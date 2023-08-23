The high school football regular season kicks off Friday with a slate of 10 games involving Sentinel-area teams.

Here are some things to know.

1. Playoff pairings

Friday’s slate of 10 local games includes three matchups between teams that faced off in the postseason last year.

Cumberland Valley and Manheim Township, who are set to kick off the season in Neffsville, faced each other twice in the 2022 campaign. The Eagles held serve at home in the season opener with a 31-27 win at Chapman Field, but the Blue Streaks held on in a 37-31 thriller when they met again in the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals.

Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff also reprised their Week 1 showdown in the postseason. The Greyhounds won both games, taking a 28-10 win at home before ending the Colts’ season with a 32-14 decision at West Shore Stadium in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs. It exacted a measure of revenge from Cedar Cliff, which defeated Shippensburg 10-7 in the 2021 district quarterfinals.

Rounding out the trio of playoff pairings is Trinity’s home opener against Delone Catholic. The Shamrocks rolled to a 35-7 win at Delone Catholic in the 2022 season opener and stormed past the Squires again when they met in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals. The 56-17 win nudged Trinity on a postseason run that landed district gold and the program’s first state semifinal berth.

Trinity has won its last four meetings with Delone Catholic.

2. Rolling out the roses

East Pennsboro is set to kick off a celebration of 100 years of high school football in Enola in style Friday as one of the team’s featured in the York Suburban Rose Bowl Kickoff Classic. The Panthers kick off against the host Trojans at 8:30 p.m. in the second game of a Friday night doubleheader. The first game pits James Buchanan against York Tech at 5:30.

Saturday’s portion of the showcase features a showdown between state champions when Imani Christian faces Steelton-Highspire at 5:30 p.m. followed by Harrisburg vs. York at 8:30.

East Pennsboro and York Suburban have split their four head-to-head meetings with the Panthers taking a 34-14 decision in Enola last August.

3. Closing the gap

East Pennsboro’s victory over York Suburban was one of six Week 1 games involving Sentinel-area teams last season decided by 20 points or more. Trinity (35-7 over Delone Catholic), Boiling Springs (66-18 over Littlestown), Camp Hill (43-7 over Newport), Northern (45-6 over Red Land) and West Perry (35-6 over Susquenita) accounted for the other five.

The average margin of victory in the full slate of Sentinel-area Week 1 games in 2022 was 25.1 points. Cumberland Valley’s four-point win over Manheim Township was the only one decided by fewer than 14 points.

With the same matchups set to open the 2023 campaign, teams have a chance to measure the changes they’ve made in the offseason.

4. A clash between trends

Northern has the longest active Week 1 winning streak among local teams. The Polar Bears have gone 1-0 every year since 2012. The longest Week 1 losing streak belongs to Northern’s season-opening opponent, Red Land, which has not won its opener since defeating Bishop McDevitt 17-6 in 2016.

5. Susquenita’s new skipper

Rick Gibney took the reins of the Susquenita football program during the offseason. He makes his head coaching debut when the Blackhawks visit West Perry Friday for a nonleague opener.

Two of the returning Susquenita stalwarts under Gibney are his sons, Derek and Drew, the starting quarterback and leading wideout for a team that went 5-5 last season.

