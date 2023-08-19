from left to right: Luke Britten, Chris Thompson
Christian Eby
When Penn State football obtains a recent commit, head coach James Franklin tweets out, “#WeAre… better.”
Franklin’s tweet Saturday evening had a local tie, as Trinity sophomore running back Messiah Mickens announced his pledge to the Nittany Lions. Mickens made his own
post shortly after Franklin's.
Mickens strung together a dominant freshman campaign with Trinity, rushing for 961 yards and 18 touchdowns across 123 carries. The offers rolled in this offseason for the four-star recruit, pulling in 18 total, including from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee. Texas A&M offered Mickens before he even stepped on a high school field.
Mickens helped steer the Shamrocks to a District 3 title last season — their first since 2010 — and a PIAA Class 2A semifinal appearance, marking the deepest run in program history. Trinity finished with a 10-5 record.
Mickens was recently ranked among
247sports’ top 100 prospects for the class of 2026. He slotted as the No. 30 recruit nationally and the third best at his position.
The Shamrocks open their season against Delone Catholic Friday at COBO Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Photos: Trinity advances in state football playoffs with 24-0 win over West Catholic
Trinity's Messiah Mickens, left, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by West Catholic's Jiare Green during the first quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A first-round game at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Messiah Mickens, right, runs the ball up the center and picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by West Catholic's Nebiy Kassahun during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game Nov. 18 at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A host of Trinity players bring down West Catholic's K'saan Greene, center, during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, right, runs down West Catholic's Kal-El Durham, left, and makes the tackle during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, left, blocks a punt from West Catholic's Owen Suah during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, center, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic on Friday night at Cobo Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's John Paukovits kicks the ball for the extra point during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jacob Ness, left, makes the tackle against West Catholic's K'saan Greene during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's quarterback Caleb Wray, center, hands off to Max Schlager during the second quarter in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game against West Catholic at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, right, looks for room around West Catholic's K'saan Greene during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Trey Weiand, left, pulls in a touchdown pass in front of West Catholic's Kahir Thompson during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Wyatt Cooper, right, forces West Catholic's K'saan Greene to fumble during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Max Schlager, right, picks up a short gain of yards before being tackled by West Catholic's Jayvon Story during the second quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cole Cappawana, front, out runs West Catholic's K'saan Greene before stepping out of bounds during the third quarter in their PIAA Class 2A first-round game on Friday night at COBO Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!