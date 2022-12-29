Trinity's Schlager, Way; Camp Hill's Parise selected to Pa. Football Writers 2A All-State Team

After helping Trinity football clinch a District 3 title and direct a path to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals, senior Max Schlager and sophomore Amil Way have more hardware to add to the display case.

Thursday morning, Schlager and Way were selected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers 2A All-State Team in the linebacker and defensive back slots. Camp Hill’s Luke Parise also reserved space on the team, being tabbed as an athlete.

Schlager was the engine that kept Trinity churning, as the Division I recruit impacted both sides of scrimmage. At linebacker, Schlager piled up 137 tackles, including five for loss and one interception. Carrying duties in the backfield on offense, he amassed 846 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Way was the ballhawk of the Shamrock secondary, where he pirated a team-leading and Mid-Penn Conference best eight passes. The sophomore paired his intercepting tendencies with 52 tackles.

Parise, committed to Saint Joseph’s for baseball, stymied offensive drives with his astounding 143 sticks from his defensive end spot. The 143 stops were highlighted by 15 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Parise also serviced as punter for the district semifinal Lions, where booted an average 40.3 yards per punt.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior

Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior

Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior

Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior

Running Back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior

John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior

Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior

Wide Receiver

Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior

Tight End

Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior

Offensive Line

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior

Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior

Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior

Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior

David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior

Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior

Athlete

Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior

Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior

Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior

Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior

Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior

Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior

Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior

Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior

Defensive Back

Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior

Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior

Specialist

Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior

Athlete

Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior

Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior

Running Back

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior

Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior

Wide Receiver

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior

Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior

Tight End

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior

Offensive Line

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior

Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior

Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior

Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley – 6-0, 260 senior

Athlete

Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior

Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebacker

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore

Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior

Defensive Back

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior

Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior

Athlete

Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse

