobody expected.

In one month, we went from the best of times — the winter state championships and the annual rite of passage that is spring opening day — to the worst of times.

No state champions to crown, no first pitches to throw out — nothing.

To recap what happened locally:

Amazing how quickly up became down, isn’t it?

This was necessary. It was inevitable.

The virus gained a stronghold in this country and has not let go easily. It has taken from us family members, doctors and nurses, grocery store workers, military members. This is far more than just sports — and without temporarily sacrificing the pastimes we cherish, many of us could lose much more.

But that does not mean athletes, coaches and parents can’t take a moment to think selfishly and grieve for the sports and seasons they’ve lost this year. This is unprecedented in its scale, and it’s perfectly human to think selfishly for a time.

Many local athletes and coaches have maintained remarkable perspective through it all, though. Logan Nutt is one of them, a senior for the Wildcats who will live the rest of her hopefully long and happy life without knowing just how far her team could’ve gone.

“My life will not revolve around my senior year of high school.”

No, it will not. And before long, this moment in history will feel like a lifetime ago for you, as well.

Adams

Jake Adams is the sports editor at The Sentinel.

