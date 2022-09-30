Pennsylvania high school football scores for Sept. 30

Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:
Abraham Lincoln 58, Benjamin Franklin 0
Aliquippa 55, Ambridge 20
Annville-Cleona 42, Kutztown 28
Armstrong 35, Pittsburgh North Catholic 19
Athens 34, Towanda 0
Avella 22, Carlynton 14
Avonworth 14, West Mifflin 8
Bald Eagle Area 31, Tyrone 7
Beaver Area 35, Brentwood 6
Belle Vernon 50, South Allegheny 0
Bellwood-Antis 44, Southern Huntingdon 7
Belmont Charter 40, Overbrook 0
People are also reading…
Berks Catholic 45, Conrad Weiser 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Brownsville 0
Berwick 41, Wyoming Valley West 13
Bethel Park 28, Penn Hills 7
Bethlehem Freedom 46, Allentown Allen 0
Bethlehem Liberty 44, East Stroudsburg South 28
Bishop Canevin 60, Fort Cherry 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Central Cambria 3
Bloomsburg 28, Warrior Run 14
Bonner-Prendergast 35, Archbishop Ryan 7
Brockway 41, Smethport 6
Brookville 23, St. Marys 19
Burgettstown 26, Cornell 6
Burrell 41, Imani Christian Academy 30
Cambria Heights 56, Blacklick Valley 0
Cambria Heights 56, United Valley 0
Cameron County 38, Bucktail 14
Camp Hill 10, Susquenita 7
Trinity 38, Big Spring 21
Canton 51, Wyalusing 13
Catasauqua 35, Schuylkill Haven 12
Cedar Cliff 28, Mifflin County 14
High School Football Highlights: Jones' second-half touchdowns power Cedar Cliff past Mifflin County
Cedar Crest 39, Reading 0
Central Martinsburg 55, Bishop McCort 21
Central Valley 42, Blackhawk 0
Central York 35, Dallastown Area 21
Chestnut Ridge 33, Westmont Hilltop 29
Clarion Area 26, Karns City 20
Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 0
Coatesville 38, Rustin 7
Cocalico 42, ELCO 6
Conestoga 20, Upper Darby 7
Conestoga Valley 38, Lebanon 18
Corry 28, Fairview 27
Coudersport 6, Elk County Catholic 0
Crestwood 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 14
Dallas 42, Hazleton Area 20
Danville 51, Lewisburg 0
Deer Lakes 37, Knoch 36
Delaware Valley 42, North Pocono 7
Delone 31, York Catholic 28, OT
Dover 35, York Suburban 21
Downingtown East 42, Oxford 28
Downingtown West 49, West Chester East 14
Dunmore 37, Mid Valley 2
East Allegheny 38, Valley 14
Eastern York 14, West York 13
Easton 54, Pocono Mountain East 0
Eisenhower 33, Mercyhurst Prep 7
Elizabeth Forward 42, Southmoreland 6
Elizabethtown 26, Daniel Boone 13
Emmaus 51, Stroudsburg 14
Episcopal Academy 49, Blair, N.J. 14
Erie Cathedral Prep 41, Erie McDowell 0
Euclid, Ohio 35, Erie 7
Exeter 47, Warwick 7
Farrell 42, Wilmington 13
Forest Hills 46, Somerset 0
Fort Leboeuf 36, Girard 7
Franklin Regional 31, Plum 28
Freeport 12, Shady Side Academy 7
Garden Spot 24, Ephrata 21
Garnet Valley 25, Haverford 7
Gateway 60, Hempfield Area 7
General McLane 35, Harbor Creek 14
Gettysburg 17, Shippensburg 14
Glendale 40, Tussey Mountain 12
Greater Latrobe 31, Trinity 6
Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Clairton 18
Hampton 55, Connellsville 19
Harrisburg 48, Altoona 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 68, Milton Hershey 22
Harry S. Truman 8, Bensalem 7
Hempfield 34, Penn Manor 7
Hershey 27, Red Land 7
Highlands 54, Mars 22
Hollidaysburg 31, Bellefonte 0
Holy Redeemer 48, Hanover Area 0
Hopewell 40, Quaker Valley 20
Indiana 47, Kiski Area 28
Interboro 35, Kennett 24
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 25
Jersey Shore 65, Executive Charter 12
Jim Thorpe 42, Tamaqua 6
Juniata 48, James Buchanan 0
Juniata Valley 28, Moshannon Valley 0
Kensington 30, Philadelphia George Washington 22
Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 0
Lake-Lehman 14, Tunkhannock 7
Lakeland 42, Honesdale 2
Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 49, Octorara 13
Lancaster Catholic 38, Hamburg 35
Lansdale Catholic 34, Archbishop Carroll 2
Latin Charter 14, Martin Luther King 12
Laurel 30, Rochester 21
