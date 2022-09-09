Pennsylvania high school football scores for Sept. 9

Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:
Abington 49, Harry S. Truman 7
Academy of the New Church 40, Morrisville 14
Aliquippa 26, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0
Altoona 38, Mifflin County 0
Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 14
Archbishop Spalding, Md. 20, Imhotep Charter 13
Armstrong 49, New Castle 13
Avonworth 21, Sto-Rox 18
Bald Eagle Area 48, Bellefonte 0
Beaver Area 28, Freedom Area 18
Beaver Falls 44, Knoch 6
Bedford 51, Westmont Hilltop 7
Bellwood-Antis 40, Curwensville 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 0
Bethlehem Liberty 14, Stroudsburg 12
Big Spring 47, Newport 0
Biglerville 21, James Buchanan 14
Bishop Canevin 20, Keystone Oaks 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Somerset 7
Blackhawk 15, Mars 14
Bloomsburg 18, Hughesville 14
Brockway 70, Coudersport 16
Burrell 30, Valley 27
Butler 35, Brashear 22
California 60, Waynesburg Central 7
Cambria Heights 35, River Valley 14
Cambridge Springs 34, Maplewood 7
Camp Hill 26, Upper Dauphin 12
Canon-McMillan 33, Seneca Valley 21
Canton 35, Wellsboro 0
Carbondale 14, Hanover Area 12
Cedar Cliff 44, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Central Bucks East 30, Souderton 13
Central Bucks South 56, Council Rock North 7
Central Bucks West 56, Quakertown 14
Central Cambria 47, Greater Johnstown 6
Central Dauphin East 34, Northeastern 7
Central Valley 48, Hampton 9
Central York 30, Hempfield 20
Chambersburg 17, Waynesboro 0
Chartiers-Houston 27, Carmichaels 12
Chester 47, Phoenixville 10
Chestnut Ridge 42, Forest Hills 19
Clearfield 41, Dubois 7
Coatesville 34, Central Dauphin 28
Cochranton 22, Saegertown 20, OT
Conemaugh Township 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
Conestoga Valley 41, Garden Spot 35
Conneaut, Ohio 44, Corry 12
Crestwood 49, Wyoming Area 7
Cumberland Valley 28, Spring-Ford 16
Dallas 41, Williamsport 20
Dallastown Area 44, Hershey 30
Daniel Boone 39, Muhlenberg 15
Danville 69, Central Columbia 0
Deer Lakes 43, Apollo-Ridge 7
Dobbins/Randolph 42, Vaux Big Picture 6
Donegal 30, Palmyra 13
Dover, Ohio 19, Taylor Allderdice 6
Downingtown East 28, Delaware Valley 20
Downingtown West 30, Neshaminy 7
Dunmore 56, Susquehanna 7
ELCO 21, Columbia 12
East Pennsboro 17, Milton Hershey 8
Eisenhower 35, Union City 0
Elizabeth Forward 42, East Allegheny 7
Elizabethtown 41, Lower Dauphin 28
Elk County Catholic 30, Bucktail 16
Ellwood City 46, Carlynton 6
Elwood City Riverside 27, Shenango 6
Emmaus 27, Whitehall 19
Ephrata 42, Lebanon 20
Episcopal Academy 42, Cardinal O'Hara 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 58, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6
Exeter 35, West York 0
Farrell 46, Grove City 15
Fels 30, Edison 6
Fleetwood 35, Upper Perkiomen 3
Fort Cherry 48, Bethlehem Center 22
Fort Leboeuf 42, Titusville 20
Franklin Regional 40, Connellsville 0
Freeport 61, Quaker Valley 7
Garnet Valley 49, Radnor 0
Gateway 20, North Hills 17
General McLane 46, Franklin 0
Gettysburg 35, Boiling Springs 20
Governor Mifflin 17, Boyertown 14
Greencastle Antrim 35, Delone 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, West Greene 21
Greensburg Salem 35, Ligonier Valley 22
Hamburg 54, Fairfield 34
Hanover 13, Pequea Valley 6
Hanover Area 13, Pequea Valley 6
Harbor Creek 40, Conneaut Area 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, La Salle 7
Haverford 28, Springfield 13
Hazleton Area 54, North Pocono 7
Hempfield Area 49, Greater Latrobe 14
Highlands 28, Chartiers Valley 20
Holy Redeemer 53, Tunkhannock 43
Imani Christian Academy 22, South Allegheny 7
Indiana 23, Shady Side Academy 22
Interboro 37, Upper Moreland 7
Jefferson-Morgan 27, Jeannette 26, OT
Jersey Shore 63, Selinsgrove 0
Jim Thorpe 48, Salisbury 12
Karns City 28, Ridgway 0
Kennett 37, West Chester Henderson 0
Kensington 42, Palumbo 0
Kutztown 26, Pottsville Nativity 14
Lackawanna Trail 14, Nanticoke Area 6
Lakeland 34, Riverside 0
Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 54, Kennard-Dale 7
Lancaster Catholic 41, Octorara 7
Laurel 49, Mohawk 7
Laurel Highlands 37, Kiski Area 7
Lower Moreland 20, Jenkintown 14
Loyalsock 27, Southern Columbia 10
Mahanoy Area 35, Panther Valley 13
Malvern Prep 21, Archbishop Wood 3
Manheim Central 35, Cocalico 19
Mapletown 49, Avella 0
Marian Catholic 12, Catasauqua 7
McKeesport 14, Belle Vernon 6
Meadville 48, Fairview 0
Methacton 18, Wissahickon 8
Mifflinburg 35, Shamokin 21
Milton 42, Midd-West 0
Minersville 39, Shenandoah Valley 0
Monessen 42, Frazier 6
Moniteau 20, Cameron County 12
Montgomery 36, Cowanesque Valley 20
Montoursville 24, Lewisburg 21
Moshannon Valley 29, Glendale 14
Mount Carmel 55, Warrior Run 7
Mount Lebanon 40, Moon 9
Mount Pleasant 50, McGuffey 28
Mount Union 36, Tussey Mountain 26
Nazareth Area 21, Bethlehem Catholic 6
Neshannock 40, Ambridge 34
Norristown 20, Pottsgrove 13
North Allegheny 29, Erie McDowell 18
North Schuylkill 48, Pine Grove 0
North Star 39, West Branch 20
Northampton 62, East Stroudsburg North 6
Northern Bedford 41, Everett 0
Northern Cambria 33, Purchase Line 6
Northern Garrett, Md. 25, Albert Gallatin 0
Northern Lebanon 20, York County Tech 7
Northern York 28, Dover 26
Northwestern Lehigh 30, Blue Mountain 3
Norwin 27, Fox Chapel 13
Notre Dame-Green Pond 41, Tamaqua 26
Oil City 52, North East 20
Owen J Roberts 21, Avon Grove 0
Oxford 25, Unionville 7
Palisades 47, Palmerton 40
Parkland 21, Bethlehem Freedom 13
Penn Cambria 42, Central Martinsburg 28
Penn Hills 33, Pine-Richland 28
Penn-Trafford 48, Woodland Hills 14
Pennridge 35, Bensalem 0
Penns Manor 26, Homer-Center 6
Penns Valley 41, Huntingdon 14
Pennsbury 41, Council Rock South 6
Peters Township 38, Trinity 14
Philadelphia Northeast 14, Springside Chestnut Hill 12
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 31, Bethel Park 22
Pittston Area 22, Wyoming Valley West 0
Pleasant Valley 7, East Stroudsburg South 6
Pocono Mountain East 24, Allentown Allen 22
Pocono Mountain West 49, Allentown Dieruff 26
Portage Area 42, Marion Center 26
Pottstown 20, Harriton 14
Pottsville 49, Lehighton 21
Reading 42, Red Lion 35
Red Land 16, Mechanicsburg 15
Richland 38, Bishop McCort 0
Ridley 35, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 13
Riverside 27, Shenango 6
Rochester 60, New Brighton 13
Rustin 35, Erie East 12
Rustin 35, West Chester East 12
Schuylkill Valley 31, Susquenita 13
Scranton 0, West Scranton 0
Scranton Prep 63, Lake-Lehman 6
Serra Catholic 35, Washington 34
Shaler 47, Plum 14
Sharon 28, Hickory 14
Sharpsville 41, Reynolds 27
Shikellamy 23, Central Mountain 3
Shippensburg 21, Spring Grove 14
Slippery Rock 24, Greenville 7
Solanco 29, Penn Manor 26
South Fayette 20, Montour 19
South Park 35, Brentwood 7
South Side 38, Burgettstown 14
South Western 16, New Oxford 7
South Williamsport 72, Columbia-Montour 6
Southern Huntingdon 28, Juniata Valley 14
Southern Lehigh 29, Bangor 12
Southmoreland 28, Derry 14
Springfield Montco 21, Hatboro-Horsham 6
St. Joseph's Prep 14, Erasmus Hall, N.Y. 7
St. Marys 30, Kane Area 0
State College 45, Hollidaysburg 3
Steel Valley 62, Seton-LaSalle 7
Steubenville, Ohio 40, USO 14
Strath Haven 25, Conestoga 0
Summit Academy 18, Springdale 14
Susquehannock 14, Bermudian Springs 6
Thomas Jefferson 38, West Mifflin 0
Tri-Valley 35, Line Mountain 28
Troy 35, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Twin Valley 28, Conrad Weiser 16
Tyrone 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Union Area 30, Cornell 21
Uniontown 38, Carrick 12
Upper Darby 35, Penncrest 27
Upper Dublin 32, North Penn 28
Upper Merion 21, William Tennent 14
Upper St. Clair 53, Baldwin 14
Valley View 35, Honesdale 17
Warren 50, Girard 28, OT
Warwick 26, Cedar Crest 20
West Allegheny 49, Ringgold 7
West Lawn Wilson 37, Martin Luther King 0
West Perry 24, Juniata 0
West Shamokin 14, United 12
West Shamokin 14, United Valley 12
Western Wayne 35, Old Forge 7
Westinghouse 59, Perry Traditional Academy 6
Wilkes-Barre Area 34, Wallenpaupack 7
Williams Valley 54, Schuylkill Haven 19
Wilmington 50, Mercer 8
Windber 56, Conemaugh Valley 7
York 54, Carlisle 47
York Suburban 26, York Catholic 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Appoquinimink, Del. vs. Olney Charter, ppd.