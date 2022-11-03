Pottsville controls Big Spring 32-10 in Eastern Conference 4A championship

POTTSVILLE — Parrish McFarland ran for two touchdowns and Tejay Allen threw for another pair to guide Pottsville to a 32-10 win over Big Spring Thursday night in the Eastern Conference Class 4A championship.

In addition to his two rushing scores — which came on 43 and 36-yard bursts — McFarland picked up a total 186 yards on the ground across 20 carries. Allen had his grip on 135 passing yards. Amaree Bainbridge accounted for the other Crimson Tide touchdown, an 11-yard run. He was on the receiving end of both Allen touchdown passes.

For Big Spring, Grant Hall punched in the lone touchdown in the first quarter, a 1-yard run. Landen Mayer converted a 22-yard field in the second quarter. Quarterback Ethan Eisenberg, playing in his final high school game, completed 10 of 33 passes for 123 yards.

Big Spring trailed 20-10 at halftime before the Crimson Tide tacked on 12 more points in the third. The Bulldogs were shut out in the second half.

The Bulldogs finished the season at 4-7. Pottsville concluded the year at 5-6.