A screen pass sprang Cumberland Valley’s Ke’aune Green on the first play of the second quarter Friday evening at the Eagles’ Chapman Field. Green, the CV junior, raced toward the near sideline, where his teammates hopped with excitement, and then surged toward the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown. Green’s gallop, and Andrew Rice’s extra point, cut Spring-Ford’s lead to 14-7 in a Week 3 nonleague clash.

In a flash, the momentum disappeared. Less than three minutes later, Spring-Ford’s Mike Bendowski bulled in from the 4-yard line to cap a six-play, 80-yard drive to answer. The Rams overwhelmed the Eagles, rushing to a 63-17 victory, and a weather system that had threatened Friday’s football slate moved in with 9:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, forcing officials to clear the field and declare the score final with the approval of both teams.

The rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning applied punctuation to the nonleague portion of the Eagles’ schedule and a game that left Cumberland Valley searching for answers and a way forward after an 0-3 start to the season with losses to Spring-Ford, Central York and Manheim Township.

“We just need to find ourselves,” said Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt. “I think it’s realizing who we are, believing in what we are and binding together. The reality is these three teams we played to start the season, it’s going to be hard for them to find a loss. Next week, one of them will because Manheim Township plays Spring-Ford. … The message to our guys is that you’ve got to trust the process. All is not lost. You’ve just got to believe in what you’re doing, and I have to do better. It’s got to start with me.”

A week earlier, Oswalt and his staff drew up a defensive game plan that limited Central York to 14 points after the Panthers had posted 45 points in a Week 1 win over Central Dauphin and would go on to score 57 against Hempfield in a Week 3 game Friday. Spring-Ford (3-0) matched that point total by the end of the first quarter Friday on touchdown passes from Matt Zollers to Mason Scott and Jordan Marsilio.

“The cliché of ‘Get off the field on third down’ has been a conversation we’ve had with our defense through three weeks,” Oswalt said. “Last week, it was OK. In Week 1, it was an issue. Tonight it was an issue.”

Zollers completed 14 of 22 passes for 324 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for a score. Cumberland Valley (0-3) had challenged him early, forcing Spring-Ford into three third-down situations on the opening drive. The Rams converted the first two, and after the Eagles successfully defended a third-down pass on the third, Spring-Ford dialed up the 33-yard touchdown pass from Zollers to Scott (five receptions, 148 yards, three touchdowns) on fourth down.

Spring-Ford scored on its first five possessions and faced third down just once more before the end of the half. It resulted in Zollers’ 26-yard touchdown toss to Marsilio.

“When things don’t go our way, we stop doing things our way, and that’s a me problem,” Oswalt said. “These guys have to trust our process, and it takes a leader to get them there, and that’s on me.”

Offensively, the Eagles found some footing but slipped before they could turn it into momentum. Bendowski intercepted starting quarterback Deagan Rardain with the Eagles driving into Rams territory on their first drive of the game. Rardain and Kaden Schoenly, who have split time under center through three games, combined to complete eight passes on 19 attempts for 195 yards Friday. Rardain threw both touchdowns, the second on a 55-yard pass to Nolan Buzalka on the first drive of the third quarter, and surrendered a second interception on a tipped pass.

“Both guys are working hard,” Oswalt said. “We have different things that the other one doesn’t, and we’re trying to get a spark. This is the most offensive production we’ve had in three weeks, so if we’re really grasping at straws for positives after tonight, there’s one.”

Bryce Staretz helped set up the other three points of the night for the Eagles, carrying the ball five times for 28 yards on an 11-play drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal.

“Bryce ran hard,” Oswalt said of the senior, who finished with 14 carries for 81 yards. “He broke tackles that were really his point of emphasis this week after last week not breaking the initial tackle. He’s a great leader. He’s an awesome kid. He works super hard, and he loves his line. It was good to see some of that working tonight.”

It wasn’t enough to overcome the overwhelming Spring-Ford attack. Belal Abdelrahman caught five passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Bendowski tacked on another rushing touchdown moments before the officials cleared the field.

After enduring a gantlet of a nonleague schedule, the Eagles turn to the Mid-Penn Commonwealth slate, which opens with a Week 4 trip to Central Dauphin East set for Friday, another chance for Oswalt and the Eagles to find answers and a way forward.

