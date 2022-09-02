Pennsylvania high school football scores for Sept. 2

Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:
Albert Gallatin 37, Carrick 8
Allegany, Md. 26, Hollidaysburg 23
Altoona 35, Taylor Allderdice 14
Ambridge 16, Freedom Area 14
Archbishop Ryan 34, Frankford 0
Athens 48, Cowanesque Valley 0
Avon Grove 29, Penn Wood 20
Bedford 18, Forest Hills 7
Bellwood-Antis 27, Glendale 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Moshannon Valley 0
Bethel Park 27, Mount Lebanon 24, OT
Bethlehem Freedom 33, Easton 20
People are also reading…
Bishop McCort 50, Somerset 7
Bloomsburg 42, Central Mountain 21
Boiling Springs 44, Bermudian Springs 7
Bristol 35, Lower Moreland 0
California 48, Charleroi 0
Cambria Heights 13, Portage Area 6
Carlisle 48, Governor Mifflin 14
Carmichaels 29, Fort Cherry 26
Cedar Cliff 16, Mechanicsburg 7
Central Bucks East 42, Bensalem 0
Central Valley 37, Avonworth 22
Chambersburg 23, Northern York 16
Chestnut Ridge 48, Greater Johnstown 0
Columbia 30, Hanover 7
Conestoga Valley 42, Daniel Boone 7
Cumberland Valley 35, Central York 33
Curwensville 36, Juniata Valley 15
Dallas 35, Crestwood 14
Danville 52, Line Mountain 0
Dobbins/Randolph 14, Roxborough 6
Dubois 27, Brockway 26
East Stroudsburg North 20, Pocono Mountain East 14
East Stroudsburg South 28, Allentown Dieruff 0
Eisenhower 27, Cambridge Springs 14
Elizabeth Forward 50, West Mifflin 14
Elk County Catholic 15, Moniteau 6
Emmaus 12, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Episcopal Academy 34, Conwell Egan 8
Exeter 37, Boyertown 13
Fairview 34, Harbor Creek 15
Garnet Valley 55, Upper Darby 20
Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 0
General McLane 18, Fort Leboeuf 7
George School 42, Morrisville 0
Germantown Academy 28, Gratz 0
Great Valley 71, Erie East 0
Greencastle Antrim 53, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 7
Grove City 42, Northwestern 7
Hamburg 75, Warrior Run 21
Haverford School 14, Bonner-Prendergast 12
Hazleton Area 45, Wallenpaupack 7
Hempfield 35, York 32
Hempfield Area 49, Connellsville 0
Hickory 62, Franklin 3
Highlands 23, Blackhawk 0
Homer-Center 34, River Valley 20
Honesdale 21, Wyoming Area 0
Huntingdon 14, Philipsburg-Osceola 10
Indiana 32, Knoch 31
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Waynesburg Central 8
Jenkintown 45, KIPP Dubois 0
Keystone Oaks 27, South Park 15
Lackawanna Trail 22, Lake-Lehman 8
Lakeland 52, Carbondale 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Penn Manor 0
Ligonier Valley 27, Southmoreland 18
Lower Dauphin 17, Twin Valley 14
Mahanoy Area 20, Pen Argyl 14
Malvern Prep 35, La Salle 0
Manheim Township 40, Dallastown Area 0
Mapletown 49, Frazier 8
Maplewood 40, Iroquois 20
Marple Newtown 37, Penncrest 6
Mars 51, New Castle 7
McGuffey 35, Ringgold 7
McKeesport 19, Penn-Trafford 7
Meadville 21, Butler 14
Midd-West 48, Halifax 14
Mifflin County 35, Shikellamy 13
Mifflinburg 35, Central Columbia 0
Milton 21, Towanda 7
Minersville 20, Marian Catholic 12
Montour 14, Moon 2
Mount Carmel 42, Dunmore 14
Mount Pleasant 35, Yough 7
Muncy 30, Wellsboro 22
Nazareth Area 28, Parkland 10
Neshaminy 21, Council Rock South 7
New Oxford 28, Gettysburg 14
North Allegheny 35, Canon-McMillan 21
North Penn 49, Quakertown 7
North Pocono 28, Western Wayne 27
North Schuylkill 21, Blue Mountain 0
Northampton 41, Stroudsburg 4
Northeastern 18, Red Land 10
Northern Cambria 30, Marion Center 0
Northgate 37, Springdale 14
Old Forge 42, Nanticoke Area 7
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 16, Rochester 8
Owen J Roberts 42, Wissahickon 6
Palisades 31, Wilson 6
Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 16
Penn Hills 26, Norwin 7
Pennsbury 35, William Tennent 0
Perkiomen Valley 30, Downingtown West 29
Peters Township 30, Seneca Valley 27
Philadelphia Central 42, Benjamin Franklin 0
Philadelphia Central 42, Vaux Big Picture 0
Philadelphia George Washington 38, Mastbaum 0
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 41, Camp Hill Trinity 14
Phoenixville 35, Bishop Shanahan 7
Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 0
Pleasant Valley 42, Allentown Allen 13
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 34, Methacton 0
Punxsutawney 37, Kane Area 16
Reading 33, Muhlenberg 20
Red Lion 45, West York 32
Redbank Valley 25, Karns City 15
Reynolds 47, Mercer 0
Richland 35, Central Martinsburg 28
Ridley 28, Haverford 10
Riverside 30, Mid Valley 8
Saucon Valley 27, Salisbury 7
Schuylkill Haven 34, Pottsville Nativity 7
Scranton Prep 49, West Scranton 0
Selinsgrove 17, Juniata 14
Seneca 34, Conneaut Area 6
Sharon 42, Warren 0
Sharpsville 40, Titusville 14
Shippensburg 35, Big Spring 21
Smethport 22, Cameron County 6
Solanco 21, Cocalico 7
Souderton 24, Pennridge 21
South Williamsport 59, Montgomery 14
Southern Columbia 43, Shamokin 0
Southern Lehigh 29, Notre Dame-Green Pond 28
Spring Grove 33, Kennard-Dale 28
Springside Chestnut Hill 48, Martin Luther King 16
St. Joseph's Collegiate, N.Y. 30, Erie 7
State College 32, Downingtown East 31
Susquehanna 35, Montrose 14
Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 7
Susquenita 42, Biglerville 0
Tamaqua 32, Lehighton 29
Tri-Valley 48, Panther Valley 0
Troy 28, Montoursville 7
Tunkhannock 49, Hanover Area 14
Tyrone 30, Brookville 0
Union Area 20, Ellwood City 6
Union City 26, Kennedy Catholic 20
Uniontown 40, Brownsville 7
Unionville 35, Sun Valley 14
Upper Dauphin 49, Shenandoah Valley 8
Upper Dublin 35, Central Bucks West 7
Upper Moreland 41, Archbishop Carroll 13
Upper Perkiomen 31, Schuylkill Valley 14
Upper St. Clair 37, North Hills 7
Valley View 24, Berwick 21
Waynesboro 13, Hershey 7
West Allegheny 40, South Fayette 7
West Lawn Wilson 17, Central Dauphin 10
West Perry 55, Newport 0
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 42, Brashear 12
Wilkes-Barre Area 21, Abington Heights 14
Williams Valley 38, Pine Grove 13
Williamsport 29, Pittston Area 12
Wilmington 14, Greenville 7
Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 8
Wyalusing 14, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, N.Y. 0
Wyomissing 49, Pottsville 0
York Suburban 41, Donegal 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mohawk vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.