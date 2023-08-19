When Penn State football obtains a recent commit, head coach James Franklin tweets out, “#WeAre… better.”

Franklin’s tweet Saturday evening had a local tie, as Trinity sophomore running back Messiah Mickens announced his pledge to the Nittany Lions. Mickens made his own post shortly after Franklin's.

Mickens strung together a dominant freshman campaign with Trinity, rushing for 961 yards and 18 touchdowns across 123 carries. The offers rolled in this offseason for the four-star recruit, pulling in 18 total, including from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee. Texas A&M offered Mickens before he even stepped on a high school field.

Mickens helped steer the Shamrocks to a District 3 title last season — their first since 2010 — and a PIAA Class 2A semifinal appearance, marking the deepest run in program history. Trinity finished with a 10-5 record.

Mickens was recently ranked among 247sports’ top 100 prospects for the class of 2026. He slotted as the No. 30 recruit nationally and the third best at his position.

The Shamrocks open their season against Delone Catholic Friday at COBO Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Photos: Trinity advances in state football playoffs with 24-0 win over West Catholic