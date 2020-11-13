 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PIAA Football: Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) roughs up Daniel Shuster, Camp Hill in Class 2A quarterfinals
alert top story
PIAA Football

PIAA Football: Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) roughs up Daniel Shuster, Camp Hill in Class 2A quarterfinals

{{featured_button_text}}
Cam Ochs.jpg

Camp Hill wide receiver Cam Ochs runs by the Bishop McDevitt Wyncote defense in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals Friday night at Camp Hill's Siebert Park. 

 Adam Kulikowski, 4th Down Magazine

CAMP HILL — Camp Hill needed more out of the first half Friday night when the Lions had the Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) Royal Lancers on the ropes in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal.

The Lions led by a point at intermission, but one could tell McDevitt was capable of much more than it showed in the opening 24 minutes.

Turnovers played a huge role in the Lions’ eventual downfall in this one, but not before making the Royal Lancers earn every yard they gained and point they put on the board in a 26-14 victory at Siebert Park.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“If you look at the tale of the tape, that team is bigger, stronger and faster than us,” Camp Hill head coach Tim Bigelow said. “We have a small group of kids, but they are fighters. They came out here and put up a fight. Our kids are very resilient. They didn’t back down tonight at all.”

For the complete recap from 4th Down Magazine, click here.

PIAA Football playoff brackets and results for Nov. 13-14
HS Football Highlights: Alex Sauve's pick-6 upends Cedar Cliff in Cumberland Valley win; Northern drops third straight
 

This story and the accompanying box was updated to include a clarification that Caleb Brubaker's 3-yard TD was on a reception, not a handoff.

 
 
 

More online

For more photos from the PIAA quarterfinal at Camp Hill, go to cumberlink.com/sports

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News