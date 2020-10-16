UPDATE: HS Football: State College at Carlisle game now rescheduled for Monday

Almost five hours before it was set to kick off, State College announced it would not be traveling to Carlisle to face the Thundering Herd in a Week 4 football game.
The game will now be made up Monday at 6 p.m. at Carlisle High School.
According to a screenshot Facebook post from Little Lions head coach Matt Lintal, there is a presumed positive case of COVID-19 "with a person who has been in close contact with the team."
Lintal's post went on to say: "This person has been tested and is in quarantine but we will not have test results in time to play today. Therefore, in consultation with our health and safety team, we have decided to postpone our game tonight. While disappointing, our hope is to play the game in the next couple of days."
Carlisle athletic director George Null confirmed the news to The Sentinel shortly after.
"They are unable to travel to us today," Null said.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Lintal posted again to State College's football Facebook page the game will be played Monday. Null confirmed the news. No other information about the presumed positive case was provided.
State College, a perennial District 6 championship contender, is in a precarious position. The District 6 Class 6A championship game is scheduled for Oct. 23-24 weekend.
The Little Lions (1-1) started the season later than most Mid-Penn Conference schools while the school district mulled whether to allow fall sports to play during the pandemic. They didn't play their first game until Week 2, a 35-13 loss to Central Dauphin, then beat Cumberland Valley 31-0 last week.
State College entered this week third in the D6 power rankings out of four 6A teams, trailing Williamsport (5-0) and Altoona (2-1). Getting in the game against the Herd gives them a chance to leapfrog Altoona, which plays Central Dauphin on Friday night, and qualify for the district championship.
This is the second time this season Carlisle has lost a Friday night game due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Days before the season opener, Carlisle Area School District announced it was shutting down all buildings and extracurricular activities, including sports, for five days due to an small outbreak of nearly a half-dozen cases of COVID-19 throughout the district. That forced Carlisle to postpone and eventual cancel its first game against Exeter Township; no players or members of the team were among those infected, the team said.
The Thundering Herd are 1-1 after a win at Chambersburg in Week 2 and loss to Central Dauphin at home last week. The Herd will now have a grueling five-day stretch next week beginning with State College and ending Oct. 23 with a long road trip to Altoona, one of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth's surprise teams this year.
Camp Hill and Susquehanna Township were two of the most recent schools to halt practices and games. Both are returning to action Friday night. Harrisburg, after opting out of the fall season originally, restarted in recent weeks and played its first football game last week, beating Berks Catholic.
