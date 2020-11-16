PIAA Football playoff brackets and results for Nov. 20-21

PIAA Football Championships
CLASS 6A
First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7
Pennridge 36, Coatesville 33
Souderton 27, Spring-Ford 24
McDowell def. Erie, forfeit
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 37, North Allegheny 24
2-1 Delaware Valley 35, 4-1 Altoona 14
Central York 48, York 21
Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14
12-1 St. Joseph's Prep, bye
Souderton 31, Pennridge 17 (D1 championship)
10-1 McDowell def. 7-1 Pittsburgh Central Catholic, forfeit
3-1 Central York 49, 2-1 Delaware Valley 26
Semifinals: Nov. 20-21
12-1 St. Joseph's Prep vs. 1-1 Souderton, at Cardinal O'Hara HS, noon (Sat.)
10-1 McDowell vs. 3-1 Central York, at Altoona HS, 1 (Sat.)
Championship: Nov. 28
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA
CLASS 5A
First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7
Upper Dublin def. Kennett, forfeit
West Chester Rustin 48, Wissahickon 13
10-1 Cathedral Prep 33, 6-1 Hollidaysburg 7
Pine-Richland 49, Penn Trafford 14
Peters Twp. 20, Gateway 19
Governor Mifflin 68, Mechanicsburg 14
Warwick 14, New Oxford 12
Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14
Upper Dublin 29, West Chester Rustin 8 (D1 championship)
10-1 Cathedral Prep def. 2-1 Wyoming Valley West, forfeit
Pine-Richland 35, Peters Twp. 0 (D7 championship)
Governor Mifflin def. Warwick, forfeit (D3 championship)
Semifinals: Nov. 20-21
1-1 Upper Dublin vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep, at Hollidaysburg HS, 7
7-1 Pine-Richland vs. 3-1 Governor Mifflin, at Hollidaysburg HS, 1 (Sat.)
Championship: Nov. 27
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA
CLASS 4A
First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7
Lampeter-Strasburg 56, Conrad Weiser 35
Elco 42, Northern 7
Crestwood 34, Dallas 14
Jersey Shore 54, Shamokin 0
Aliquippa 33, Belle Vernon 25
Thomas Jefferson 20, Plum 17
10-1 Oil City 34, 6-1 Juniata 33
1-1 Upper Moreland 35, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 0
Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14
Lampeter-Strasburg 20, Elco 3
4-1 Jersey Shore 26, 2-1 Crestwood 14
Thomas Jefferson 35, Aliquippa 28 (D7 championship)
10-1 Oil City 8, 1-1 Upper Moreland 7
Semifinals: Nov. 20-21
4-1 Jersey Shore at 3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7
10-1 Oil City at 7-1 Thomas Jefferson, 7
Championship: Nov. 28
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA
CLASS 3A
First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7
Lakeland 14, Lake-Lehman 11
Wyomissing 38, Middletown 16
Danville 31, Montoursville 21
12-1 Archbishop Carroll 34, 1-1 New Hope-Solebury 28
5-1 Bedford 28, 6-1 Central 13
Hickory 42, Grove City 29
Central Valley 70, Keystone Oaks 21
Elizabeth Forward 17, North Catholic 0
Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14
3-1 Wyomissing 47, 2-1 Lakeland 0
4-1 Danville 42, 12-1 Archbishop Carroll 14
5-1 Bedford 34, 10-1 Hickory 17
Central Valley 35, Elizabeth Forward 0 (D7 championship)
Semifinals: Nov. 20-21
4-1 Danville at 3-1 Wyomissing, 1 (Sat.)
5-1 Bedford vs. 7-1 Central Valley, at Altoona HS, 7
Championship: Nov. 27
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA
CLASS 2A
First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7
Richland 27, Cambria Heights 6
Southern COlumbia 49, South Williamsport 14
Camp Hill 21, York Catholic 7
12-1 Bishop McDevitt 27, 2-1 Dunmore 7
Beaver Falls 50, Apollo Ridge 27
Sto-Rox 42, Serra Catholic 32
10-1 Wilmington 42, 9-1 Karns City 14
Chestnut Ridge 21, Berlin Brothersvalley 17
Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14
4-1 Southern Columbia 57, 6-1 Richland 30
12-1 Bishop McDevitt 26, 3-1 Camp Hill 14
Beaver Falls 43, Sto-Rox 30 (D7 championship)
10-1 Wilmington 56, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 29
Semifinals: Nov. 20-21
4-1 Southern Columbia vs. 12-1 Bishop McDevitt, at Selinsgrove HS, 1 (Sat.)
7-1 Beaver Falls vs. 10-1 Wilmington, at Geneva College, 7
Championship: Nov. 28
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA
CLASS 1A
First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7
2-1 Old Forge 48, 1-1 Bristol 0
3-1 Steel-High 50, 4-1 Muncy 43
Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Purchase Line 0
Homer Center 22, Juniata Valley 14
9-1 Redbank Valley 28, 5-1 Northern Bedford 15
Reynolds 27, Eisenhower 0
Clairton 55, Shenango 16
Jeanette 40, Rochester 13
Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14
3-1 Steel-High 39, 2-1 Old Forge 36
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Homer Center 13 (D6 championship)
10-1 Reynolds 19, 9-1 Redbank Valley 14
Jeanette 45, Clairton 14 (D7 championship)
Semifinals: Nov. 20-21
6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle at 3-1 Steel-High, 1 (Sat.)
7-1 Jeanette at 10-1 Reynolds, 7
Championship: Nov. 27
TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA
