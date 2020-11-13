 Skip to main content
PIAA Football playoff brackets and results for Nov. 13-14
agate
District 3 Football Glance

PIAA Football playoff brackets and results for Nov. 13-14

Football 1.JPG

PIAA Football Championships

CLASS 6A

First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7

Pennridge 36, Coatesville 33

Souderton 27, Spring-Ford 24

McDowell def. Erie, forfeit

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 37, North Allegheny 24

2-1 Delaware Valley 35, 4-1 Altoona 14

Central York 48, York 21

Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14

12-1 St. Joseph's Prep, bye

Souderton 31, Pennridge 17 (D1 championship)

10-1 McDowell def. 7-1 Pittsburgh Central Catholic, forfeit

3-1 Central York at 2-1 Delaware Valley, 1 p.m. Sat.

Semifinals: Nov. 20-21

12-1 St. Joseph's Prep vs. 1-1 Souderton, TBA

10-1 McDowell vs. Central York/Delaware Valley winner, TBA

Championship: Nov. 28

TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA

CLASS 5A

First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7

Upper Dublin def. Kennett, forfeit

West Chester Rustin 48, Wissahickon 13

10-1 Cathedral Prep 33, 6-1 Hollidaysburg 7

Pine-Richland 49, Penn Trafford 14

Peters Twp. 20, Gateway 19

Governor Mifflin 68, Mechanicsburg 14

Warwick 14, New Oxford 12

Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14

Upper Dublin 29, West Chester Rustin 8 (D1 championship)

10-1 Cathedral Prep def. 2-1 Wyoming Valley West, forfeit

Peters Twp. vs. Pine-Richland, 8 p.m. Sat. (D7 championship)

Governor Mifflin def. Warwick, forfeit (D3 championship)

Semifinals: Nov. 20-21

1-1 Upper Dublin vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep, TBA

Peters Twp./Pine-Richland winner vs. 3-1 Governor Mifflin, TBA

Championship: Nov. 27

TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA

CLASS 4A

First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7

Lampeter-Strasburg 56, Conrad Weiser 35

Elco 42, Northern 7

Crestwood 34, Dallas 14

Jersey Shore 54, Shamokin 0

Aliquippa 33, Belle Vernon 25

Thomas Jefferson 20, Plum 17

10-1 Oil City 34, 6-1 Juniata 33

1-1 Upper Moreland 35, 12-1 Archbishop Ryan 0

Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14

Lampeter Strasburg 20, Elco 3

4-1 Jersey Shore 26, 2-1 Crestwood 14

Thomas Jefferson vs. Aliquippa, 1 p.m. Sat. (D7 championship)

1-1 Upper Moreland vs. 10-1 Oil City, 1 p.m. Sat.

Semifinals: Nov. 20-21

3-1 Lampeter Strasburg vs. 4-1 Jersey Shore, TBA

Championship: Nov. 28

TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA

CLASS 3A

First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7

Lakeland 14, Lake-Lehman 11

Wyomissing 38, Middletown 16

Danville 31, Montoursville 21

12-1 Archbishop Carroll 34, 1-1 New Hope-Solebury 28

5-1 Bedford 28, 6-1 Central 13

Hickory 42, Grove City 29

Central Valley 70, Keystone Oaks 21

Elizabeth Forward 17, North Catholic 0

Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14

3-1 Wyomissing 47, 2-1 Lakeland 0

12-1 Archbishop Carroll at 4-1 Danville, 1 p.m. Sat.

5-1 Bedford 34, 10-1 Hickory 17

Central Valley 35, Elizabeth Forward 0 (D7 championship)

Semifinals: Nov. 20-21

3-1 Wyomissing vs. Archbishop Carroll/Danville winner, TBA

5-1 Bedford vs. 7-1 Central Valley, TBA

Championship: Nov. 27

TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA

CLASS 2A

First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7

Richland 27, Cambria Heights 6

Southern COlumbia 49, South Williamsport 14

Camp Hill 21, York Catholic 7

12-1 Bishop McDevitt 27, 2-1 Dunmore 7

Beaver Falls 50, Apollo Ridge 27

Sto-Rox 42, Serra Catholic 32

10-1 Wilmington 42, 9-1 Karns City 14

Chestnut Ridge 21, Berlin Brothersvalley 17

Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14

4-1 Southern Columbia vs. 6-1 Richland, 1 p.m. Sat.

12-1 Bishop McDevitt 26, 3-1 Camp Hill 14

Sto-Rox vs. Beaver Falls, 5 p.m. Sat. (D7 championship)

10-1 Wilmington 56, 5-1 Chestnut Ridge 29

Semifinals: Nov. 20-21

Southern Columbia/Richland winner vs. 12-1 Bishop McDevitt, TBA

Sto-Rox/Beaver Falls winner vs. 10-1 Wilmington, TBA

Championship: Nov. 28

TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA

CLASS 1A

First Round/District Playoffs: Nov. 6-7

2-1 Old Forge 48, 1-1 Bristol 0

3-1 Steel-High 50, 4-1 Muncy 43

Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Purchase Line 0

Homer Center 22, Juniata Valley 14

9-1 Redbank Valley 28, 5-1 Northern Bedford 15

Reynolds 27, Eisenhower 0

Clairton 55, Shenango 16

Jeanette 40, Rochester 13

Quarterfinals: Nov. 13-14

3-1 Steel-High 39, 2-1 Old Forge 36

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Homer Center 13 (D6 championship)

10-1 Reynolds vs. 9-1 Redbank Valley, 4 p.m. Sat.

Jeanette vs. Clairton, 11 a.m. Sat. (D7 championship)

Semifinals: Nov. 20-21

3-1 Steel-High vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle, TBA

Championship: Nov. 27

TBA, at Hersheypark Stadium, TBA

 

