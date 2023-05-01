Tim Bigelow and his son had dug up one of Zack Kuntz’s old jerseys at Camp Hill High School.

The Camp Hill head football coach was meeting his former player at a post-NFL Draft celebration Saturday night. Kuntz, a redshirt senior tight end out of Old Dominion, had been selected by the New York Jets with the 220th overall pick in the 2023 draft. He was the first-ever Camp Hill player to hear his name called and is the third to enter the league in the program’s history.

At the celebration, Kuntz autographed the jersey for Bigelow’s son. The 6-foot-8 Kuntz is a gentle giant, according to his former coach. A kind soul.

The exchange with his son exemplified those characteristics. Bigelow’s son, beaming with excitement, hardly slept Saturday.

“My son was sitting next to me, and when we saw his name come across the board, we all just screamed and yelled and jumped,” Bigelow said. “It was a great experience. It was something that you really can’t put into words, the emotions that went through my son and myself. … It was just such a great thing for him to have happen.”

Kuntz was a four-year letterman for the Lions from 2014 to 2017. The 2018 Camp Hill graduate initially signed with Penn State before transferring to Old Dominion in 2021 for his redshirt junior season.

With the Monarchs, Kuntz exploded onto the NCAA scene. He ranked second in receptions (73) among all tight ends in the country and racked up 692 yards and five touchdowns in a 2021 All-Conference USA campaign. A knee injury shortened his 2022 season to five games, but he managed to haul in 12 passes for 144 yards and two scores.

The instant impact didn’t surprise Bigelow.

“If you could match 6-8, a 4.5 (40-yard dash) and a 40-inch vertical, the sky’s the limit, truly,” Bigelow said. “When I was the offensive coordinator and was trying to figure out what we were going to game plan for the next week, it was basically how can we get Zack matched up against somebody that we really like and put him on that person> So we put him at wideout. We put him at tight end. We put him at flex. We put him at (halfback). We put him everywhere to basically say, ‘We want anybody that you have.’”

Bigelow’s confidence in Kuntz stemmed from the tight end’s versatility. Along with football — where he helped the Lions to back-to-back District 3 titles in 2014 and 2015 under Bigelow’s predecessor Frank Gay — Kuntz was a standout on the track team and a force on the basketball court.

On the track, Kuntz charged to 2017 Class 2A state gold in the 110-meter hurdle while also medaling in the high jump. Kuntz’s height allowed for the Lions to exploit any mismatch on the gridiron, but Bigelow identified the track title as the moment where Kuntz entered another dimension of athleticism.

“It may sound weird, but I think when he won the 110 hurdles in track at states, I think that situation right there alone was like, ‘Wow, this is something special,’” Bigelow said.

Kuntz’s track background also pushed him on his path to the NFL. At the league’s draft combine in February, the Old Dominion product shattered the tight end evaluation, reaching top marks in the vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump (10-8). His 4.55-second 40-yard dash ranked second among the position field.

His off-the-chart combine performance drew a large NFL audience, spanning from league scouts to sports talk shows like the Pat McAfee Show and Good Morning Football on the NFL Network. He went from being a blip on teams’ radars to being a mainstay on draft boards.

“Going through some of the guys who just had that freak factor to him, he was right there at the top,” said New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas in a news conference Saturday. “The size, the speed, the length, the jump — just everything.”

Kuntz joins a Jets franchise that’s on the upturn. New York recently traded for future hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Camp Hill native slides into a receiver room that includes wideouts Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard, along with tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

“J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!! Let’s work!” Kuntz said on Twitter after being selected.

Bigelow believes the injury Kuntz faced in 2022, in addition to prior adversity, aided his development. At Penn State, Kuntz rarely saw the field and caught just three passes for 26 yards in three years as a Nittany Lion.

Out of Camp Hill, Kuntz shouldered the pressure of a four-star recruit and ranked as the 2017 class’ No. 283 overall prospect, according to 247sports.com. At his position, he was listed as the No. 7 tight end. In the state, he was ninth overall.

“There’s probably not been a college player that has faced more adversity than Zack,” Bigelow said. “He has been through everything — injuries, transfer portal, his senior year going down. Everything was kind of just going against him, and knowing who Zack is, and knowing what kind of personality he is, he was not going to let anything stop him. When he is invested in something, he’s all in. And that’s in life, too.”

Bigelow said Kuntz’s compassion also helped him reach this point. Ahead of the draft, Kuntz volunteered in a spring combine at Camp Hill and occasionally returned to show the program support across his college career.

Kuntz has always inspired his community, and big moments like hearing his name called Saturday added to that legacy. But the small moments like signing an old jersey for a fan are examples of his humble hometown commitment.

“A good friend of mine asked me (Saturday) night, and I didn’t know the answer to this,” Bigelow said. “He said, ‘How many coaches in the Mid-Penn can say that they’ve ever had a kid drafted?’ And I’m thinking back and thinking that there might be a handful people. But just for small town Camp Hill to have a kid get drafted, it brings immense pride to our community.

“Zack brought something to our program that we may never see again.”

Close Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Photos: Camp Hill grad, Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz at NFL combine Zack Kuntz, the Old Dominion tight end who played high school football at Camp Hill, participated in an NFL combine workout Saturday. Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)