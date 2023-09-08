A text from a Boiling Springs football player came across the team’s group chat last weekend, ahead of the Bubbler Foundation’s rubber duck regatta at South Middleton Park.

The text read, “Hey, guys, this community gives back to us every Friday night. Now it's our time.”

Head coach Brad Zell smiled.

“I just wrote, ‘I can't say it any better. That’s perfect,’” Zell said. “I don't know that they know any different. At least since I've been here, (the community) comes out and supports us whether we're winning or losing, which is a great thing. It’s that community aspect of things that is unique to Boiling Springs. And I think (the players) have gotten the bug now where they want to give back, and it's kind of cool to watch.”

Volunteering at events like the regatta has become a Boiling Springs program staple. It’s a way for the Bubblers to reciprocate the support they receive while strengthening their team bond and developing an appreciation for the blessings around them.

“I think that's again a testament to the community that they've been raised in,” said Zell, who took over the program in 2018. “Starting as a teacher here now, my first year, it's a little different here. It really is community based. So it's kind of cool to just watch them grow in that.”

The pull toward community outreach began in the 2020 offseason when Boiling Springs teamed with Project SHARE in Carlisle. The Bubblers picked crops, such as corn and cantaloupe, that were eventually distributed to community members in need.

Boiling Springs has maintained its relationship with Project SHARE and used the initial volunteering opportunity as a springboard to making a difference elsewhere. In the aftermath of the Boiling Springs Mill fire in January 2022, which displaced 10 residents, the team partnered with Bubbler baseball to start a donation drive. Other community projects included serving Mother’s Day breakfast at the Breakfast Table in Carlisle and hosting youth football camps.

“Everybody knows everybody,” senior Gage Hughes said. “I don't know if it's the same for bigger schools, but I know here, you know the people that are in the crowd, and it just gives you a warm feeling knowing that they're there. And it's like you want to make sure they have that same feeling back.”

Having a sense of unity is something that’s translated to the gridiron. The Bubblers have found ties between the sport and volunteering.

“I think it's a big bonding experience,” senior Matt McNair said. “You obviously put in some labor picking corn, picking watermelons or whatever it is. You just get to be closer with your guys. And if you can pick up a watermelon as a team, you can pick up a football as a team and block as a team.”

Team spirit has also grown through the volunteer work. Similar to uplifting members of the community, the Bubblers elevate each other when the battle ensues on Friday nights.

Boiling Springs finished 4-6 in 2022 after reaching the District 3 Class 3A title game in 2021. Despite the bumps and bruises, which included a six-game losing streak, the Bubblers rallied together and ended the season with a 35-28 win against Camp Hill.

“Some days it's pretty hot out picking corn, picking watermelon, all that,” Hughes said, “and obviously, it's not the most enjoyable to be out there. But you got to push through it, work together and just know that it's gonna be done eventually. You just gotta work together to figure it out.”

Zell sees the benefits as well, especially on the communication side of operations.

“I see them, especially this year, just talking more,” Zell said. “Not that we didn't talk a lot in the past, but the conversations on and off the field are all about football. And not that I catch them, but I hear them coming in the locker room and are like, ‘Hey, on this play, what if this happens? Like who do you block and who should I block?’ I just kind of think it’s really helped teamwork.”

And when the football discussions fall silent, the players are chomping at the bit to help the community.

Many of the players readily find new volunteer opportunities, or if the Bubblers are helping a prior organization, they employ their teamwork to improve production.

“I was a little worried early on this summer,” Zell said. “We didn't have great numbers, things like that. And then we went and did our Project SHARE day, and it was like from that point on, things changed. They became a little closer. I started hearing them say, ‘Hey, we're going here to eat, or we're going there to eat.’ They had a team camp out at one of the player’s houses. So I just see them doing a lot more together.”

In the end, the Bubblers are taking more from football than Xs and Os. When the sea of purple and gold blankets the Ecker Field bleachers on a given Friday night, the Bubblers know they're playing for something bigger.

“Everybody can be a hero in their own way,” McNair said. “Obviously, there’s the superheroes, but doing the little things is very important. It teaches you a little bit about life.”

Photos: Boiling Springs Football players harvest produce for Project SHARE Boiling Springs Football Players 20.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 1.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 2.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 3.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 4.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 5.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 6.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 7.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 8.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 9.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 10.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 11.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 12.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 13.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 14.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 15.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 16.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 17.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 18.JPG Boiling Springs Football Players 19.JPG