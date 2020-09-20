Vote for our Sentinel Week 1 Game of the Week

A pandemic. A delay. A standoff. A green light.
And now there's finally football.
Week 1 of the truncated, bizarre Mid-Penn Conference football season has arrived, and with it our Sentinel Game of the Week fan vote.
Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 1 action.
Your options this week:
- James Buchanan at Big Spring
- Exeter Township at Carlisle
- Susquenita at Boiling Springs
- West Perry at Mechanicsburg
All kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.
Vote here:
Vote for the Week 1 Sentinel Game of the Week
