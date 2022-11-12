Trinity tops Annville-Cleona for District 3 Class 2A football title

ANNVILLE — Annville-Cleona won the pregame coin flip, but the top-seeded Dutchmen chose to defer to the second half allowing Trinity its hands on the ball first on Saturday night in the District 3 Class 2A Championship game.

Annville-Cleona might want that decision back, as Trinity used its dynamic, big-play offense to score on all nine of its drives, steamrolling the Dutchmen 58-27 on its way to the District 3 title, its third overall and first since 2010.

The numbers are eye-popping for No. 3 Trinity (8-4).

The Shamrocks gained 494 yards on the ground, led by freshman Messiah Mickens with 174 and two touchdowns, Max Schlager with 157 yards and three scores, and Christian Joy with 104 yards and one touchdown.

And, by the way, quarterback Caleb Wray was a perfect 6-for-6 in the air for 112 yards and one score.

"It all starts up front," Trinity head coach Jordan Hill said. "That's a position I know very well, being a lineman, and it's not a luxury. We had three backs that had over one hundred yards. It's very impressive. Just like we're trying to turn this program, that's got to be the pillar now."

Trinity qualifies for the PIAA State Championships, where it will host District 12 representative West Catholic, winners over Bristol, in a game next week.

The Shamrocks had 13 plays from scrimmage go for double-digits Saturday, including touchdown runs of 83, 70, 60, 45, and 25 yards.

"Our line is fantastic, to begin with," Schlager said. "That's where it all starts. If you don't have a line, you don't have anything. Everyone else works in tandem with that. If they start to focus on the run, they can't stop the pass. It all works really together. We've got so many talented guys, and you can't find many weaknesses in the offense."

After a sluggish first half where Annville-Cleona (8-4) trailed 31-7, the Dutchmen played to their strength, sticking with their record-setting ground game. Cael Harter finished with 180 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, while Phoenix Music gained 168 yards on 22 rushes for two touchdowns.

The second half resembled a track meet, as both sides traded score after score. Trinity never let off the gas, and Annville-Cleona played to the final whistle.

It was the first championship game appearance for the Annville-Cleona in school history, and the Dutchmen angled for the first District 3 title for any Lebanon County team.

"We're hitting at the right time right now," Hill said. "Especially when you get to this time of year, you've got to be clicking on all cylinders. We're a young football team, and with that, you've got to take your lumps early. A lot of people questioned why we played a schedule like that at the beginning of the year. I know for a fact that's going to be a hard game, and it's only going to pay off down the road."

In Class 5A quarterfinals

Solanco 42, Shippensburg 35: The top-seeded Golden Mules (11-0) jumped to a 28-0 lead late in the second quarter, building an advantage that would be too much to overcome. The No. 8 Greyhounds (8-4) hacked away at the deficit, though, scoring on a Tucker Chamberlin quarterback keeper just before halftime to get on the board.

Trae Kater caught a touchdown and rushed for two others, and Troy Chamberlin caught another touchdown pass for Shippensburg, which cut the deficit to seven with 3:25 left, but Solanco held on to advance to the district semifinals, where it will host Cocalico.