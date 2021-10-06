Through the uprights: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines hurting opposition in more ways than one with his legs this season

Last fall, Sines knocked through 10 of 11 extra points and made three of his four field goal attempts.

“I've got good teammates around me and good coaches that have helped me out, and it's not that much pressure,” Sines said. “I just kind of work and keep my head in the right spots, and I know I'll be fine.”

Having the confidence from his head coach is also a catalyst to his success, Sines said. Finding the end zone every trip down the field is the ultimate goal, but if the team’s possession stalls out, Oswalt knows he can turn to Sines to post three points on the board.

Trailing 10 points to Central Dauphin East in the fourth quarter Friday, the Eagles mounted a drive deep into Panthers territory. A defensive stronghold in the red zone stymied CV’s chances for six, but without hesitation, Oswalt gave his kicker the green light from 28 yards out on an attempt to make it a one-score game.

Sines sailed the kick through the uprights with ease.

"To be able to put three points on the board," Sines said, "and having my coaches trust me that I’ll be able to do that, feels really good.”

Oswalt said that confidence isn’t penned to just the kicking department. He has faith in everything Sines does.