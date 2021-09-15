Some friendly competition: Best friends J.C. Smith, Josh Zipperer push each other to be better, bring new life to Carlisle football offense

Smith, with 34 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns, averaged 6.0 yards per touch through the season's first three games, including the Thundering Herd's 45-0 non-league victory over Cedar Crest Friday. Zipperer's snatched seven receptions for 145 stripes and two scores, averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game.

Smith began his football career in seventh grade while Zipperer is lacing up the cleats and strapping on the helmet for his 13th go-around.

“Josh, I mean, you have his big frame and he has deceptive speed," Ickes said. "And then on the other side, you have J.C., who's not very big, but he's going to be a track kid for our track team, running the 100, 200-meters and he ran a 10.9[-second] 100 meters. And they're two kids that have very good personalities, and they really melded in with our team … these two are definitely committed to being such great contributors to our team.”

That friendly competition between Smith and Zipperer carried over to the stat sheet, as the fast friends continue to compare their individual performances.

“We want to see who has the best stats," Smith said. "I feel like that's really helping us because we want to see whose better. It’s pushing us.”