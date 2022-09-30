Trinity plays 'most complete game' in 38-21 football win over Big Spring

Trinity treats each week of the high football season as if it’s a clean slate.

The Shamrocks finished the first half of the season with a 2-3 start capped by a win against Boiling Springs. So, entering its Week 6 bout with Big Spring at Bulldog Stadium, head coach Jordan Hill emphasized the urgency to start from scratch and start the second half of the season on the right foot.

The Shamrocks did that, and then some, in Newville Friday night, utilizing their entire array of offensive weapons to grab a 38-21 victory over the host Bulldogs. Trinity scored four touchdowns via the ground and struck for another six points through the air.

“We have such a young program, such a young team,” Hill said, “and what we’re doing is just trying to learn how to win. And after winning, you got to learn how to come back and do it again, and that’s the beginning of it. This is the first time we’re really stringing some wins here together, and we got to continue to move on.”

The Shamrocks (3-3, 2-1 Capital) raced to a commanding 17-0 halftime lead but saw some bark from Big Spring in the second half. The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2 Capital) opened the third quarter on a 10-play, 77-yard drive, with running back Connor Green surging into the end zone from 7 yards out.

Like the entire second half, Trinity responded with a haymaker. The Shamrocks netted their response three minutes after Green’s touchdown, as quarterback Caleb Wray lofted a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trey Weiand. The Shamrocks stuck to the script in the fourth, matching the Bulldogs’ scores with a 33-yard touchdown run from Messiah Mickens and a 43-yard burst from Max Schlager with 3:35 left in the game.

Between and around the Shamrock scores was a 6-yard touchdown run from Big Spring’s Grant Hall and a 2-yard touchdown hook-up between Ethan Eisenberg and Carter Hall.

“That is the character of the people of this town, coaching staff and this is an area that they have no stop in them,” Hill said of the Bulldogs’ fight. “This is a very prideful place, and it shows and in the style that they play, and the people that they are. I just take my hat off to them, always.”

A decisive first half, and specifically second quarter, was what separated Friday’s contest.

Trinity broke the ice 47 seconds into the second frame with Schlager pushing the pile on a 3-yard touchdown run. The Shamrocks got back to work on their next offensive as Wray powered a 15-yard touchdown with his legs. A John Paukovits’ 33-yard field goal topped off the big second quarter.

“We got a lot of great playmakers and sometimes it’s hard getting them all the ball,” Wray said. “But we just got so many great guys and we try to get them in space, and as a quarterback, I’m just giving them the ball. I’m letting them do their thing.”

The Shamrock defense carried a share of the load as well, as Trinity hauled in a pair of interceptions off Eisenberg in the first half and finished with three total. Big Spring mounted a drive deep into Shamrock territory as the first half wound down, but failed to convert on 4-and-long from the Shamrock 19-yard line.

Wray finished with 100 yards passing on 6 of 7 completions and the touchdown. On the ground, Schlager and Mickens kicked up grass for a combined 144 yards and three scores. Eisenberg threw for 182 yards despite three interceptions and Green picked up 102 yards across 20 carries.

“We preach that every week’s a new week,” Wray said, “and we always start with a clean slate. When Saturday morning hits, we’re already getting ready for the next Friday night.”