Pennsylvania high school football scores for Sept. 2

  • Updated
Football 1.JPG

Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:

Albert Gallatin 37, Carrick 8

Allegany, Md. 26, Hollidaysburg 23

Altoona 35, Taylor Allderdice 14

Ambridge 16, Freedom Area 14

Archbishop Ryan 34, Frankford 0

Athens 48, Cowanesque Valley 0

Avon Grove 29, Penn Wood 20

Bedford 18, Forest Hills 7

Bellwood-Antis 27, Glendale 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Moshannon Valley 0

Bethel Park 27, Mount Lebanon 24, OT

Bethlehem Freedom 33, Easton 20

Bishop McCort 50, Somerset 7

Bloomsburg 42, Central Mountain 21

Boiling Springs 44, Bermudian Springs 7

Bristol 35, Lower Moreland 0

California 48, Charleroi 0

Cambria Heights 13, Portage Area 6

Carlisle 48, Governor Mifflin 14

Carmichaels 29, Fort Cherry 26

Cedar Cliff 16, Mechanicsburg 7

Central Bucks East 42, Bensalem 0

Central Valley 37, Avonworth 22

Chambersburg 23, Northern York 16

Chestnut Ridge 48, Greater Johnstown 0

Columbia 30, Hanover 7

Conestoga Valley 42, Daniel Boone 7

Cumberland Valley 35, Central York 33

Curwensville 36, Juniata Valley 15

Dallas 35, Crestwood 14

Danville 52, Line Mountain 0

Dobbins/Randolph 14, Roxborough 6

Dubois 27, Brockway 26

East Stroudsburg North 20, Pocono Mountain East 14

East Stroudsburg South 28, Allentown Dieruff 0

Eisenhower 27, Cambridge Springs 14

Elizabeth Forward 50, West Mifflin 14

Elk County Catholic 15, Moniteau 6

Emmaus 12, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Episcopal Academy 34, Conwell Egan 8

Exeter 37, Boyertown 13

Fairview 34, Harbor Creek 15

Garnet Valley 55, Upper Darby 20

Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 0

General McLane 18, Fort Leboeuf 7

George School 42, Morrisville 0

Germantown Academy 28, Gratz 0

Great Valley 71, Erie East 0

Greencastle Antrim 53, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 7

Grove City 42, Northwestern 7

Hamburg 75, Warrior Run 21

Haverford School 14, Bonner-Prendergast 12

Hazleton Area 45, Wallenpaupack 7

Hempfield 35, York 32

Hempfield Area 49, Connellsville 0

Hickory 62, Franklin 3

Highlands 23, Blackhawk 0

Homer-Center 34, River Valley 20

Honesdale 21, Wyoming Area 0

Huntingdon 14, Philipsburg-Osceola 10

Indiana 32, Knoch 31

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Waynesburg Central 8

Jenkintown 45, KIPP Dubois 0

Keystone Oaks 27, South Park 15

Lackawanna Trail 22, Lake-Lehman 8

Lakeland 52, Carbondale 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Penn Manor 0

Ligonier Valley 27, Southmoreland 18

Lower Dauphin 17, Twin Valley 14

Mahanoy Area 20, Pen Argyl 14

Malvern Prep 35, La Salle 0

Manheim Township 40, Dallastown Area 0

Mapletown 49, Frazier 8

Maplewood 40, Iroquois 20

Marple Newtown 37, Penncrest 6

Mars 51, New Castle 7

McGuffey 35, Ringgold 7

McKeesport 19, Penn-Trafford 7

Meadville 21, Butler 14

Midd-West 48, Halifax 14

Mifflin County 35, Shikellamy 13

Mifflinburg 35, Central Columbia 0

Milton 21, Towanda 7

Minersville 20, Marian Catholic 12

Montour 14, Moon 2

Mount Carmel 42, Dunmore 14

Mount Pleasant 35, Yough 7

Muncy 30, Wellsboro 22

Nazareth Area 28, Parkland 10

Neshaminy 21, Council Rock South 7

New Oxford 28, Gettysburg 14

North Allegheny 35, Canon-McMillan 21

North Penn 49, Quakertown 7

North Pocono 28, Western Wayne 27

North Schuylkill 21, Blue Mountain 0

Northampton 41, Stroudsburg 4

Northeastern 18, Red Land 10

Northern Cambria 30, Marion Center 0

Northgate 37, Springdale 14

Old Forge 42, Nanticoke Area 7

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 16, Rochester 8

Owen J Roberts 42, Wissahickon 6

Palisades 31, Wilson 6

Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 16

Penn Hills 26, Norwin 7

Pennsbury 35, William Tennent 0

Perkiomen Valley 30, Downingtown West 29

Peters Township 30, Seneca Valley 27

Philadelphia Central 42, Benjamin Franklin 0

Philadelphia Central 42, Vaux Big Picture 0

Philadelphia George Washington 38, Mastbaum 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 41, Camp Hill Trinity 14

Phoenixville 35, Bishop Shanahan 7

Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 0

Pleasant Valley 42, Allentown Allen 13

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 34, Methacton 0

Punxsutawney 37, Kane Area 16

Reading 33, Muhlenberg 20

Red Lion 45, West York 32

Redbank Valley 25, Karns City 15

Reynolds 47, Mercer 0

Richland 35, Central Martinsburg 28

Ridley 28, Haverford 10

Riverside 30, Mid Valley 8

Saucon Valley 27, Salisbury 7

Schuylkill Haven 34, Pottsville Nativity 7

Scranton Prep 49, West Scranton 0

Selinsgrove 17, Juniata 14

Seneca 34, Conneaut Area 6

Sharon 42, Warren 0

Sharpsville 40, Titusville 14

Shippensburg 35, Big Spring 21

Smethport 22, Cameron County 6

Solanco 21, Cocalico 7

Souderton 24, Pennridge 21

South Williamsport 59, Montgomery 14

Southern Columbia 43, Shamokin 0

Southern Lehigh 29, Notre Dame-Green Pond 28

Spring Grove 33, Kennard-Dale 28

Springside Chestnut Hill 48, Martin Luther King 16

St. Joseph's Collegiate, N.Y. 30, Erie 7

State College 32, Downingtown East 31

Susquehanna 35, Montrose 14

Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 7

Susquenita 42, Biglerville 0

Tamaqua 32, Lehighton 29

Tri-Valley 48, Panther Valley 0

Troy 28, Montoursville 7

Tunkhannock 49, Hanover Area 14

Tyrone 30, Brookville 0

Union Area 20, Ellwood City 6

Union City 26, Kennedy Catholic 20

Uniontown 40, Brownsville 7

Unionville 35, Sun Valley 14

Upper Dauphin 49, Shenandoah Valley 8

Upper Dublin 35, Central Bucks West 7

Upper Moreland 41, Archbishop Carroll 13

Upper Perkiomen 31, Schuylkill Valley 14

Upper St. Clair 37, North Hills 7

Valley View 24, Berwick 21

Waynesboro 13, Hershey 7

West Allegheny 40, South Fayette 7

West Lawn Wilson 17, Central Dauphin 10

West Perry 55, Newport 0

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 42, Brashear 12

Wilkes-Barre Area 21, Abington Heights 14

Williams Valley 38, Pine Grove 13

Williamsport 29, Pittston Area 12

Wilmington 14, Greenville 7

Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 8

Wyalusing 14, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, N.Y. 0

Wyomissing 49, Pottsville 0

York Suburban 41, Donegal 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mohawk vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.

