Trinity rushes past Camp Hill in clash atop the District 3 Class 2A rankings

No matter the sport, a matchup between Trinity and Camp Hill is usually tense and fraught, with the rivalry between the two schools heightened by the mere two miles that separate the two schools.

But Friday night’s football game between the Shamrocks and Lions carried more weight than usual, as the squads came into the contest as the two top-seeded teams in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.

Traveling to Camp Hill’s Seibert Park, Trinity solidified its spot at the top of the power rankings with a relentless ground attack and suffocating defense as the Shamrocks shut out the Lions 26-0.

Trinity (5-3) wasted little time after the opening kickoff, marching down the field methodically. The Shamrocks ate up yardage, moving the chains on nine plays that included eight rushes and one swing pass for 63 yards. The drive was capped off by freshman Messiah Mickens sneaking inside the pylon around the left end for an eight-yard touchdown.

After Camp Hill turned the ball over on downs at midfield, Mickens increased the Shamrocks’ lead less than seven minutes into the contest. On the first play from scrimmage, the 5-foot-11 running back outran the Lions’ defense down the right sideline for 51 yards.

Camp Hill (5-3), however, tightened up on the defensive side of the ball and limited Trinity’s big plays as the score remained 13-0 into halftime.

“We rely on our defense,” Camp Hill head coach Tim Bigelow said. “Our offense is kind of in a stalemate right now. After the first two drives, they really beared down.”

Trinity’s defense stifled any hope of a Camp Hill comeback. The Shamrocks held the Lions to only 92 yards of total offense in the game and kept steady pressure on quarterback Drew Branstetter including five times they sacked the sophomore signal-caller for a loss.

“We couldn’t sustain a drive,” Bigelow said. “The pressure was there, but we weren’t getting a lot of calls on the outside. We weren’t getting many of the deep balls we were looking for. When a young quarterback gets pressure, the head drops, so we have to re-focus him and look at his read options to go through his progression as usual.”

Branstetter completed 14 passes on 33 attempts for 110 yards, including an interception in the loss. Junior Micah Reeves recovered a fumble, and Kobe Moore picked off a pass for the Lions.

Trinity tacked onto its lead in the second half with a 41-yard run from Christian Joy and a 69-yard carry through the heart of the Lions’ defense from Max Schlager.

The Shamrocks rushed for 316 yards on the ground, highlighted by Schlager’s 132 on 13 carries and Mickens’ 113 on 14 touches. Quarterback Caleb Wary finished with only 46 yards through the air on 6 of 12 passing.

Both squads have a short week as both return to action next Thursday. Camp Hill heads into Perry County for a matchup with West Perry, while Trinity hosts Steel High.