After Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season, Trinity and West Perry maintained their respective spots in PennLive’s state football rankings that were released Tuesday morning.

The Shamrocks are ranked fifth in the 2A classification while West Perry sits ninth in 3A.

Trinity blasted Delone Catholic 49-12 in its season opener, led by sophomore running back Messiah Mickens and senior quarterback Caleb Wray, who combined for five touchdowns. West Perry downed Susquenita 45-22, gathering six rushing touchdowns and racking up 446 yards of total offense.

