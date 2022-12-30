Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Cumberland Valley hosts state football championships

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

"We just felt we were a perfect location to put in for it."

In December, six football teams hoisted a state championship trophy on the newly installed turf at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.

Cumberland Valley High School, in partnership with the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, put in a bid to host the state football championships through 2025. The PIAA accepted despite receiving bids from Hersheypark Stadium, Penn State University and Mansion Park in Altoona.

Along with football, Cumberland Valley also became the site for the state soccer and field hockey championships and retained hosting duties for the girls volleyball finals.

More than 15,000 spectators attended championship games at Chapman Field for the three-day run of football finals. They saw St. Joseph's Prep, Pine-Richland, Bishop McDevitt, Belle Vernon, Southern Columbia and Steelton-Highspire claim crowns.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: