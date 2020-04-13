Game Changers: 32 days later — how COVID-19 threw local sports into chaos in such a short amount of time

Amazing how quickly up became down, isn’t it?

This was necessary. It was inevitable.

The virus gained a stronghold in this country and has not let go easily. It has taken from us family members, doctors and nurses, grocery store workers, military members. This is far more than just sports — and without temporarily sacrificing the pastimes we cherish, many of us could lose much more.

But that does not mean athletes, coaches and parents can’t take a moment to think selfishly and grieve for the sports and seasons they’ve lost this year. This is unprecedented in its scale, and it’s perfectly human to think selfishly for a time.

Many local athletes and coaches have maintained remarkable perspective through it all, though. Logan Nutt is one of them, a senior for the Wildcats who will live the rest of her hopefully long and happy life without knowing just how far her team could’ve gone.

“My life will not revolve around my senior year of high school.”

No, it will not. And before long, this moment in history will feel like a lifetime ago for you, as well.

Jake Adams is the sports editor at The Sentinel. He primarily covers high school sports in Cumberland County and writes a new column called Game Changers. Have a topic in mind? Email him at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.