3 for the weekend: 3 videos and classic games to watch while you await the return of local sports

Finished binging Stranger Things and Tiger King on Netflix? Watched all of Bob’s Burgers on Hulu? Studied every Star Wars movie in order and backwards on Disney+?

Need a sports fix?

So do we.

And we have a solution. Over the next few weeks, we’ll scour the internet for old games and other videos of past local sporting events and suggest a few you can sit down to watch each weekend, from random YouTube channels to our old videos and everything in between.

Perhaps we’ll keep it local. Perhaps we’ll find something other than full games. Whatever we find, we hope it’ll help everyone reconnect with old memories or introduce new generations to old stories while we anxiously await the return of high school, college and pro sports.

If you have suggestions for past and classic local and PIAA videos, let me know at mmerda@cumberlink.com and we’ll feature them in an upcoming week.

1. Billy Owens, Carlisle win fourth straight title