Game Changers: 32 days later — how COVID-19 threw local sports into chaos in such a short amount of time

It sure does feel like a lifetime ago.
Was it just yesterday we were following Mechanicsburg girls basketball’s historic playoff run? Or was that a dream? Weren’t the Trinity boys looking like a serious threat to make it back to Giant Center? Or is that just my imagination?
Where’s baseball? Or is this just what purgatory feels like?
COVID-19 has disrupted every facet of our lives. Time is both moving far too quickly and sitting at a standstill. The paradox is making us lose track of what day it is. Didn’t we celebrate a holiday this weekend?
We live these fast-paced lives, but it’s nearly unfathomable to think about how quickly a virus — this invisible, microscopic threat — can shut down everything we hold dear.
No Easter celebrations, no birthday parties.
No sports.
Sunday was a major holiday, subdued in a way we’re only just becoming accustomed to. It also marked the one month anniversary of the day Pennsylvania sports was upended in a way nobody expected.
In one month, we went from the best of times — the winter state championships and the annual rite of passage that is spring opening day — to the worst of times.
No state champions to crown, no first pitches to throw out — nothing.
To recap what happened locally:
- March 11: The prologue — Mount Lebanon refused to allow its boys basketball team to play Cheltenham amid concerns about COVID-19, which had likely spread into the district. This, it turns out, was the harbinger of things to come. That same night, nearly all of the remaining PIAA basketball second round games were completed. Mechanicsburg girls won a historic game against Springfield-Delco, and Trinity boys advanced once again to the quarterfinals.
- March 12: The PIAA officially postponed the remaining basketball and Class 2A swimming championships at noon, and truncated the 3A swimming championships, which were already underway for the second and final day at Bucknell University. The delay was set for two weeks. How optimistic that feels in hindsight. The AHL and minor league baseball also postponed their seasons.
- March 13: Within 48 hours of the NCAA conference tournaments and then March Madness being cancelled, Messiah, Dickinson and Shippensburg University put their spring seasons on hold. Eventually, all college athletics were cancelled. And high school spring sports were postponed two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf shuttered all K-12 schools for two weeks. Youth baseball leagues followed suit, postponing all preseason activity two weeks. And finally, Penn State suspended all competition, including the Blue-White Game.
- March 16: District 3 held a meeting to discuss the future of the spring season. No decision was made. The Penn Relays in Philadelphia were cancelled.
- March 17: Williams Grove, Port Royal and Lincoln speedways all cancelled the upcoming races for the weekend. Little League Baseball recommended all affiliates postpone play until at least May.
- March 18: The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association said it hoped to decide the fates of the Big 33 Classic and East-West All-Star Game by April 1.
- March 23: The PIAA extends its postponements one week, to (hopefully) restart April 6, after Wolf extended the school closure mandate to the same date, further endangering the status of the winter championships and spring seasons.
- March 30: The PIAA held a video conference meeting two weeks after the scheduled meeting was set for and doesn’t discuss the status of the winter and spring seasons. Within hours, Wolf extended the school closures mandate indefinitely. The PIAA released a statement saying it was taking “no action” at that time. But at this point, it became increasingly obvious the seasons would not resume.
- April 1: The PSFCA kicked the can down the road and said it wouldn’t decide what to do with its showcase games until April 15.
- April 2: The Senators offered vouchers for healthcare workers for a free game if/when the 2020 season resumes. The Carlisle Community Coalition also said it had yet to decide the fate of the youth basketball Carlisle Summer League. Lincoln and Port Royal dirt tracks announced they are staying closed for another week.
- April 3: Williams Grove joined Lincoln and Port Royal, saying there will be no races that night.
- April 9: Wolf announced in the morning all schools are to remain closed for the rest of the school year. Shortly after 3 p.m., after an emergency meeting, the PIAA finally cancelled the remaining winter and spring seasons. Twenty-eight days have passed since the last sanctioned PIAA event. If — and it’s hardly a guarantee — the fall season is held as scheduled, Aug. 20 will be the date of the first PIAA events, season-opening golf matches. It will be 161 days.
- April 13: The epilogue — American Legion Baseball announced it was cancelling all regional tournaments and its World Series this summer. Pennsylvania’s state governing body cancelled the season shortly after.
Amazing how quickly up became down, isn’t it?
This was necessary. It was inevitable.
The virus gained a stronghold in this country and has not let go easily. It has taken from us family members, doctors and nurses, grocery store workers, military members. This is far more than just sports — and without temporarily sacrificing the pastimes we cherish, many of us could lose much more.
But that does not mean athletes, coaches and parents can’t take a moment to think selfishly and grieve for the sports and seasons they’ve lost this year. This is unprecedented in its scale, and it’s perfectly human to think selfishly for a time.
Many local athletes and coaches have maintained remarkable perspective through it all, though. Logan Nutt is one of them, a senior for the Wildcats who will live the rest of her hopefully long and happy life without knowing just how far her team could’ve gone.
“My life will not revolve around my senior year of high school.”
No, it will not. And before long, this moment in history will feel like a lifetime ago for you, as well.
Jake Adams is the sports editor at The Sentinel. He primarily covers high school sports in Cumberland County and writes a new column called Game Changers. Have a topic in mind? Email him at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
