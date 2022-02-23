Shenandoah provides Boiling Springs football's Metzger, Menke, Coyle 'a slice of Bubbletown'

Boiling Springs seniors Joey Menke, Aidan Metzger and Hunter Coyle didn’t plan for this.

The Bubbler football trio spent two years together in the Boiling Springs program, but once it was time to begin the search for their college football home, the players each forged their own recruiting paths.

It just so happened their paths ended at the same spot.

As part of Boiling Springs signing day ceremony last Tuesday, Menke, Metzger and Coyle made their college commitments official. Come August, they’ll be members of the Shenandoah University football team.

“Bringing them with me,” Metzger said, “it’s like bringing a piece of my childhood with me. … We've always been there for each other in the sport of football, but also coming from a small town from another small school, I don't think it'll be overwhelming. The town of Winchester [,Virginia], it's almost like another Boiling Springs. To me, it just feels like a home away from home.”

Metzger was the first to verbally commit to the Hornets on Oct. 26, 2021. Coyle followed suit Nov. 22. and Menke on Feb. 8.

“I was looking at Shenandoah,” Menke said, “but I was also going on other visits and checking out other places. It just turns out Shenandoah is the right spot. And funny enough, they’re all going there, too.”

Each player will slide into a similar role he held at Boiling Springs. Metzger said he’ll be a bit of everywhere, checking in at fullback and potentially tight end. Coyle could man any spot on the offensive line, and Menke is primed for a continued role at running back and slot wide receiver.

They each feel they bring a unique skillset to the table. Metzger’s experience at an array of positions provides Shenandoah with flexibility. Coyle said his near-lifetime experience in football — he started playing at 4 years old — helps in the Xs and Os of the game, and Menke’s speed and agility can buckle any defender's knees.

The vision head coach Scott Yoder and his staff has for the Hornet program is something that intrigued the Bubblers as well. Metzger, Menke and Coyle believe their respective playing styles and aspirations fit the program.

“As soon as I went there,” Metzger said, “Coach Yoder was completely 100% honest with what he wanted from me and what I needed to do to fit into his offense and what I needed to do to excel. And that kind of opened my eyes to see he wasn't messing around. He's a straight shooter, and I like that about a coach.”

Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell agrees Shenandoah seems to be the perfect home for his former Mid-Penn Capital Division all-stars and senior-year standouts.

“The work ethic for all three of them is top notch. … (Coach Yoder) is getting three quality players, but even more so, three quality kids,” Zell said.

Off the gridiron, the trio is eager for the other opportunities Shenandoah presents. The university is a one-hour, 30-minute drive down Interstate 81, which will allow family and friends to attend games and visit regularly. Winchester also provides an at-home feel they’re looking forward to exploring.

Studies also played a key role in their decisions. Metzger plans to enroll in the school’s nursing program — it’s ranked one of the top in Virginia — and Coyle will pursue a business finance major.

Menke said he’s undecided on what he wants to study at this time.

“Winchester itself is kind of like a good mixture of Carlisle and Boiling Springs,” Coyle said, “where it has a small-town vibe. It's like Carlisle where it has the local places and different things you can do. I think it's a very good mixture of what our home feels like in Pennsylvania.”

And you can’t forget about them sharing the experience together.

While the Bubblers haven't thought of rooming together, they say it’ll be comforting to have friends by their side as they step into the next stage of their life.

They all know and understand each other well, too, despite having only spent two seasons on the field together. Metzger and Menke have strapped on the pads since a young age, and Metzger and Coyle’s families are close, so they’ve known each other since childhood. It didn’t take long for Coyle and Menke to become fast friends, either, once Coyle transferred into Boiling Springs after spending his freshman and sophomore years at Bishop McDevitt.

“I actually know Aidan from a long time ago … but I never really got to play with him since I wasn’t at Boiling Springs at the time,” Coyle said, “but right after I transferred in, him and Joe were the first two guys that really helped me feel like home in such a short time. I grew to love playing with those guys.”

“It's good to be surrounded by people you already know,” Metzger said. “It’s a little different because we're not going to be competing against each other necessarily as much, but it’s good to have a support system that I know and someone that just feels familiar with me, so it will kind of ease my transition into college. So, hopefully that'll take some of the pressure off, and I'll be able to perform at 100%.”

They’re also eager to broaden their horizons and meet new people, and they said the Shenandoah campus provides them the avenues to do that.

But in the end, it’ll be refreshing to have a slice of Bubbletown with them.

“It’s gonna be fun having them all there for another four years,” Menke said.

“I'm definitely looking forward to it.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

