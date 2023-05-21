HARRISBURG — Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines needed to catch his breath after taking off for an 84-yard quarterback option in Sunday’s Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association East-West Large School all-star game.

The need for air quickly dissolved as Sines was met by a host of his West teammates in the back of the end zone, celebrating his score.

“It got me hype, all my teammates celebrating, and it was really bringing me back to football season,” Sines said. “It was just an amazing feeling. There’s nothing better than that.”

Sines’ 84-yard scamper was the first touchdown of the evening on a sun-soaked Rocco Ortenzio Stadium turf and was the ignition for the West team en route to a 24-16 victory. Sines shared his touchdown moment and the winning feeling with CV teammate JD Hunter. Hunter covered linebacker for the champs where he spotted an unofficial 12 tackles.

“We were blessed to get the opportunity,” Sines said, “especially to play with (JD). … It was an awesome experience to end out our high school career.”

Sines' trip to pay dirt set the tone, and Hunter matched his teammates' spark on defense. Hunter and Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas formed a one-two punch that limited the East squad to three first-half points and fewer than 100 yards of total offense.

East Pennsboro’s Dakota Campbell and Carlisle’s Thomas Nelson contributed to the defensive wall as well. Campbell clamped down on the air attack in the secondary while Nelson controlled in the trenches.

“I just knew if I was on one side and the ball was going the other way, I knew Ez was going to be there,” Hunter said. “And if it came my way, I'm making the play. It was just fun playing with him.”

Sines felt a similar connection on offense with his backs, receivers and line. The 84-yard dash underlined a 123-yard performance on the ground for the quarterback, and he threw for another 24 on four of eight attempts. He also manufactured a 19-play, nine-minute drive that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run from McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd.

Sines split time with State College’s Finn Furmanek who was tabbed the West team’s MVP. The Little Lions' Donte Nastasi powered the West’s final score, a 2-yard end-around in the fourth quarter. Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer converted a 19-yard field goal and made good on his three extra-point attempts.

“The o-line was amazing, making big holes, and our receivers ran good,” Sines said. “Our defense did amazing, and I feel like our coaching helped. They had amazing plays for us and respected our strengths and played well into that.”

Since their sophomore years, Sines and Hunter helped paint a new identity at CV.

Sunday’s appearance and win was a reflection of their journey.

“It means everything,” Sines said. “Even during the season, finishing with that (District 3 playoff) loss, it was tough for both of us. So coming out here and getting a win, like I said, there’s nothing better.”

