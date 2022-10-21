Sample, Mechanicsburg's bruising ground game knock down Greencastle in 20-14 triumph

GREENCASTLE — Mechanicsburg running back Parker Sample is like a bowling ball.

With a combination of speed and power, the senior tailback bounces off tacklers left and right and can shift into another gear when there’s nothing but open lanes in front of him.

Sample exercised his bowling-ball style Friday night against Greencastle, as he knocked down and barreled through Blue Devil defenders en route to 189 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 27 carries. Sample’s bruising play, teamed with another staunch defensive effort, launched Mechanicsburg to a 20-14 Mid-Penn Colonial victory over Greencastle at Kaley Field.

“It was beautiful. The (offensive) line did a great job today,” Sample said. “That’s all I can say is, shout out to the line. Coming off a hard game, the line has been working every week, getting better, doing a good job at practice and working hard. And it just shows in the games now. Our run game is really starting to develop.”

Mechanicsburg (4-5, 4-2 Colonial) showed its offensive progress in key situations. The Wildcats experienced a raft of offensive lulls Friday, but answered the bell when needed most.

Tied 7-7 at halftime, Mechanicsburg exploded for a clip of chunk plays out of the break, several powered by Sample’s legs. On a five-play, 62-yard drive, Sample kept the legs churning from 6 yards out to provide the ‘Cats the 14-7 advantage less than three minutes into the second half.

The Blue Devils (4-5, 1-5), after being stifled on two ensuing possessions, found their equalizer on a 1-yard quarterback keeper from Logan Alvey with 9:43 remaining in the game. But answering the bell like they had earlier, quarterback Jeff Lougee marched the Wildcats down the field on an eight-play response. The Duke baseball commit lowered the shoulder on a quarterback scamper from 9 yards out in what proved to be the game-deciding score.

“After starting off the season the way we did 0-3, a lot of teams would have folded and gave up and the season would have been lost,” Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose said. “But these guys, they’re a close-knit group of guys, and they always are together, they’re energetic, they’re intense. They like picking each other up, and they really have gelled over the last five, six weeks.”

Prior to the pivotal scores in the second half, the Wildcats pounced on the Blue Devils in the first. Mechanicsburg mapped out an opening-drive touchdown, as Sample found the end zone for the first of two occasions. Taking a pitch right from Lougee, Sample found a few blocks on the edge and bolted down the sideline for a 26-yard score.

Greencastle managed its first score with 34.6 seconds left in the second quarter, as Alvey hit running back Tavon Cooper on an 11-yard underneath route. Aside from the pair of touchdowns, Mechanicsburg silenced the Blue Devils’ offensive rhythm, including Greencastle’s comeback attempt with 2:06 remaining on the clock. On a fourth-and-3 attempt, Alvey floated an out route to Cooper, who was swallowed by linebacker Justin Bardo behind the line of scrimmage.

“I think the last five, six weeks once we started conference play, we really started clamping things down (on defense),” Rose said. “We knew Tavon (Cooper) was an explosive athlete. Greencastle has been putting points up left and right all season, but I figured coming down here, that we had a good shot to stymie and limit them a little bit, which we did tonight.”

Sample’s 189 yards led all rushers, but Lougee compiled 58 rushing yards of his own to add to a 262-yard night on the ground for the Wildcats. Cooper, who recorded 24 touches, cleared the 100-yard threshold with 101 stripes for the Blue Devils.

“That’s just the mentality of the Wildcats,” Sample said. “We love to run the ball, so that’s what we do. … We’re just going out there and really showing what we have towards the end of the season.”