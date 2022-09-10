Wyomissing football runs through and around Trinity for 35-14 win

WYOMISSING — For head coach Jordan Hill and his Trinity football team, the 2022 season has been about taking the next step forward.

That’s what Hill had in mind when he penciled in a game against back-to-back state runner-up Wyomissing on the Shamrocks’ schedule for Week 3. Hill recognized the Spartans would present a challenge while showing his young Shamrocks the discipline and drive needed to reach their goals.

Wyomissing showcased said discipline and drive Saturday afternoon, dispatching the Shamrocks 35-14 at Wyomissing Senior Area High School. The Spartans' rushing attack gouged the Trinity defense for 319 yards and five touchdowns, utilizing head coach Bob Wolfrum's signature Wing-T scheme.

"There's a reason why he's been there that long," Hill said of Wolfrum, who's in his 36th season at the helm of the Wyomissing (3-0) program. "They're doing all the right things all the time. They don't pick and choose, and the guys are being held accountable. So, when you're going against a football team like that, and it's one that's been to the last two AAA state championships, there's a reason why. It might not be the same exact team that the last two have had, but there's a formula there, there's a DNA there that is going to come out and fight and fight and fight.”

Leading the Wyomissing rush was the two-headed machine of Charlie McIntyre and Drew Eisenhower. The Spartan tailbacks racked up a combined 226 rushing yards (McIntyre 154, Eisenhower 72) and four scores.

McIntyre raced out to the first Wyomissing touchdown at the six-minute mark on an 80-yard dash, eluding a host of Trinity (1-2) defenders at both the first and second levels. Eisenhower followed suit with a 12-yard touchdown scamper early in the second quarter before McIntyre shimmied in from 14 yards out to give the Spartans a 21-0 lead before halftime.

The Spartans struck pay dirt on four plays out of the break, capping a 66-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge from Eisenhower. Chase Eisenhower polished off the ground game assault with a 1-yard dive with four minutes left in the third quarter.

“Our nonconference games are going to be somebody that's going to be, in my opinion, better than everybody that we play (in the division),” Hill said. “because I want to go see those guys fight. They may be a team that's way better, got way more guys, but I want to see the fight and the character of our guys to be able to head into our season.”

Hill saw glimpses of that fight in the fourth quarter, as his ‘Rocks struck for two touchdowns, the first points surrendered by the Spartans this season. Tanie Young scored the first on a play out of the wildcat formation, racing to the right edge and bolting 58 yards to the end zone with 4:48 remaining.

Young’s touchdown preceded an Amil Way fumble recovery in Spartan territory on the ensuing Wyomissing possession. The Shamrocks capitalized with freshman Messiah Mickens’ 4-yard touchdown run.

Mickens, who has received an offer from Texas A&M, collected 63 yards across nine carries. But Trinity struggled in the passing department, amassing 17 yards through the air.

“To be able to continue to fight there at the end,” Hill said, “yeah, that's something that you want to see. You don't ever want to see your guys give up.”

Trinity begins its Mid-Penn Capital slate Friday, traveling to West Perry to face a formidable and big-play Mustang outfit. Hill hopes to see the lessons and tests absorbed from Wyomissing — and Roman Catholic in Week 2 — surface in Elliottsburg.

“We should feel like we're prepared to go into what's next,” Hill said. “Always.”