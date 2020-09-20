 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote for our Sentinel Week 1 Game of the Week
web only alert top story
HS Football GOTW

Vote for our Sentinel Week 1 Game of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Football 11

Sean Smith keeps and eye on the play during Carlisle High School football practice Friday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A pandemic. A delay. A standoff. A green light.

And now there's finally football. 

Week 1 of the truncated, bizarre Mid-Penn Conference football season has arrived, and with it our Sentinel Game of the Week fan vote. 

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 1 action.

Your options this week:

  • James Buchanan at Big Spring
  • Exeter Township at Carlisle
  • Susquenita at Boiling Springs
  • West Perry at Mechanicsburg

All kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.

Vote here:

Vote for the Week 1 Sentinel Game of the Week

We provide you the games, you vote for which one you think will be the Game of the Week. Voting opens Sunday and closes Tuesday at 5 p.m.

You voted:

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News