Sentinel Staff
From right to left: Ian Goodling, Marcus Quaker and Bryce Smith
Christian Eby
After Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season, Trinity and West Perry maintained their respective spots in PennLive’s state football rankings that were released Tuesday morning.
The Shamrocks are ranked fifth in the 2A classification while West Perry sits ninth in 3A.
Trinity blasted Delone Catholic 49-12 in its season opener, led by sophomore running back Messiah Mickens and senior quarterback Caleb Wray, who combined for five touchdowns. West Perry downed Susquenita 45-22, gathering six rushing touchdowns and racking up 446 yards of total offense.
Photos: Trinity advances in state football playoffs with 24-0 win over West Catholic
Trinity's Messiah Mickens, left, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by West Catholic's Jiare Green during the first quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A first-round game at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Messiah Mickens, right, runs the ball up the center and picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by West Catholic's Nebiy Kassahun during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game Nov. 18 at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A host of Trinity players bring down West Catholic's K'saan Greene, center, during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, right, runs down West Catholic's Kal-El Durham, left, and makes the tackle during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, left, blocks a punt from West Catholic's Owen Suah during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, center, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic on Friday night at Cobo Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's John Paukovits kicks the ball for the extra point during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jacob Ness, left, makes the tackle against West Catholic's K'saan Greene during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's quarterback Caleb Wray, center, hands off to Max Schlager during the second quarter in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, right, looks for room around West Catholic's K'saan Greene during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, left, pulls in a touchdown pass in front of West Catholic's Kahir Thompson during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Wyatt Cooper, right, forces West Catholic's K'saan Greene to fumble during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, right, picks up a short gain of yards before being tackled by West Catholic's Jayvon Story during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawana, front, out runs West Catholic's K'saan Greene before stepping out of bounds during the third quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
