When Brad Zell took over as head coach of Boiling Springs football in 2018, all it took was one phone call and a bribery of doughnuts for long-time Cumberland Valley head coach Tim Rimpfel to rescind his retirement and join Zell’s coaching staff as an assistant.

What followed, and even preceded that one phone call, dating back to Zell’s days as an assistant under Rimpfel at CV, was a bulk of immediate post-game phone conversations between the two.

Rimpfel's first words each time:

“How’d we do?”

“When I say he was always the first call, he always the first call,” Zell said. “Even when I was the freshman head coach at CV, and then I was the JV head coach, that was always the first call. And the conversations were almost identical from start to finish. He asked the same questions, he said the same things, he wanted to reflect on different things. It was just another way he impacted people.”

When current Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt was offered his first head coaching gig at Carlisle in 2010, Rimpfel’s number was one of the first he dialed. He asked Rimpfel for guidance in what soon would be the start of his 11-year high school coaching career.

Rimpfel’s response:

“There’s no one better for the job.”

“There's so many examples and stories and so much wisdom that he was able to share,” Oswalt said. “It made me feel good knowing how proud he was of me and everything that I've done.”

When former CV tight end and 2016 Super Bowl champion Matt Lengel signed his NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in May 2015 as an undrafted free agent, Rimpfel was one of the first to reach out and send his congratulations.

Rimpfel’s message:

“I’ve always been proud of you.”

“That meant a lot to me,” Lengel said. “We had better players than me come through there and many more who went on to achieve a heck of a lot more, but for him to come to me and take the time to send me a text message meant a lot … even now you don’t realize how much time goes by.”

For many Midstate football fans, opposing players and coaches, Rimpfel was a legend, a football staple, one of the best coaches in Pennsylvania history to step foot on the high school sidelines.

But to those who knew him closely, coached with him or played under him, Rimpfel is more remembered as a friend, a father figure and a mentor.

Rimpfel, who totaled 307 career wins in 43 years at Trinity, Bishop McDevitt and Cumberland Valley, died Sept. 21 at age of 73.

“You wanted to do right by him because he was the model,” Oswalt said. “He was always doing the right thing in my mind.”

A friend

Michael Whitehead was by Rimpfel’s side for 105 of his 307 career wins and numerous district titles as an assistant coach at Cumberland Valley from 1996-2012. He eventually took over for Rimpfel after he retired in 2012.

Whitehead said he remembers many of those wins and titles and holds them close, but the memories stretch well beyond the scope of the football field.

Whitehead recalls sharing classroom doors at the high school, the Monday morning doughnuts after a Friday night win, watching football games together, and the summer scouting trips.

“Those times are things I remember vividly,” Whitehead said.

Career numbers Tim Rimpfel's career coaching record: 1977-80: 14-21 record as Trinity head coach 1981-87: 55-24-2 record as Bishop McDevitt head coach Record by season at Cumberland Valley 1989: 9-3 1990: 12-1 1991: 11-1-1 1992: 15-0, State Champions 1993: 11-2 1994: 12-2 1995: 9-2 1996: 5-5 1997: 7-3 1998: 11-2 1999: 10-2 2000: 12-1 2001: 13-1 2002: 8-2 2003: 12-1 2004: 12-1 2005: 8-3 2006: 8-3 2007: 4-6 2008: 7-4 2009: 12-2 2010: 12-3 2011: 11-2 2012: 8-4 Career: 307-100-3

Zell also shared some of those same memories during his time on Rimpfel’s staff at CV. But once Zell became a head coach at Boiling Springs and Rimpfel served as an assistant under him, he got the opportunity to see the coach he looked up to in a different light.

Rimpfel expected discipline, according to Zell, Whitehead, Oswalt and Lengel, had high expectations and treated his players fairly. His track record speaks to the order by which he ran his program.

Aside from the 307 career wins — which makes him one of 16 coaches in Pennsylvania high school football history to amass 300 wins — Rimpfel’s resume consisted of nine District 3 titles and a 1992 state championship. Across his 24 leading the Eagles’ program, Rimpfel’s teams recorded 14 seasons with 10 or more wins.

