Vote for our Sentinel Week 1 Game of the Week

Week 1 of the truncated, bizarre Mid-Penn Conference football season has arrived, and with it our Sentinel Game of the Week fan vote.

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 1 action.