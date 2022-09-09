William Penn football edges Carlisle in 54-47 offensive slugfest

YORK — The Carlisle football team didn’t waltz with William Penn Friday night.

It commenced in an offensive slugfest.

The Herd and host Bearcats both showcased their quick and big-strike abilities as a combined 15 touchdowns were posted. But with 16.3 seconds left, it came down to the veteran leadership of Bearcat quarterback Sam Stoner, as he rolled to his right and connected with Jaheim White for an 8-yard touchdown to jolt William Penn to a 54-47 victory over Carlisle.

The Herd, with 31.3 seconds remaining, attempted a fourth-down conversion from their own 41. Quarterback Louis Shank attempted to pick up the 3 yards needed on a scamper but fell short of the first-down marker, and the Herd turned the ball over on downs.

“You’ve got to give York credit,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said, “they fought to the bitter end. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and our kids fought their butts off. But in games like this, it comes down to a penalty here or a penalty there. It’s so small as far as the margin for error, and it’s one of those things where we weren’t on the winning end today.”

Stoner consistently answered the bell for the Bearcats (1-2) Friday night, escaping the pocket with the defense bearing down and finding a target in the slightest of windows. The Bearcat quarterback threw for 259 yards and six touchdowns, three of them to White.

White also did damage in the run game, collecting another two scores on 114 yards. His running scores accounted from 20 and 2 yards out, and the receiving grabs were hauled in on 20, 12 and 8 yard connections. David Warde also came down with 22 and 21 yard receiving scores, and Quinten Price tacked a 28-yard pitch-and-catch to the cause.

Carlisle (2-1) piled up its share of yardage and big-play touchdowns. Jaqueece Morell rumbled for 173 stripes on the ground and a touchdown. Marquise Miller was another workhorse in the Carlisle stable of running backs as he split the seam for a 37-yard score and punched in a 1-yard dive. Kareem Lawson took the edge on a 49-yard pitch for six.

Wide receiver Carson Swartz broke open the offensive floodgates with an 80-yard catch-and-run just three minutes into the contest. Shank also powered two scores with his legs, crossing the goal line on 2- and 3-yard plunges.

Carlisle aims to use Friday’s wrangle as motivation moving forward and hope for a rematch with the Bearcats come the postseason.

“We got a long season. We’re gonna have a long season,” Ickes said, “so we can’t dwell on this. Obviously, I want our kids to remember this … but it is what it is.”