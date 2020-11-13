PIAA Football: Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) roughs up Daniel Shuster, Camp Hill in Class 2A quarterfinals

CAMP HILL — Camp Hill needed more out of the first half Friday night when the Lions had the Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) Royal Lancers on the ropes in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal.

The Lions led by a point at intermission, but one could tell McDevitt was capable of much more than it showed in the opening 24 minutes.

Turnovers played a huge role in the Lions’ eventual downfall in this one, but not before making the Royal Lancers earn every yard they gained and point they put on the board in a 26-14 victory at Siebert Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you look at the tale of the tape, that team is bigger, stronger and faster than us,” Camp Hill head coach Tim Bigelow said. “We have a small group of kids, but they are fighters. They came out here and put up a fight. Our kids are very resilient. They didn’t back down tonight at all.”

For the complete recap from 4th Down Magazine, click here.

This story and the accompanying box was updated to include a clarification that Caleb Brubaker's 3-yard TD was on a reception, not a handoff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0