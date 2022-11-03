Pottsville controls Big Spring 32-10 in Eastern Conference 4A championship

POTTSVILLE — Parrish McFarland ran for two touchdowns and Tejay Allen threw for another pair to guide Pottsville to a 32-10 win over Big Spring Thursday night in the Eastern Conference Class 4A championship.
In addition to his two rushing scores — which came on 43 and 36-yard bursts — McFarland picked up a total 186 yards on the ground across 20 carries. Allen had his grip on 135 passing yards. Amaree Bainbridge accounted for the other Crimson Tide touchdown, an 11-yard run. He was on the receiving end of both Allen touchdown passes.
For Big Spring, Grant Hall punched in the lone touchdown in the first quarter, a 1-yard run. Landen Mayer converted a 22-yard field in the second quarter. Quarterback Ethan Eisenberg, playing in his final high school game, completed 10 of 33 passes for 123 yards.
One last time: Big Spring football qualifies for Eastern Conference 4A championship against Pottsville
Big Spring trailed 20-10 at halftime before the Crimson Tide tacked on 12 more points in the third. The Bulldogs were shut out in the second half.
People are also reading…
The Bulldogs finished the season at 4-7. Pottsville concluded the year at 5-6.