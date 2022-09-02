Shippensburg retains Little Brown jug with 35-21 win over Big Spring

Turnovers and big plays doomed Big Spring, as Shippensburg won the Little Brown Jug for the 11th straight year with a 35-21 victory on Friday evening at Veterans Memorial Park.

“(Big Spring) played a nice game,” Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust said. “They’re much improved. Coach Sinkovich is doing a really nice job of bringing the team around. It was a fun game.”

On the 10th play of Shippensburg's opening drive, Amari Kerr gave the Greyhounds (2-0) the early lead when the senior running back scored from 5 yards out with 6:44 left in the first quarter. But Big Spring also featured a run-heavy offense that found success while chewing up minutes off the clock.

The Bulldogs (0-2) appeared poised to even the score, but quarterback Ethan Eisenberg’s pass into the end zone was tipped and intercepted by Donald Nori, who returned it 67 yards. On the next play, Shippensburg flexed its offensive muscle when Tucker Chamberlin hooked up with wideout Erby Weller on a post play that resulted in a 42-yard touchdown.

Big Spring went back to its game plan, feeding its running back stable led by junior Connor Green. Twelve plays and 74 yards later, Brady Singer punched it in from three yards out to cut into the deficit.

But every time Big Spring crept closer, Shippensburg had the answer. Chamberlin and Weller hooked up again with a 66-yard bomb to regain the two-touchdown advantage.

It would happen again on the next set of possessions as Green barreled into the end zone for the Bulldogs, but on the ensuing kickoff, Troy Chamberlin cut and weaved his way through the coverage for an 88-yard return touchdown.

“We’re right there,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “We’re on the cusp of being a very good team. We just need to clean some things up. We’re getting better, but we need to clean up those mistakes.”

In the closing minute of the first half, Eisenberg led Big Spring into the red zone and made a pretty move to draw the defender toward himself, freeing up wideout Andrew Witter in the front corner of the end zone to pull within a score heading into halftime.

The Bulldogs, who had elected to defer off the opening coin flip, also received the second-half kick hoping to keep the momentum up. Big Spring returned to what worked for them in the first half with a heavy dose of runs and short, possession-minded passes driving deep into Shippensburg territory.

But on 4th and one from the 11, Diesel Koser made the play of the night as he stuffed Green for a 1-yard loss turning the ball over on downs. Shippensburg went back to basics in establishing the run with the Greyhounds’ trio of talented ball carriers that moved the chains and kept the clock running.

“We needed to do what we needed to do,” Foust said. “We couldn’t tire them out. Playing that way, we were scoring, and it was great. But we were fatiguing ourselves defensively.”

Koser plowed in from the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter to give the Greyhounds some breathing room.

Green led all rushers as he garnered 148 yards on 24 carries. Shippensburg’s Trae Kater tallied 81 yards on 14 carries, while Koser rumbled for 47 yards on eight touches.

Tucker Chamberlin went only 3-for-7 for 121 yards, all to Weller in the first half. Eisenberg was forced to the air playing from behind and went 15 of 24 for 150 yards but four interceptions.