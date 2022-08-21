Shippensburg 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Eric Foust, 21st season

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2021 season: 11-1 (7-0)

Postseason: Defeated New Oxford 43-16 in the first round of districts before falling to Cedar Cliff 10-7 in the quarterfinals.

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Tucker Chamberlin: 60-112, 1,144, 15

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Trae Kater: 95-809, 8.5, 6

Amari Kerr: 92-642, 7.0, 10

Diesel Koser: 92-415, 4.5, 1

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Erby Weller: 36-744, 20.7, 10

Key returners: Tucker Chamberlin, sr., QB-FS; Erby Weller, sr., WR-CB; Trae Kater, sr., RB-DB; Diesel Koser, sr., FB-LB; Jaxon Funson, sr., RB-LB; Patrick Reed, sr., OL-DL; Drew Fry, sr., OL-DL; Nick Edwards, sr., OL-DL; Kevin Foxworth, sr., OL-LB; Cody Wenner, jr., TE-LB.

Key losses: Anthony Smith, Carter Funk, Brett Jones, Carter Foust, David Kunkleman, Austin Kelso.

Newcomers: Troy Chamberlin, jr., RB-LB

Outlook: The Greyhounds have established themselves as one of the area’s most consistent programs with 11 postseason appearances over the last 13 years. With most of the team’s high-octane offense returning a year after powering the ‘Hounds to an undefeated regular season, it will be up to the new faces on defense to make sure Shippensburg maintains its high level of success.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Standard of success

The Greyhounds’ Colonial crown in 2021 marked the fourth time Shippensburg won at least a share of a division title over the last six seasons.

“We’ve been there a lot recently,” head coach Eric Foust said. “It’s about continuing to stay at the level we’re at. This year, we’re fortunate that we have a lot of offensive starters back. We have some defense that we have to rebuild, but we expect success.”

2. Chamberlin’s connections

A key ingredient to that success last year was then-junior quarterback Tucker Chamberlin, who put up massive numbers in the throwing department. Chamberlin’s connection with Etby Weller, his cousin, produced 10 of his 15 passing touchdowns last year.

“They’ve been doing that since they’ve been playing in the back yard.,” Foust said. “They’re cousins, and they’ve been throwing forever. They kind of know where each other’s going to be all the time, and it makes life pretty easy for us.”

Chamberlin’s younger brother, Troy, will also join the varsity wide receiving corps.

Complementing the passing game is a three-pronged rushing attack that features running backs Amari Kerr and Trae Kater and fullback Diesel Koser.

3. Rebuilding the defense

Weller, a cornerback, and Jaxon Funson, a senior linebacker, are the two key returning pieces to the Shippensburg defense. Joining Funson in the linebacking corps are Koser, Cody Wenner and Chris Wenner.

Foust expects a “big year” out of Kaden Shope in the secondary, and the anchors on the line include nose tackle Keshaun Benjamin and rush end Amari Kerr.

4. Post-Smith Era

Among Shippensburg’s key losses to graduation was Anthony Smith, now a tight end at the University of Minnesota. Smith’s contributions to the team went well beyond the 253 yards and 10 touchdowns he totaled at tight end last year and the disruptions he caused at defensive end.

“He was a very good young man to have in the program,” Foust said of Smith. “He really helped Foster where the program is, and he took great pride in playing for Shippensburg, which is something to be said.”

5. Multi-sport athletes

Several of the Shippensburg athletes took their success on the football field last fall and extended it into other sports throughout the rest of the school year. Kater and Weller were among the players that helped the basketball team mine silver at districts and qualify for states. Koser was a state wrestling qualifier, and Tucker and Troy Chamberlin were named to the Big 26 Baseball Classic.

“It helps overall with athletic ability and just other stuff like team building,” Koser said of playing multiple sports. “It just carries over a lot to football.”

SHIPPENSBURG 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 at Cedar Cliff

Sept. 2 vs. Big Spring

Sept. 9 at Spring Grove

Sept. 16 at Northern*

Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Susquehanna Township*

Sept. 30 at Gettysburg*

Oct. 7 vs. Mechanicsburg*

Oct. 14 vs. East Pennsboro*

Oct. 21 at Waynesboro*

Oct. 28 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Foust on players’ involvement in other sports during the offseason: “We don’t pick up a football until May, and we believe that’s the way it should be in our world. One of the reasons we believe that is these kids, once May comes around, and we start talking about football in May, June and July, we get excited. If we start picking up a football in March and April, we get tired.”

Tucker Chamberlin on his connection with Erby Weller: “Ever since we were younger, we’ve always dreamed of being the quarterback and receiver, being in big games that we could help our team win. It came true, and it was just the time of our lives, doing what we did during games, and we’re looking to do that again.”

Funson on the new-look defense: “Being one of the only starters back from last year, it’s definitely a big adjustment. But these younger kids have been watching the crew from last year. They’ve really learned a lot, and I think they’re ready for their time to shine.”