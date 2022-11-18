Trinity defense, special teams shine in 1st state football playoff victory over West Catholic

For the last month, Trinity's vaunted rushing attack has led the way to a District 3 Class 2A football championship, as Messiah Mickens, Max Schlager, and Christian Joy have run roughshod over opponents. Overshadowed in the victories has been the difference the Shamrocks' defense and special teams have made over that span.

Not anymore, as Trinity rode both to a 24-0 shutout victory over West Catholic in a PIAA Class 2A sub-region first-round game on Friday evening at COBO Field.

The win was the Shamrocks' first in the PIAA tournament in school history.

"It's hard to preach to somebody to act like you've been there that's never been there," Trinity head coach Jordan Hill said. "But they're doing a heck of a job feeding off all of our coaches' energy. I brought a lot of guys that I played with from Steelton. I brought a lot of guys that have had a lot of success in this game."

Trinity (9-4) advances to the quarterfinals, where it will host Executive Education, a 42-15 winner over Lakeland, next Friday.

From the opening kickoff, it appeared that Trinity would once again have its way. The Shamrocks marched down the field. Mickens' 21-yard return to the 46-yard line was bolstered when West Catholic was whistled for a late hit out of bounds adding 15 yards to the damage. Caleb Wray found Mickens out of the backfield on two passes that kept the drive going before Max Schlager burst through a hole for the touchdown from eight yards out.

Special teams forced two turnovers on ensuing possessions, giving the Shamrocks good field position and, ultimately, another score. First, Trey Weiand blocked a rugby-style punt from Owen Suah that Payton Schaffner returned to the red zone.

"Special teams are so underestimated by so many teams," Weiand said. "Our coaches did a great job preparing us, and that's the reason why we came out with a 'W.'"

Although Trinity failed to put points on the scoreboard, it had another opportunity shortly after that when the Burrs turned the ball over again. This time, Shamrocks' punter John Paukovits booted a punt over midfield, and with the entire West Catholic bench yelling "Poison!", Aaron Wiliams tried and failed to field the bouncing ball. Zane Rigg pounced on it to give Trinity the ball at the 33-yard line. Two plays later, Wray floated a perfect spiral into Weiand's waiting hands in the end zone for the 14-0 advantage.

In the first half, Trinity held the Burrs to only 12 yards of total offense without a first down. Additionally, West Catholic incurred several untimely and undisciplined penalties that helped Trinity replay downs, pick up yardage and keep momentum.

"The thought process and game plan coming into this thing was knowing we're going to have to play defense," Hill said. "The success we've had the last month running the ball, we knew it would be a little tough for them to get that done."

West Catholic (4-8) finished with only 102 total yards as quarterback Kal-El Durham went 7-for-18 for 63 yards through the air and 18 yards on 7 carries from the ground.

Mickens added a 3-yard touchdown run, and Paukovits booted a 39-yard field goal to give the Shamrocks their final margin of victory.

Schlager finished the night as the Shamrocks' top rusher with 56 yards on 13 carries.

"This is awesome," Weiand said. "I'm speechless. It's a great feeling to make history here."