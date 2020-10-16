UPDATE: HS Football: State College at Carlisle game now rescheduled for Monday

The Little Lions (1-1) started the season later than most Mid-Penn Conference schools while the school district mulled whether to allow fall sports to play during the pandemic. They didn't play their first game until Week 2, a 35-13 loss to Central Dauphin, then beat Cumberland Valley 31-0 last week.

State College entered this week third in the D6 power rankings out of four 6A teams, trailing Williamsport (5-0) and Altoona (2-1). Getting in the game against the Herd gives them a chance to leapfrog Altoona, which plays Central Dauphin on Friday night, and qualify for the district championship.

This is the second time this season Carlisle has lost a Friday night game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Days before the season opener, Carlisle Area School District announced it was shutting down all buildings and extracurricular activities, including sports, for five days due to an small outbreak of nearly a half-dozen cases of COVID-19 throughout the district. That forced Carlisle to postpone and eventual cancel its first game against Exeter Township; no players or members of the team were among those infected, the team said.