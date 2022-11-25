'The culture is here now': Trinity adds another step of growth with PIAA 2A quarterfinal win over Executive Education

Head coach Jordan Hill looks at every additional week of football as a growing experience for his Trinity Shamrocks.

Even in the latter weeks of November.

Friday night, hosting Executive Education in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at COBO Field, Hill saw his Shamrocks get punched in the mouth in the first half, then respond with composure and maturity in the second. Overcoming 15 straight points by the Raptors, Trinity took a collective deep breath after halftime and outscored Executive 21-2 across the final two quarters to collect a 35-17 win and advance to the state semifinals for the first time as a program.

Trinity will meet District 4 Champion Southern Columbia next Friday at a site and time to be determined. Southern Columbia dispatched District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle 42-14 in another quarterfinal matchup.

“I told them, ‘Do you want this to be your last half of football, seniors, and the rest of the guys you want the offseason to start on Monday? Or you guys want to go to practice?’ It’s that’s simple, and I walked out,” Hill said of his halftime message to the team.

“It’s just like every series, every quarter, every half of every game, it’s just a growing experience for us,” Hill said. “We’re so young. Every single minute, it counts. Because it’s the first time they’ve ever done it. And you live and you learn, but you don’t let too many negatives jump in there.”

The Shamrocks (10-4) burst out of the break on a mission, grabbing a pair of touchdowns within a four-minute stretch. Cole Cappawana reignited the Shamrock sideline with a 40-yard end-around for a touchdown at the 8:52 mark of the third. The Shamrocks quickly retained possession off a Jacob Ness interception, which set up a Christian Joy 16-yard TD rush to extend the Trinity lead to 13.

While the Shamrock offense broke through, the Trinity defense also played its part. Ness’ interception was the first of four pirated passes — and five total — in the second half for the ‘Rocks off Executive (8-4) quarterback Darmel Lopez. In addition to Ness, Payton Schaffner and Amil Way added two interceptions, with Way’s second accounting for a 99-yard touchdown return with 3:39 left in the game.

Lopez had gouged Trinity for over 200 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He connected with Emery Plummer for a 15-yard pitch-and-catch and Jyhmiek Roman on a 26-yard hook-up for the two scores.

“Hats off to our defensive coordinator, Jordan Smith,” Hill said. “He knew exactly what they were doing, when they were doing it and why they were doing it. As a football coach, if you accomplish that, you got half the battle kind of won and fought. And then our guys go out and execute.”

Ahead of Trinity’s second-half regroup, Messiah Mickens sent his own bolt of lightning through the Raptor defense with a 48-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. The Raptors followed with 15 unanswered before triggerman Caleb Wray floated a 23-yard TD pass to wide receiver Trey Weiand late in the first half to cut the Executive lead to one.

Joy and Mickens led the Trinity ground attack with 72 and 65 yards, respectively. Lopez, who uncorked over 50 pass attempts, amassed 359 yards through the air with two TDs and five picks.

No Trinity team has advanced this far in the program’s history.

“We did earn that right to be in districts, and we earned this right to be here,” Hill said. “With a young group like that, you’ve got to kind of baby step it. You gotta crawl before you walk, walk before you run and all that stuff. And that’s literally what we’re doing each week in and week out with these guys.

“We’re trying to build a culture. But the culture is here now.”