It's not easy to take down Wyomissing on the gridiron. Trinity almost pulled off the upset on Friday night at COBO Field, dropping a 35-34 decision to the Spartans, who erased a 20-point deficit and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 14 seconds remaining in their nonleague showdown game.

Special teams were the story of the night. The Shamrocks blocked two punts, and recovered them for two scores.

The first came in the first quarter when Payton Schaffner blocked a punt which was recovered in the end zone by Hayden Johnson. In the third quarter, Jacob Ness blocked a punt and took it to the house himself for a 23-yard return that helped the Shamrocks extend their 27-14 halftime lead to 34-14.

The Shamrocks also left a crucial point on the board in their early surge. After sophomore Messiah Mickens broke right through the middle of the Spartan defense, running for an 85-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, Trinity missed PAT attempt.

At the time, however, the bigger concern was Mickens. The Penn State commit suffered a lower-body injury on his TD trot and headed into the locker room.

Mickens reappeared on the Trinity sideline midway through the second quarter but didn’t see action until the final play of the third quarter. Right after his return, lightning struck – literally.

A lightning delay gave the two sides 50 minutes to deliberate before the final quarter. At the time of the delay, the Spartans had trimmed the Shamrock advantage to 34-21 following an 8-yard TD run by Collin Niedrowski. Mickens felt that the delay gave Wyomissing an advantage.

“I would say for sure (that the delay helped Wyomissing),” Mickens said. “They definitely got some extra time to think of a game plan.”

The Spartans had the momentum after the delay. Chase Eisenhower ran for a touchdown on Wyomissing’s first drive of the fourth quarter, then the defense forced a stop after the Shamrocks drained a few minutes off the clock.

Wyomissing regained possession at their own 42 yard line, down by six points with 3:27 left to play. They marched to the goal line, converting on a couple third downs in the process.

At the 1 yard line with under 20 seconds left to play and no timeouts, the Spartans elected to throw the ball. Wyomissing QB Logan Hyde found freshman Justice Hardy open in the end zone to tie the game. Spartan kicker Keegan Maher drilled the PAT to secure the win.

Despite missing over half the game, Mickens finished with 145 yards on the ground, including the touchdown dash. Junior Christian Joy stepped up in his absence, recording 84 all-purpose yards.

“Some of those kids are pretty darn good,” said Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum. “(Hardy) gets all the press, but they’ve got some guys, those running backs.”

The ‘Rocks were unable to stop Wyomissing’s Wing-T ground attack. Nine different Spartan rushers combined for a total of 410 yards on the ground. Eisenhower led the way with 172 yards on 19 attempts.

Trinity hosts West Perry next week. The Mustangs (3-0) are ranked nith in PennLive’s Class 3A rankings. The Shamrocks lost 40-14 to West Perry last year in Elliottsburg.

Photos: Scenes from Boiling Springs football's suspended game against Gettysburg