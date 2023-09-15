“De-fense” chants erupted from the West Perry football crowd lining the COBO Field fence. The Trinity faithful stomped on the home bleachers, singing “ohhhh” to the tune of "Seven Nation Army" in unison. The Shamrock student section, camped behind the far end zone, shouted, yelled and screeched.

Hike.

With 7.9 seconds left, and the Shamrocks trailing West Perry by three in Friday’s Mid-Penn Capital showdown, Trinity quarterback Caleb Wray rolled to his right and floated a pass into the corner of the end zone. A host of players, from both teams, swarmed to the ball, as the pass came down into the teeth of the defense.

Then the sounds of jubilation and defeat enveloped the stadium.

West Perry’s Bryce Smith had cut in front of the pass and batted down the ball with 3.8 seconds on the clock. All that remained was a Marcus Quaker 18-yard scamper, and the Mustangs stormed the field to celebrate a 19-16 victory over the Shamrocks.

“I'm just confident in my boys. I'm confident in myself,” Smith said. “We know what we're doing, and we had been aggressive the whole game. I just trust everyone on my team, and we never give up. That last play, we just had to do our job. I did my job, everybody did their part, and we just finished it.”

Before the defense sealed the deal, West Perry (4-0, 1-0 Capital) required a boost from its offense with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

Trinity (2-2, 0-1) had pinned West Perry on its own 7-yard line before the Mustangs manufactured a 93-yard drive for the go-ahead score. The possession began with a 22-yard acrobatic catch from wide receiver Ian Goodling, and after chunk runs from Brad Hockenberry and Caleb Gutshall, Quaker capped the response on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

The go-ahead drive ate up more than nine minutes.

“Coach (TJ) Quaker, our offensive coordinator, came over and said, ‘We’re burning the clock. We gotta control the time,’” Goodling said. “That way, they didn’t have a lot of time to come back down the field and score. And we shut them down.”

Prior to the determining score, Trinity had mellowed the Mustangs when Christian Joy found a seam on the right side, hugged the sideline and zoomed 34 yards into the end zone with 10:14 to play. Joy appeared to have a similar influence in the ‘Rocks’ final drive, taking a screen pass 18 yards and breaking out another 17-yard run.

But once the Shamrocks entered the red zone, Joy was handed another 6-yard carry until the baton was passed to backfield mate Messiah Mickens. Mickens, who was hobbled by an undisclosed injury in the second half, was bottled for runs of 2 yards and 1 yard inside the 10, leading to Trinity’s fourth-down passing attempt.

“Our kids came up big on two plays,” said West Perry head coach Bob Boden. “We let them get yards the whole way down the field. And then when it was third-and-one, we stuffed ‘em. On fourth-and-one, we stuffed ‘em. And that was huge.”

Trinity made its share of stops as well, limiting two methodical Mustang drives to field goals in the first quarter where Goodling converted kicks of 23 and 35 yards. The Shamrock special teams, which blocked three punts across the first three weeks, also broke up a fake-punt attempt and flipped the turnover into points.

After Joy snapped a 16-yard run, Mickens shed a pair of tacklers and dashed 41 yards to put the Shamrocks up 7-6 at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter. Kieran Finegan also booted a 37-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer.

“(Trinity’s a) good football team,” Boden said. “This is a good football game, and we knew it was going to be. It wasn't going to be a blowout, and we knew it was going to be a back-and-forth ballgame. I know Messiah Mickens, it looks like he's hobbled up, but that’s a gutsy performance by him.”

Quaker led all rushers with a 130 yards on 18 carries while Hockenberry ran the rock for 97 stripes, including a 10-yard second-quarter touchdown. Mickens burst for 97 yards to pace Trinity, and Joy collected 78. Wray completed 10 of his 13 passes for 107 yards.

Like the “de-fense” chants that were belted out in unison as West Perry made its goal-line stand, the Mustangs came together following the win, crediting each player for the triumph.

“It's not just about one play,” Smith said. “It's about everything we do. One player isn’t going to change the whole game for us, so we just stay positive. We knew what the outcome was going to be, and we played our hearts out.”

