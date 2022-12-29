 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Trinity's Schlager, Way; Camp Hill's Parise selected to Pa. Football Writers 2A All-State Team

  • 0

The Shamrocks stifled the Burrs 24-0 in a PIAA Class 2A playoff game at COBO Field.

After helping Trinity football clinch a District 3 title and direct a path to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals, senior Max Schlager and sophomore Amil Way have more hardware to add to the display case. 

Thursday morning, Schlager and Way were selected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers 2A All-State Team in the linebacker and defensive back slots. Camp Hill’s Luke Parise also reserved space on the team, being tabbed as an athlete.

Schlager was the engine that kept Trinity churning, as the Division I recruit impacted both sides of scrimmage. At linebacker, Schlager piled up 137 tackles, including five for loss and one interception. Carrying duties in the backfield on offense, he amassed 846 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Way was the ballhawk of the Shamrock secondary, where he pirated a team-leading and Mid-Penn Conference best eight passes. The sophomore paired his intercepting tendencies with 52 tackles.

Parise, committed to Saint Joseph’s for baseball, stymied offensive drives with his astounding 143 sticks from his defensive end spot. The 143 stops were highlighted by 15 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Parise also serviced as punter for the district semifinal Lions, where booted an average 40.3 yards per punt.

'The culture is here now': Trinity adds another step of growth with PIAA 2A quarterfinal win over Executive Education
Air traffic control: Blending of individual talents has Trinity's secondary shutting down passing attacks

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior 

Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior 

Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior 

Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior 

Running Back 

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior 

John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior 

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior 

Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior 

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior 

Wide Receiver 

Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior 

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior 

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior 

Tight End 

Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior 

Offensive Line 

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior 

Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior 

Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior 

Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior 

David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior 

Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior 

Athlete 

Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior 

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior 

Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior 

Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior 

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior 

Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior 

Linebacker 

Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior 

Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior 

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior 

Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior 

Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior 

Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior 

Defensive Back 

Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior 

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior 

Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior 

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior 

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior 

Specialist 

Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior  

Athlete 

Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior 

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior 

Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High 

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior 

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior 

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior 

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior 

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior 

Running Back 

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior 

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior 

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior 

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior 

Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior 

Wide Receiver 

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior 

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior 

Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior 

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior 

Tight End 

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior 

Offensive Line 

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior 

Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior 

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior 

Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior 

Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley – 6-0, 260 senior 

Athlete 

Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior 

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior 

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior 

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior 

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior 

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior 

Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior 

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior 

Linebacker 

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore 

Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior 

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior 

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior 

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior 

Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior 

Defensive Back 

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior 

Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior 

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior 

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore 

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior  

Athlete 

Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior 

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

