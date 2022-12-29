Trinity's Schlager, Way; Camp Hill's Parise selected to Pa. Football Writers 2A All-State Team

After helping Trinity football clinch a District 3 title and direct a path to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals, senior Max Schlager and sophomore Amil Way have more hardware to add to the display case.
Thursday morning, Schlager and Way were selected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers 2A All-State Team in the linebacker and defensive back slots. Camp Hill’s Luke Parise also reserved space on the team, being tabbed as an athlete.
Schlager was the engine that kept Trinity churning, as the Division I recruit impacted both sides of scrimmage. At linebacker, Schlager piled up 137 tackles, including five for loss and one interception. Carrying duties in the backfield on offense, he amassed 846 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Way was the ballhawk of the Shamrock secondary, where he pirated a team-leading and Mid-Penn Conference best eight passes. The sophomore paired his intercepting tendencies with 52 tackles.
Parise, committed to Saint Joseph’s for baseball, stymied offensive drives with his astounding 143 sticks from his defensive end spot. The 143 stops were highlighted by 15 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Parise also serviced as punter for the district semifinal Lions, where booted an average 40.3 yards per punt.
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior
Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior
Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior
Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior
John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior
Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior
Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior
Tight End
Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior
Offensive Line
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior
Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior
Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior
Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior
David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior
Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior
Athlete
Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior
Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior
Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior
Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior
Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior
Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior
Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior
Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior
Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior
Defensive Back
Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior
Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior
Specialist
Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior
Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior
Running Back
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior
Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior
Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior
Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior
Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior
Tight End
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior
Offensive Line
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior
Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior
Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior
Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior
Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley – 6-0, 260 senior
Athlete
Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior
Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior
Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore
Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior
Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior
Defensive Back
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior
Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior
Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior
Athlete
Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports