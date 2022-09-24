Pennsylvania high school football scores for Sept. 23

Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:
Aliquippa 19, West Allegheny 16
Altoona 28, Central Dauphin East 14
Annville-Cleona 27, Columbia 7
Apollo-Ridge 49, Derry 14
Archbishop Ryan 21, Archbishop Carroll 7
Armstrong 19, Hampton 6
Avon Grove 35, Sun Valley 29
Avonworth 45, South Park 6
Bangor 34, Wilson 7
Beaver Falls 22, Neshannock 0
Bedford 21, Central Cambria 0
Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7
Bellefonte 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 8
Belmont Charter 34, South Philadelphia 12
Berks Catholic 21, Donegal 9
Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, Windber 0
Bermudian Springs 28, Biglerville 0
Bethel Park 36, Baldwin 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Greater Johnstown 0
Bishop Shanahan 27, Penn Wood 6
Blackhawk 33, Chartiers Valley 16
Blacklick Valley 24, Portage Area 14
Bonner-Prendergast 49, Cardinal O'Hara 21
Burgettstown 14, Chartiers-Houston 8
Burrell 42, Yough 6
Butler 37, Erie 20
Cambria Heights 28, Purchase Line 7
Cambridge Springs 33, Iroquois 7
Camp Hill Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14
Canon-McMillan 21, South Fayette 17
Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7
Central Bucks East 16, Pennridge 13
Central Bucks West 35, North Penn 21
Central Columbia 20, Lewisburg 8
Central Martinsburg 39, Chestnut Ridge 14
Central Valley 54, New Castle 0
Central York 30, South Western 28
Charleroi 24, Jeannette 20
Cheltenham 34, Upper Darby 0
Chester 41, West Chester East 0
Clairton 20, Leechburg 13
Clarion Area 48, Bradford 7
Clearfield 42, Penns Valley 14
Coatesville 54, Unionville 7
Conemaugh Township 62, West Branch 52
Conestoga 28, Marple Newtown 27
Connellsville 20, Ringgold 6
Conrad Weiser 45, Octorara 7
Cornell 42, Carlynton 0
Coudersport 22, Cameron County 0
Crestwood 51, Williamsport 13
Curwensville 33, Everett 13
Dallas 45, Wyoming Valley West 14
Dallastown Area 35, Northeastern 21
Danville 49, Southern Columbia 14
Deer Lakes 9, Southmoreland 0
Delone 27, Littlestown 21
Downingtown East 41, Kennett 7
Downingtown West 48, West Chester Henderson 6
Dubois 24, Brookville 14
Dunmore 24, Lackawanna Trail 7
East Allegheny 42, Greensburg Salem 21
Easton 62, Allentown Allen 21
Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13
Elizabeth Forward 42, Knoch 0
Elizabethtown 47, Twin Valley 42
Elk County Catholic 49, Otto-Eldred 6
Elwood City Riverside 28, Freedom Area 21
Emmaus 42, Bethlehem Catholic 12
Ephrata 28, Daniel Boone 20
Episcopal Academy 51, FW All Saints, Texas 10
Erie McDowell 48, Canada Prep Academy, Ontario 6
Forest Hills 35, Bishop McCort 0
Fort Hill, Md. 49, Hollidaysburg 10
Fort Leboeuf 24, North East 21
Freeport 24, Mount Pleasant 6
Garden Spot 44, Fleetwood 0
Garnet Valley 20, Springfield 7
Gateway 28, Plum 26
General McLane 37, Corry 20
Glendale 28, North Star 0
Governor Mifflin 42, Muhlenberg 8
Great Valley 28, Academy Park 25
Greensburg Central Catholic 69, Springdale 6
Grove City 22, Slippery Rock 21
Hamburg 35, Kutztown 7
Hanover 56, Fairfield 19
Harbor Creek 42, Girard 6
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7
Harriton 14, George School 0
Hatboro-Horsham 35, Lower Moreland 7
Haverford 35, Archbishop Wood 11
Haverford 35, Radnor 14
Hazleton Area 42, West Scranton 7
Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14
Hempfield 28, Penn-Trafford 17
Hempfield Area 28, Penn-Trafford 17
Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21
High School of the Future 36, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Highlands 31, Indiana 0
Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 7
Honesdale 34, Tunkhannock 0
Hopewell 20, Seton-LaSalle 6
Interboro 50, Oxford 21
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bethlehem Center 14
Jenkintown def. Renaissance Academy, forfeit
Jersey Shore 63, Mifflinburg 24
Juniata 55, Halifax 0
Juniata Valley 14, Bellwood-Antis 10
Karns City 35, Moniteau 6
Kennard-Dale 37, West York 7
Keystone 22, Smethport 0
Lakeland 47, Old Forge 20
Lampeter-Strasburg 23, Cocalico 14
Lancaster Catholic 55, Northern Lebanon 20
Lansdale Catholic 10, Conwell Egan 0
Laurel 28, Union 22
Laurel 28, Union Area 22
Laurel Highlands 10, Greater Latrobe 7
Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3
Loyalsock 34, Williams Valley 29
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 42, Mercersburg Academy 24
Malvern Prep 10, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
Manheim Central 47, Warwick 13
Mapletown 42, Carmichaels 0
Marian Catholic 15, Pottsville Nativity 12
Marion Center 15, River Valley 12
Mars 51, Moon 7
McGuffey 63, Waynesburg Central 20
McKeesport 35, Trinity 6
Meadville 62, Conneaut Area 0
Mercer 45, Cochranton 0
Meyersdale 33, Conemaugh Valley 22
Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0
Minersville 41, Panther Valley 21
Mohawk 31, New Brighton 6
Monessen 28, California 20
Montour 21, Ambridge 3
Montoursville 29, Bald Eagle Area 21
Moshannon Valley 21, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
Mount Carmel 41, Bloomsburg 7
Mount Union 56, Southern Huntingdon 45
Nanticoke Area 32, Lake-Lehman 0
Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Liberty 0
Neshaminy 26, Abington 0
New Oxford 27, York Suburban 18
North Allegheny 7, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 3
North Hills 27, Penn Hills 26
North Schuylkill 31, Northern Lehigh 0
Northampton 35, East Stroudsburg South 0
Northern Bedford 22, Tussey Mountain 6
Northgate 33, Summit Academy 0
Northwestern 21, Oil City 20
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 14
Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Palmerton 18
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 40, Fort Cherry 24
Palisades 49, Schuylkill Haven 14
Palumbo 34, Fels 8
Penn Charter 28, Father Judge 6
Penn Manor 36, Reading 7
Penns Manor 40, West Shamokin 0
Pennsbury 28, Central Bucks South 6
Perkiomen Valley 20, Owen J Roberts 13
Perry Traditional Academy 28, Brashear 20
Phoenixville 27, Upper Merion 20
Pine-Richland 61, Fox Chapel 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 33, Kiski Area 21
Pleasant Valley 48, Pocono Mountain East 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Pocono Mountain West 43, East Stroudsburg North 12
Pottsgrove 27, Pottstown 7
Pottsville 19, Saucon Valley 14
Quakertown 16, Council Rock South 0
Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33
Reynolds 64, Maplewood 0
Richland 57, Somerset 25
Ridley 67, Penncrest 21
Riverside 41, Mahanoy Area 18
Riverview 18, Frazier 6
Rochester 22, Shenango 8
Rustin 28, Chichester 7
Saegertown 35, Union City 0
Schuylkill Valley 55, Pequea Valley 7
Scranton 35, North Pocono 0
Scranton Prep 20, Delaware Valley 13
Selinsgrove 35, Shikellamy 7
Seneca 46, Titusville 35
Seneca Valley 24, Mount Lebanon 6
Serra Catholic 47, Imani Christian Academy 12
Shady Side Academy 41, South Allegheny 0
Shadyside, Ohio 40, Brownsville 6
Shamokin 47, Central Mountain 28
Sharon 33, Wilmington 14
Sharpsville 14, Greenville 12
Solanco 41, Conestoga Valley 21
Souderton 38, Harry S. Truman 0
South Side 55, Quaker Valley 6
Southern Lehigh 22, Blue Mountain 18
Spring Grove 36, Eastern York 7
Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 0
Springside Chestnut Hill 27, The Hill School 13
St. Francis, N.Y. 28, Erie Cathedral Prep 26
St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 21
State College 19, Central Dauphin 8
Steel Valley 48, Ligonier Valley 0
Steelton-Highspire 41, Big Spring 7
Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 0
Stroudsburg 31, Allentown Dieruff 28
Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21
Tamaqua 52, Salisbury 0
Towanda 41, Wellsboro 19
Tri-Valley 19, Executive Charter 18
Troy 32, Athens 7
Tyrone 14, Huntingdon 6
USO 36, Carrick 0
Union/AC Valley(FB) 37, Kane Area 19
United 24, Portage Area 14
United Valley 24, Portage Area 14
Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 20
Upper Dublin 47, Wissahickon 0
Upper St. Clair 17, Peters Township 10
Valley 20, Uniontown 13
Valley View 40, Pittston Area 12
Warrior Run 33, Northwest Area 19
Washington 62, Brentwood 7
Waverly, N.Y. 47, Cowanesque Valley 14
West Greene 49, Bentworth 33
West Lawn Wilson 36, Cedar Crest 13
West Mifflin 31, Beaver Area 24, OT
West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8
Western Wayne 38, Carbondale 7
Whitehall 32, Parkland 31
Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Berwick 21
Woodland Hills 25, Norwin 0
Wyalusing 26, Montgomery 0
Wyoming Area 56, Hanover Area 14
Wyomissing 42, ELCO 0
York 46, Red Lion 14