Laurel Highlands 31, Thomas Jefferson 24
Ligonier Valley 48, Yough 14
Line Mountain 24, Newport 23, OT
Littlestown 13, Fairfield 6
Lower Dauphin 42, Palmyra 7
Loyalsock 48, Central Columbia 0
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 36, Delco Christian 8
Mahanoy Area 34, Marian Catholic 18
Manheim Central 70, Muhlenberg 0
Manheim Township 55, Lancaster McCaskey 6
McKeesport 42, Ringgold 0
Meadville 35, Oil City 0
Mechanicsburg 10, East Pennsboro 7
Mercer 28, Maplewood 7
Mercersburg Academy 38, Perkiomen School 18
Mifflinburg 19, Selinsgrove 0
Milton 47, Hughesville 7
Mohawk 32, Abraham Lincoln 13
Mohawk 32, Ellwood City 13
Monessen 62, West Greene 25
Moniteau 29, Bradford 19
Montour 51, New Castle 0
Mount Carmel 60, Midd-West 0
Mount Pleasant 45, Greensburg Salem 28
Mount Union 63, Everett 14
Muncy 48, Columbia-Montour 16
Nazareth Area 69, East Stroudsburg North 0
Neshaminy 7, Pennridge 6
Neshannock 55, New Brighton 6
New Oxford 29, Susquehannock 7
North East 14, Conneaut, Ohio 12
North Hills 38, Fox Chapel 6
North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 21
North Star 41, Meyersdale 0
Northern Bedford 56, Conemaugh Township 8
Northern Lehigh 42, Salisbury 0
Northern York 29, Greencastle Antrim 18
Northwestern Lehigh 20, Saucon Valley 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 36, North Schuylkill 24
Old Forge 33, Lackawanna Trail 20
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45, Chartiers-Houston 0
Palisades 35, Panther Valley 7
Palmerton 53, Pine Grove 28
Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7
Penn Cambria 27, Bedford 20
Penn Charter 40, Kiski School 26
Penn-Trafford 28, Norwin 0
Penns Manor 40, Northern Cambria 14
Penns Valley 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Pennsbury 37, Central Bucks East 22
Pequea Valley 16, Columbia 0
Perkiomen Valley 49, Methacton 7
Peters Township 50, Baldwin 13
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 41, Father Judge 7
Phoenixville 35, Pottstown 7
Pine-Richland 28, North Allegheny 17
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 31, Canon-McMillan 20
Pittston Area 35, Nanticoke Area 6
Pope John Paul II 35, Pottsgrove 7
Port Allegany 26, Kane Area 6
Portage Area 28, Homer-Center 25
Pottsville 34, Bangor 21
Punxsutawney 23, Dubois 0
Purchase Line 20, Marion Center 7
Radnor 39, Harriton 13
Redbank Valley 38, Union/AC Valley(FB) 8
Richland 58, Greater Johnstown 7
Riverside 47, Carbondale 13
Schuylkill Valley 39, Northern Lebanon 12
Scranton 38, Wyoming Area 7
Seneca 67, Iroquois 0
Seneca Valley 42, Butler 7
Serra Catholic 49, Derry 7
Shaler 28, Woodland Hills 21
Shamokin 57, Shikellamy 27
Sharpsville 49, Sharon 27
Slippery Rock 23, Hickory 20
Solanco 32, Twin Valley 25
Souderton 34, Quakertown 20
South Fayette 49, Moon 14
South Park 39, Seton-LaSalle 14
Southern Columbia 34, Montoursville 16
Spring Grove 43, Northeastern 20
Springfield 35, Marple Newtown 32
Springfield Montco 21, Wissahickon 14
State College 42, Central Dauphin East 14
Steel Valley 42, Apollo-Ridge 7
Sto-Rox 6, McGuffey 0
Strath Haven 35, Penncrest 6
Susquehanna Township 23, Waynesboro 0
Titusville 27, Conneaut Area 0
Tri-Valley 48, Shenandoah Valley 0
USO 36, Perry Traditional Academy 30
Union Area 48, Springdale 13
Unionville 24, Chichester 0
Upper Dauphin 56, Halifax 13
Upper Dublin 41, Council Rock North 13
Upper Merion 49, Upper Perkiomen 14
Upper Moreland 42, William Tennent 14
Upper St. Clair 17, Mount Lebanon 10
Valley Forge Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 14
Valley View 21, Abington Heights 14
Washington 59, Waynesburg Central 14
West Allegheny 43, Chartiers Valley 6
West Branch 32, Curwensville 31
West Perry 54, Boiling Springs 21
West Philadelphia 22, Philadelphia Central 14
Western Wayne 35, West Scranton 0
Whitehall 35, Pocono Mountain West 0
Williams Valley 48, Pottsville Nativity 12
Williamsport 48, Central Mountain 16
Windber 40, Uniontown 0
Wyomissing 41, Donegal 7