PIAA Football: Trinity takes its 1st-ever semifinal steps against 12-time champion Southern Columbia

No Trinity football team has advanced this far.

A 35-17 win over Executive Education last week in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals sprung the Shamrocks to their first state semifinal game, set for Friday against District 4 champion Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove High School.

Before Trinity traverses new territory, here’s a look into the semifinal meeting.

Trinity (10-4) vs. Southern Columbia (11-3)

When and where: 7 p.m., Selinsgrove High School, 500 N. Broad St., Selinsgrove.

Next up: A win Friday would push Trinity to its first state championship game, scheduled for Dec. 9 at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. Either the Shamrocks or the Tigers would face the winner between Steel Valley and Westinghouse in the title tilt.

How they got here: The Shamrocks' 35-17 quarterfinal victory against Executive was highlighted by five interceptions of Raptor quarterback Darmel Lopez. Southern Columbia trampled Bishop Guilfoyle 42-14 to punch its ticket to the semifinal round.

Number to know: 5. Defense has set the tone for the Shamrocks this postseason, and head coach Jordan Hill’s staunch bunch didn’t let up in the quarterfinals. Matching the five pirated passes, the Trinity defense kept Executive behind the sticks to the tune of five tackles for loss. Linebacker Jacob Ness, who collected 11 tackles in the winning effort, secured a team-best three stops for loss.

Trinity player to watch: Christian Joy. Offensively, Joy isn’t the Shamrocks' featured back but makes the most of his touches out of the backfield. The sophomore tailback has sprinted to 666 yards and six touchdowns across his eight games with the ‘Rocks this season. In four postseason games, Joy is averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

Southern Columbia player to watch: Braeden Wisloski. The senior running back’s numbers pop off the stat sheet. Wisloski has blasted opposing defenses for 1,639 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also doubles as the Tigers’ leading receiver with 10 grabs for 210 stripes and an additional three scores.

Additional notes: While Trinity takes its first steps in the PIAA semifinals, Southern Columbia has taken more than a few trips around the semifinal sun, especially in recent years. A win Friday would place the Tigers on the doorstep of their 13th state title and sixth in a row.