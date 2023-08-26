NEFFSVILLE – Manheim Township’s Hayden Johnson hurried to the huddle midway through the third quarter of Friday’s season opener. Johnson had helped the Blue Streaks build a 35-point lead over visiting Cumberland Valley as the starting quarterback. The second-team offense had taken over, but Johnson still had to perform as the Blue Streaks’ punter, and when Manheim Township’s second offensive drive of the second half stalled on its own 37-yard line, the Lehigh commit hurried to the huddle for his third punt of the night.

Johnson’s right foot sent the ball through the humid, gnat-riddled air. It bounced inside the Cumberland Valley 20-yard line and rolled, and rolled, and rolled and ended up at the 9.

It was that kind of night for Johnson and the Blue Streaks, who rolled to a 35-6 victory over the visiting Eagles at Manheim Township’s Gene Kruis Field.

“He just wants to win,” Manheim Township head coach Mark Evans said of Johnson. “And he wants to compete. There’s nothing that he can’t do. He can play point guard in basketball. He can play attack in lacrosse. He’s a scratch golfer. He is ultra-competitive.”

At the start of his third season as the Blue Streaks’ starting quarterback, Johnson played the role of point guard, distributing his 264 passing yards to six different receivers, including fellow senior Landon Kennel, who collected seven receptions for 95 yards and two of Johnson's four touchdown passes.

“That kid is great,” Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said of Johnson. “He’s got an incredible release. And (Kennel) doesn’t drop a thing. He catches everything.”

The Johnson-Kennel connection opened the scoring for the Blue Streaks on a fastball from the 7 with 29 seconds left in the first quarter.

In two games against Johnson last season, including a loss in the District 3 quarterfinals, the Cumberland Valley defense had surrendered 640 yards and six touchdowns against Johnson in two games last season, according to LNP/LancasterOnline’s Jeff Reinhart. The Eagles (0-1) broke up two passes on the Blue Streaks’ first drive of the game and limited Johnson to six yards per attempt before the first touchdown toss.

But Johnson aired it out in the second quarter, completing his first five pass attempts of the period for 126 yards and one touchdown. He set up another score with a 15-yard run to the 1-yard line after escaping a Cumberland Valley rush and completed the drive with a scoring plunge on the next play to put the Streaks up 21-0.

“We should have been hungry because they ended our season last year,” Oswalt said, “and we did come out, and we went blow-for-blow for a little bit, and then what ended up happening was we would have missed assignments and breakdowns and the things you can’t do in the magnitude of this kind of game.”

The magnitude is something Johnson, who completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts, has developed a feel for in his three years under center, developing a rapport with his receivers on the field and a familiarity with the game through film study sessions with Evans every day before school.

“The first year, the game was moving so fast,” Evans said. “Last year, it slowed down a little bit more. This year, I think he’s seeing things in slow motion, and I think that’s where his hard work, his off-the-field work and his experience making him a marquee-type kid.”

Cumberland Valley lost its own versatile multi-year starting quarterback, Isaac Sines, to graduation in the spring. His successors, Deagan Rardain and Kaden Schoenly, combined to complete seven of their 17 pass attempts for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Bryce Staretz shouldered the bulk of the Cumberland Valley offense, carrying the ball 17 times for 53 yards and scoring the Eagles’ lone touchdown on a 1-yard burst to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter.

“Guys battled the whole second half,” Oswalt said. “We didn’t see guys hanging their heads or getting frustrated. Of course, they were upset, but they battled.”

But the battle was not enough to overcome the skill and experience of a seasoned Manheim Township team led by its versatile, tone-setting quarterback.

“In my opinion, this is the top team in the district,” Oswalt said. “We knew this was going to be a measuring stick. They have an outstanding offense. Their quarterback is arguably the best quarterback in the district. … They’re hungry to be the team to beat, and they showed it tonight.”