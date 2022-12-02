Southern Columbia overpowers Trinity with experience, collects 42-7 win in PIAA 2A semifinals

SELINSGROVE — Despite being a small assembly, senior Max Schlager saw the Trinity football program evolve from a winless team to a PIAA semifinalist in three seasons.

As Schlager fought back tears following a 42-7 loss to 12-time state champion Southern Columbia in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals Friday at Selinsgrove’s Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, “proud” felt like an injustice to describe the turnaround of the Shamrock program. Trinity had never reached the state semifinals until this year.

When it came down to it, the inexperienced Shamrocks ran into a battle-tested Tiger outfit that didn’t quiver under the lights of one of Pennsylvania’s biggest stages. Southern Columbia executed its vaunted Wing-T scheme to perfection, racking up 482 yards on the ground on the way to the convincing victory.

The Tigers will vie for their sixth consecutive state title next Friday at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field at 1 p.m. Southern Columbia draws District 8 champion Westinghouse in the championship, a 26-7 winner over Steel Valley in the Western finals.

“It’s a terrible way to go out, but we fought ‘til the last second,” Schlager said. “This is a team that’s done a lot with not too much given to us.”

The Shamrocks (10-5) entered the field Friday with an infectious confidence, but the Tigers’ proficiency, having played in 21 previous state semifinals, overpowered the young Trinity squad.

Southern Columbia (12-3) pounced for two touchdowns on its first two possessions and grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Louden Murphy ignited the offensive surge with an 8-yard touchdown run four minutes in. Wes Barnes tacked on a second scoring run five minutes later, walking in from 9 yards out.

The Tigers had four backs collect at least 40 rushing yards. Barnes, and star tailback Braeden Wisloski, shouldered most of the workload, knifing through the Trinity defense for a combined 381 stripes. Barnes led the ground attack with 250 yards while Wisloski delivered another 131.

“It’s a proven program,” Trinity head coach Jordan Hill said of the Tigers. “They’ve been in it so long for a reason. And they’ll continue to do that. There is a method. There’s a madness. There’s a formula. And they do it well, and they know what they’re doing. Until you bet it, why change?”

Southern Columbia’s lead doubled to 28 by halftime with Murphy and Barnes blitzing the ‘Rocks for another touchdown each. Murphy crossed the goal line on a 6-yard plunge, and Barnes escaped for 40 yards to put the Tigers up 28-0 with 4:08 left in the first half.

Wisloski nearly induced the running clock before intermission, but fumbled a 15-yard run out of the end zone to hand Trinity a touchback.

“We were going in, and we were doing the adjustments, making the adjustments we really needed to,” Hill said. “But sometimes, when it comes down to it, it’s the physicality and who wants it more.”

Late in the fourth quarter, after being contained to 27 rushing yards in the first half, Trinity freshman running back Messiah Mickens snapped off three runs for 56 yards, the last going for a 7-yard TD scamper. He finished with a team-high 99 yards across 13 touches.

Mickens’ score, while restoring the confidence in the Trinity sideline, followed touchdown hat tricks for Murphy and Barnes, who reached the end zone on 4 and 37-yard runs.

Trinity fell short of reaching the PIAA final but exceeded expectations. Especially for those like Schlager, who endured a winless season just three years ago.

“It’s been incredible,” Schlager said. “You always hoped, but still never really thought after going 0-7, that you’re really gonna make it.”