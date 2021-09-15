Some friendly competition: Best friends J.C. Smith, Josh Zipperer push each other to be better, bring new life to Carlisle football offense

Carlisle football’s J.C. Smith and Josh Zipperer consider each other best friends, always pushing one another to be better whether it’s on or off the field.
So when Smith and Zipperer stood on the field with their jerseys drenched in sweat after a practice in the balmy, humid, upper-80s weather that returned to the Midstate Tuesday, counting the number of states, provinces and countries they lived in became a friendly competition.
“Texas, Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma and now here (Pennsylvania). He’s got me beat by a lot more,” Smith said with a laugh, waiting for his teammate to finish counting his fingers.
“Let’s see," Zipperer said with a smile. "I got Georgia, Virginia, Florida, Germany, Florida again, [Washington] D.C. and here.”
Carlisle hopes to put its pieces together and close the gap.
How did they end up with the Herd?
This summer, Smith’s mom, Lourdes Costas, and Zipperer’s dad, Charles Zipperer Jr., enrolled in the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks. Lt. Col. Costas specializes in Air Defense Artillery while Lt. Col. Zipperer works on intel.
Though Smith and Zipperer are labeled as juniors on the undefeated Thundering Herd's (3-0) roster, they're both in the midst of their first seasons in Carlisle green.
Whether it’s move number two or move number four, the process as military kids never gets easier, Smith and Zipperer said. There’s the challenge of making new friends, adapting to a different city or town, and, since high school, learning the ropes of a new football program.
The move to Carlisle is unique in many facets for both Smith, the Herd’s lead tailback, and Zipperer, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound framed wide receiver.
Smith last called the Sooner State home, where he played at MacArthur High School in Lawton, Oklahoma, an area that’s rife with football roots.
Zipperer became accustomed to the monuments and population of roughly 700,000 strong in northern Virginia, suiting up for Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria.
Carlisle’s quaint downtown strip, rare bumper-to-bumper traffic and population of about 19,000, wasn’t something either player had really experienced before.
“For me, the biggest thing was honestly moving to a small town, because pretty much everywhere I've lived has been a big city,” Zipperer said. “But I really like it here so far.”
The transition to the Carlisle football program continues to be a smooth process, the pair said. Zipperer joined the Herd during the team's camp stay at Lebanon Valley College in mid-July, allowing extra time for him to bond with teammates and absorb Carlisle’s offensive scheme. Smith, on the other hand, came as a late surprise, head coach Brett Ickes said, joining the team a handful of weeks before the season arrived.
Whether it was a couple months or a couple weeks to prepare, Smith and Zipperer have haunted linebackers and secondaries. It took some time to master the playbook, but the pair paces Carlisle in rushing and receiving yards.
Smith, with 34 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns, averaged 6.0 yards per touch through the season's first three games, including the Thundering Herd's 45-0 non-league victory over Cedar Crest Friday. Zipperer's snatched seven receptions for 145 stripes and two scores, averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game.
Smith began his football career in seventh grade while Zipperer is lacing up the cleats and strapping on the helmet for his 13th go-around.
“Josh, I mean, you have his big frame and he has deceptive speed," Ickes said. "And then on the other side, you have J.C., who's not very big, but he's going to be a track kid for our track team, running the 100, 200-meters and he ran a 10.9[-second] 100 meters. And they're two kids that have very good personalities, and they really melded in with our team … these two are definitely committed to being such great contributors to our team.”
That friendly competition between Smith and Zipperer carried over to the stat sheet, as the fast friends continue to compare their individual performances.
“We want to see who has the best stats," Smith said. "I feel like that's really helping us because we want to see whose better. It’s pushing us.”
“It’s the driving motivator,” Zipperer said, practically finishing his friend’s sentence.
Despite taking pride in their personal statistics, Smith and Zipperer said their main goal is to contribute to the team in any role, whether it’s via a barreling run, an acrobatic catch or a couple blocks to help a teammate break loose.
The Herd face a grueling schedule ahead in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth division. Rival Cumberland Valley (1-2) visits Ken Millen Stadium Friday before Carlisle opens a three-game road swing against Harrisburg, Chambersburg and Central Dauphin.
Victory is never a lock in the Commonwealth, or in the Mid-Penn for that matter. But the one guarantee: the military-family-connected best friends who met a month and a half ago plan to test any opposing defense the rest of the way through.
“I take him to school every day," Smith said. "We hang out on the weekends. We work out together. I mean, it’s good."
“We’re never separated,” Zipperer said.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports