HARRISBURG — For the four years Layton Schmick and Ezeekai Thomas were members of the Carlisle football program, they wanted to build something bigger.

A winning culture, of course, was one area of focus. But above all, the pair, who have strapped on the pads together since middle school, wanted to foster a hard working culture.

Sunday’s Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association East-West Large School all-star game at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium was a product of that hard working culture. It came with some winning, too, as Schmick, Thomas and Herd teammate Thomas Nelson helped the West team ink a 24-16 win against the East squad.

Former Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes, who resigned from his post in November 2022, coached the West defensive backs.

“We try to instill (a hard working culture) in younger players,” Schmick said. “Because with that, you can do anything.”

Schmick, Thomas and Nelson slotted into their traditional positions for the all-star affair. Schmick was a force at center, Thomas roamed at linebacker and Nelson was a blockade on the defensive front.

At center, Schmick helped pave the way to 272 rushing yards and three scores. Thomas recovered a muffed kick and collected an unofficial 11 tackles on defense, including a heel tackle that prevented an East game-tying touchdown with three minutes left in the game.

One of the West team’s three rushing touchdowns was an 84-yard keeper from Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines in the first quarter. McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd plunged in from 2 yards on a third-quarter score, and State College’s Donte Nastasi took a 2-yard end-around to six in the fourth.

“For not playing football for a while, it felt like it just came right back to me. It just felt natural,” Schmick said. “But it felt pretty good to be back on the field for the last time. I kind of missed it.”

Thomas teamed with former rival and CV’s JD Hunter (unofficial 12 stops) in the linebacking corps. Other local players representing the West were East Pennsboro’s Dakota Campbell and Northern’s Sam Gunning. Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer held kicking duties, converting all three of his extra points and booted a 19-yard field goal.

“He's a dog,” Thomas said of Hunter. “I’m used to being his enemy, playing on the other side and not liking them. But we came together, and it was fun to play (with him) because he makes plays.”

On the sidelines, Ickes enjoyed one last game with his players. Carlisle never had three players in the East-West game until Sunday.

“One last time with these three, it's a pleasure,” he said. “And then to get the win is even better yet. … I’m just honored to be here.”

While Schmick, Thomas and Nelson are forging their own college paths — Schmick at East Stroudsburg for wrestling, Thomas at IUP and Nelson at Cal U of Pennsylvania — Sunday’s game will forever tie them together.

The same way the hard working culture they built at Carlisle did.

“Being those guys that the younger guys look up to,” Thomas said, “hopefully they (see this) and work their butts off to get to the point we are.”