Zell said Rimpfel adopted a more laid-back approach in his role as an assistant coach at Boiling Springs, becoming more of a friend-type figure. Zell said Rimpfel was always one to ask how you were, and spoke highly of his family and daughters, Callie and Katie.

“It was a completely different role for him,” Zell said of Rimpfel’s time with the Bubblers. “He’d stand around and joke around with players on water breaks and tell stories. It was really cool to watch him a different capacity.”

A father figure

Over the course of his college and NFL career, Cumberland Valley graduate Jon Ritchie played under many renowned coaches. There was Lloyd Carr at the University of Michigan, Jon Gruden with the Oakland Raiders and Andy Reid during Ritchie's two-season stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Ritchie’s eyes, there wasn’t another coach quite like Rimpfel.

It was evident many others felt the same way. Ahead of Friday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth game between the Eagles and visiting Altoona, Cumberland Valley invited all football alumni who ever played under Rimpfel to the CV sideline to honor the former coach prior to kickoff.

About 40 alumni joined the Cumberland Valley faithful in a moment of silence.

“He fostered a unity within that locker room that he was a master at not just the Xs and Os but at creating a team,” Ritchie said Friday night. “I have never been prouder of my team than I was when I played at Cumberland Valley. I've never been prouder of my teammates than I was when I played at Cumberland Valley. I've never been prouder of my coaches than I was when I played at Cumberland Valley.

"It was the ultimate experience and everything after that sort of paled in my emotional investment, and that’s because of him.”

For former CV and three-year NFL linebacker Kevin Snyder, Rimpfel’s father-like role came in the form of holding Snyder accountable. As it happened, Snyder said he may not have realized Rimpfel’s impact, but it’s something he now looks back on and carries with him.

He said without Rimpfel, he doesn’t know if his career would’ve reached the heights it did.

“A lot of times the best leaders are people who will teach you something when you didn't think you needed to know or if you didn't think you needed to learn it,” said Snyder, now a graduate assistant with Wake Forest University football. “And that was me as a young player … he was on me constantly, pushing me more than I thought I could push myself, so that was special to me, how he could see in what I could become.”

A mentor

In 2006, his sophomore year at Cumberland Valley, Nate Hinkle dealt with an off-field issue that he said could’ve steered him down a different path. Rimpfel was the first to lend a helping hand and provide some guidance.

“He put his arm around me and showed me that things were going to be OK,” said Hinkle, now the co-offensive coordinator at Widener University. “If I stuck to the plan, and stuck to what we preached as a football team, with being disciplined, things were going to fall and work out the right way for me.”

Years after Oswalt and Hinkle graduated, Rimpfel continued to guide his former athletes. Hinkle, along with Zell, Oswalt and Whitehead, said they absorbed some of Rimpfel’s mentorship and implemented it into their coaching careers.

Oswalt said he adopted Rimpfel’s idea of building a strong structure within your program and his preciseness with planning in terms of practices and the playbook.

Hinkle said he follows the standards Rimpfel set to hold his players accountable and ingrain discipline.

Zell said he uses just about everything Rimpfel ever taught him.

“My defensive coordinator came from Cumberland Valley as well with me and sometimes we talk about what Coach would do and how he would’ve handled things,” Zell said. “We don’t know any other way than Tim’s way, and that’s a good thing.”

The same went for Lengel, Ritchie and Snyder throughout their NFL careers. Whether it came in 1992 when Ritchie haunted opposing Mid-Penn defenses at fullback in Rimpfel's vaunted Wing-T offense, in 2008 when Lengel totaled 22 receptions for 417 yards at tight end, or in 2010 when Snyder notched 83 tackles, the NFL alumni said they used the passion, work ethic, the discipline Rimpfel instilled in them every time they strapped on a helmet, laced up the cleats and took the field.

“He taught us how to battle. He taught us how to fight,” Lengel said. "You know, when you’re winning, you gotta keep working. When you’re losing you gotta keep working, and I think that transcends and translates football.”

“He was formative for all of us, and the influence that he had on all of us cannot be overstated,” Ritchie said. “He’s forever a part of us, and I hope that we're able to do that concept justice.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

