3 for the weekend: 3 videos and classic games to watch while you await the return of local sports

And we have a solution. Over the next few weeks, we’ll scour the internet for old games and other videos of past local sporting events and suggest a few you can sit down to watch each weekend, from random YouTube channels to our old videos and everything in between.
Perhaps we’ll keep it local. Perhaps we’ll find something other than full games. Whatever we find, we hope it’ll help everyone reconnect with old memories or introduce new generations to old stories while we anxiously await the return of high school, college and pro sports.
1. Billy Owens, Carlisle win fourth straight title
Arguably the greatest four-year run in PIAA basketball history ended with this game. Billy Owens and the Thundering Herd put the finishing touches on four straight state titles 32 years ago, romping Pittsburgh Central Catholic in the game Owens is best known for. This game is a classic in every sense of the word, one parents should show kids once every few years or more. As with many videos we may highlight these next few weeks, it comes courtesy of Big Star’s YouTube channel.
2. A Shamrock Story
Head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. has led his Trinity boys basketball team to four Mid-Penn Championships, 18 District 3 titles and two PIAA championships. The Shamrocks almost made it three state titles last year, losing in a thriller to Lincoln Park. Freshman Chance Westry dropped 40 points, nearly leading a furious late-game comeback. We found the YouTube video from TJtheDIRECTOR.
3. Kyle Swartz vs. Donovon Ball: Part 4
Meeting four times in championship matches during wrestling season is unbelievable. Posting four wins during those meetings is even more surreal. Northern’s Kyle Swartz did the unthinkable during the 2019 wrestling season, defeating Cedar Cliff standout Donovon Ball four times, including in a thrilling PIAA Class 3A state title match. The video is from my own YouTube channel.
