Trinity football pounces quickly, keeps pace in District 3 2A semifinal win over Delone Catholic

MCSHERRYSTOWN — When it comes to the high school football season playoffs, teams have no more time to hammer out any kinks or miscues.

Trinity and head coach Jordan Hill recognized that entering their District 3 Class 2A semifinal Friday against Delone Catholic. The Shamrocks needed to have put behind them any growing pains or hiccups they experienced during the regular season.

The Shamrocks took that giant leap against the Squires Friday and played their most complete game of the season. Trinity’s ground game churned out 283 rushing yards and four scores, and quarterback Caleb Wray passed for three more touchdowns as the ‘Rocks blitzed Delone 56-17 at Flaherty Field.

The decisive victory advances Trinity to the district 2A championship Nov. 11 opposite Annville-Cleona. The Dutchmen buried Camp Hill 42-13 in Friday’s other semifinal.

“It's Week 11 for us now, and I feel like that was the first time where we went into the game, and in all facets of the game, we were clicking,” Hill said. “And this time of year, where it's one and done season, that's exactly where we need to be. And that's where I wanted them to be. And that's what they did.”

There wasn’t a single player that could be credited with the Shamrocks’ (7-4) steamrolling, but freshman Messiah Mickens sure set the tone. Just 19 seconds into the game, and on the first play from scrimmage, Mickens burst for a 60-yard touchdown run.

The first-year tailback, with an offer from Texas A&M, broke loose for a game-high 146 rushing yards and four touchdowns. In addition to the 60-yarder, Mickens punched in 13, 6 and 5-yard runs.

“Our coach preaches to us, ‘We got to finish the game. It’s four quarters in the game. We just got to come out hard and punch them in the mouth,’" Mickens said, "and that's what we did. And I'm proud of my o-line. They push, and that’s all they do for me. I love ‘em.”

While Mickens pumped energy into the Trinity ground game, which also boasted 77 yards from Max Schlager and 62 from Christian Joy, Wray had the fine touch in the Shamrocks’ aerial assault. The junior signal caller connected with Joy on 59 and 13-yard touchdown strikes, and dialed up another 15-yarder for six to Trey Weiand. Wray completed 10 of 12 passes for 198 yards on the night.

“We’ve made huge progress, and you know, practice makes perfect. That's all we do,” Mickens said. “It’s Monday through Thursday to Friday, we got to just push and that's what we do all day long. All we do is push, and it shows on the field.”

Trinity’s 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter swelled to 28-3 by halftime, and 14 more points just five minutes out of intermission ignited the running clock. The Squires (7-4), who drilled a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter, didn’t find the scoreboard again until later in the fourth quarter when Ryder Noel hit Landon Smith for an 11-yard touchdown. Running back Brady Dettinburn added an 80-yard touchdown burst for Delone’s final score.

The Shamrocks corralled their first playoff win since 2011.

“I'm so proud of these guys,” Hill said. “We have a young bunch of guys here, a core group of guys that’s going to be here for a long time for us.”