Top seeded Annville-Cleona rushes past Camp Hill in District 3 Class 2A football semifinal

ANNVILLE — Down 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter, Camp Hill badly needed a boost in its District 3 Class 2A semifinal clash with top-seeded Annville-Cleona. The Lions got it on the ensuing kickoff when Luke Becker returned the pooch punt 39 yards deep into Dutchmen territory.

Camp Hill took advantage of the prime starting field position, as Lions quarterback Drew Branstetter connected with Alex Long on a slant for 27 yards before the sophomore wideout was dragged down just outside the end zone. On the next play, Mike Shartle pulled down a fade from Branstetter in the far corner to cut the lead in half.

But whatever momentum Camp Hill gained on that drive was quickly lost on the next play. Dutchmen running back Cael Harter broke through the line and outran the secondary for an 80-yard touchdown carry.

The play may not have broken the Lions’ spirit, but it was a microcosm of Annville-Cleona’s game plan and its relentless ground attack in a 42-13 victory on Friday night in Annville.

“We’ve had a tough time stopping the run the past couple of weeks,” Camp Hill head coach Tim Bigelow said. “We knew it would be another test, as they have a pretty good offensive powerhouse there. We put a lot of different fronts and a lot of different stunts, and we couldn’t stop them.”

Annville-Cleona (8-3) stuck with its strength in running the ball. The Dutchmen gained 426 yards on the ground behind 48 carries. Phoenix Music, District 3’s leading rusher, led the halfback corps with 165 yards and three touchdowns, giving the senior 2,067 yards and 28 scores on the season. Harter picked up 138 yards on 14 carries, while Dominic Funk rumbled to 66 yards on eight touches.

“We thought we might have an advantage up front,” Annville-Cleona head coach Matt Gingrich said. “We were able to maximize our strengths and minimize our weaknesses compared to them. The game worked out exactly how I saw it happening every single morning when I ran in the pitch black with my dog.”

Annville-Cleona moves on to its first-ever District 3 championship game, where the Dutchmen will host Trinity, a 56-17 winner over Delone Catholic in the other semifinal.

Camp Hill (5-6) ends its season with the loss, the Lions’ fifth straight. Branstetter went 12 for 23 for 115 yards and two touchdowns under center. Becker and Long each tallied four receptions for 51 and 45 yards, respectively.

“The score wasn’t indicative of what it was,” Gingrich said. “It was a tight game, and we made a lot of big plays when the margin of error was small.”

“It’s a learning experience for our kids being in the district tournament, and I’m happy they fought the way they did,” Bigelow said. “We love our seniors, but we have a lot of young players who this is their first time in a district game. The level of competition is upped a little bit. Underclassmen learn from that experience.

“I told them that this is our 20th experience in the playoffs for Camp Hill, so this is a rite of passage. We expect to be in the playoffs every year.”