Abington 44, Council Rock North 7
Abington Heights 35, Wilkes-Barre Area 28
Aliquippa 37, Armstrong 19
Allegany, Md. 30, Hollidaysburg 23
Allentown Central Catholic 37, Easton 20
Altoona 35, Taylor Allderdice 21
Ambridge 14, Freedom Area 7
Athens 28, Cowanesque Valley 22
Avella 22, Bentworth 15
Avon Grove 42, Penn Wood 21
Avonworth 28, Central Valley 20
Bald Eagle Area 35, Central Cambria 0
Bangor 39, Jim Thorpe 14
Beaver Area 31, Beaver Falls 28
Belle Vernon 40, Laurel Highlands 0
Belmont Charter 8, Philadelphia Central 6
Berks Catholic 19, Executive Charter 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Mount Union 7
Big Spring 21, Shippensburg 7
Bishop Canevin 26, Greensburg Central Catholic 6
Blue Mountain 18, North Schuylkill 17
Boiling Springs 21, Bermudian Springs 14
Bradford 34, Coudersport 12
Bristol 41, Lower Moreland 0
Brockway 14, Dubois 13, OT
Bucktail 28, West Branch 21
Burgettstown 34, Bethlehem Center 0
Butler 27, Meadville 26
California 47, Charleroi 0
Cambria Heights 39, Marion Center 7
Cambridge Springs 48, Eisenhower 0
Cameron County 14, Smethport 0
Camp Hill 50, York Catholic 7
Camp Hill Trinity 37, Moore Catholic High School, N.Y. 16
Canton 42, North Penn-Mansfield 13
Cardinal Hayes, N.Y. 44, Episcopal Academy 41
Cardinal O'Hara 34, Wayne Hills, N.J. 21
Central Bucks East 36, Bensalem 0
Central Bucks South 42, Harry S. Truman 7
Central Bucks West 37, Upper Dublin 7
Central Dauphin 36, West Lawn Wilson 35, OT
Central Martinsburg 47, Somerset 6
Central Mountain 48, Bloomsburg 13
Central York 14, Cumberland Valley 0
Chambersburg 51, Northern York 7
Clarion Area 57, Port Allegany 6
Clear Spring, Md. 21, James Buchanan 6
Columbia 40, Hanover 34
Conestoga Valley 28, Daniel Boone 21
Conneaut Area 32, Seneca 14
Connellsville 28, Hempfield Area 7
Conwell Egan 47, Kensington 6
Cornell 20, Monessen 6
Council Rock South 28, Neshaminy 7
Dallas 42, Crestwood 35
Danville 51, Line Mountain 7
Deer Lakes 33, Burrell 0
Derry 26, Greensburg Salem 21
Donegal 20, York Suburban 19
Dover, Del. 41, West Philadelphia 6
Downingtown East 28, State College 26
Downingtown West 35, Perkiomen Valley 14
East Allegheny 33, Jeannette 30
East Pennsboro 28, Palmyra 14
East Stroudsburg South 47, Allentown Allen 6
Eastern York 32, Fairfield 0
Elizabeth Forward 24, West Mifflin 7
Ephrata 14, Warwick 0
Erie McDowell 52, Barberton, Ohio 20
Exeter 36, Boyertown 14
Fairview 23, Harbor Creek 13
Farrell 24, Warren Harding, Ohio 17
Fleetwood 30, Conrad Weiser 21
Forest Hills 22, Clearfield 13
Fort Cherry 55, Carmichaels 13
Fort Leboeuf 38, General McLane 28
Franklin Regional 28, Greater Latrobe 21
Freeport 47, South Allegheny 0
Garnet Valley 42, Ridley 28
Germantown Academy 50, Gratz 28
Governor Mifflin 28, Carlisle 21
Greencastle Antrim 42, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 6
Grove City 62, Northwestern 7
Halifax 40, Midd-West 0
Hamburg 34, Warrior Run 27
Harrisburg 33, Delaware Valley 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46, DePaul Catholic, N.J. 42
Hershey 35, Waynesboro 14
Hickory 63, Franklin 14
Highlands 33, Blackhawk 20
Hopewell 56, New Brighton 13
Imani Christian Academy 52, Brentwood 14
Imhotep Charter 35, Haverford School 0
Jersey Shore 53, Lewisburg 0
Juniata Valley 21, North Star 20
KIPP Dubois 14, Jenkintown 0
Kennard-Dale 28, Spring Grove 21
Kennett 27, Oxford 13
Knoch 30, Indiana 24
Kutztown 42, York County Tech 7
Lackawanna Trail 48, Lake-Lehman 7
Lakeland 20, Carbondale 10
Lakeview 58, Saegertown 19
Lampeter-Strasburg 24, Penn Manor 0
Lancaster Catholic 28, Delone 21
Lancaster McCaskey 40, Elizabethtown 13
Latin Charter 36, Upper Moreland 28
Leechburg 59, Summit Academy 20
Lehighton 28, Tamaqua 6
Lower Merion 14, Upper Darby 6
Loyalsock 46, Hughesville 0
Malvern Prep 13, La Salle 7
Manheim Central 37, Smyrna, Del. 36
Manheim Township 56, Dallastown 0
Mapletown 28, Frazier 0
Maplewood 6, Iroquois 0
Marple Newtown 56, Radnor 7
Mars 42, New Castle 6
Martin Luther King 48, Dobbins/Randolph 0
McGuffey 48, Ringgold 22
McKeesport 17, Penn-Trafford 7
Mercyhurst Prep 49, Slippery Rock 7
Meyersdale 14, Glendale 6
Mid Valley 14, Riverside 12
Mifflin County 23, Shikellamy 6
Mifflinburg 35, Central Columbia 28
Milton 27, Towanda 0
Milton Hershey 34, Middletown 14
Mohawk 42, Quaker Valley 8
Montour 35, Moon 21
Moshannon Valley 35, Everett 27, OT
Mount Carmel 34, Dunmore 7
Mount Lebanon 19, Bethel Park 16
Mount Pleasant 27, Yough 13
Nazareth Area 42, Emmaus 7
Neshannock 39, Laurel 22
New Hope-Solebury High School 35, George School 8
New Oxford 38, Gettysburg 20
North Allegheny 30, Canon-McMillan 6
North East 42, Girard 2
North Pocono 10, Western Wayne 9
Northern Bedford 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
Northern Cambria 42, Conemaugh Valley 0
Northgate 35, Springdale 21
Oil City 44, Corry 7
Old Forge 14, Nanticoke Area 13
Overbrook 26, Vaux Big Picture 20
Owen J Roberts 14, Pottsgrove 7
Palmerton 27, Catasauqua 7
Parkland 35, Bethlehem Freedom 0
Penn Cambria 34, Philipsburg-Osceola 3
Penn Hills 27, Norwin 0
Penns Manor 42, Homer-Center 35
Penns Valley 27, Bedford 13
Pennsbury 45, William Tennent 0
Peters Township 48, Seneca Valley 7
Philadelphia George Washington 25, Archbishop Wood 15
Philadelphia Northeast 14, Philadelphia West Catholic 6
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 28, Abraham Lincoln 14
Pine-Richland 48, Kiski Area 0
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47, Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 6
Pleasant Valley 41, Allentown Dieruff 14
Plum 34, Fox Chapel 10
Portage Area 37, Conemaugh Township 34
Punxsutawney 57, Kane Area 6
Purchase Line 38, River Valley 16
Quakertown 38, North Penn 17
Reading 25, Muhlenberg 7
Red Land 23, Northeastern 21
Red Lion 20, West York 6
Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6
Reynolds 28, Mercer 27
Richland 35, Huntingdon 0
Saucon Valley 42, Salisbury 6
Scranton 29, Wyoming Valley West 0
Selinsgrove 38, Juniata 8
Seton-LaSalle 41, Serra Catholic 21
Shady Side Academy 34, Pittsburgh North Catholic 28
Shaler 43, Hampton 8
Sharon 60, Warren 0
Sharpsville 71, Titusville 48
Souderton 19, Pennridge 14
South Fayette 31, West Allegheny 14
South Park 15, Keystone Oaks 10
South Side 35, Elwood City Riverside 7
South Western 31, Dover 12
South Williamsport 49, Montgomery 13
Southern Columbia 41, Shamokin 0
Southern Lehigh 68, Notre Dame - Green Pond 28
Southmoreland 48, Ligonier Valley 7
Spring Mills, W.Va. 41, Albert Gallatin 0
Steel Valley 35, Sto-Rox 0
Steelton-Highspire 46, Eastern, D.C. 26
Strath Haven 19, Springfield 15
Stroudsburg 37, Pocono Mountain West 21
Struthers, Ohio 48, Brookville 7
Susquehanna Township 42, Northern Lebanon 14
Susquehannock 28, Littlestown 27, OT
Susquenita 42, Biglerville 7
Thomas Jefferson 49, Baldwin 3
Tri-Valley 42, Panther Valley 12
Trinity 38, Chartiers Valley 0
Troy 38, Montoursville 7
Tunkhannock 14, Hanover Area 6
Tussey Mountain 45, Southern Huntingdon 0
Twin Valley 24, Lower Dauphin 21
Tyrone 35, Greater Johnstown 0
Union 24, Keystone 13
Union Area 34, Lincoln High School 21
Uniontown 34, Brownsville 8
Unionville 26, Sun Valley 20
United Valley 27, West Shamokin 12
Upper Dauphin 43, Shenandoah Valley 12
Upper St. Clair 35, North Hills 7
Valley 18, Apollo-Ridge 7
Valley View 34, Berwick 19
Wallenpaupack 28, Hazleton Area 21
Washington 26, Clairton 0
Waynesburg Central 19, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Wellsboro 14, Muncy 13
West Greene 56, Chartiers-Houston High School 13
West Perry 41, Newport 7
Westmont Hilltop 14, Bellwood-Antis 6
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 20, Perry Traditional Academy 18
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 49, Brashear 8
Williams Valley 48, Pine Grove 6
Williamsport 25, Pittston Area 2
Wilmington 21, Greenville 14
Windber 42, Curwensville 7
Wissahickon 41, Hatboro-Horsham 40
Woodland Hills 27, Gateway 0
Wyalusing 45, Sayre Area 0
Wyoming Area 47, Honesdale 12
Wyomissing 41, Pottsville 7
York 28, Hempfield 25
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Bangor 39, Jim Thorpe 14
Bethlehem Liberty 46, East Stroudsburg North 13
Cedar Cliff 27, Mechanicsburg 9
Cedar Crest 33, Central Dauphin East 7
Chester 22, Cheltenham 20
Coatesville 48, Academy Park 0
Elco 49, Annville-Cleona 7
Garden Spot 45, Lebanon 7
Interboro 21, Pottstown 12
Moniteau 34, Elk County Catholic 14
Northwestern Lehigh 48, Northern Lehigh 0
Penncrest 48, Chichester 28
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35, Methacton 0
Quakertown 38, North Penn 17
Roxborough 18, Palumbo 0
Schuylkill Valley 22, Upper Perkiomen 19
St. Marys 28, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 14
University Prep 66, Carrick 0
Upper Merion 20, Norristown 13