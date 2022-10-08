 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Oct. 7

Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:

Abraham Lincoln 18, New Brighton 13

Abraham Lincoln 38, Martin Luther King 6

Aliquippa 54, Blackhawk 3

Allentown Dieruff 40, Pocono Mountain East 10

Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23

Armstrong 47, Indiana 14

Athens 48, North Penn-Mansfield 0

Avonworth 29, Beaver Area 3

Bald Eagle Area 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 13

Bangor 32, Lehighton 6

Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7

Belle Vernon 51, Greensburg Salem 7

Bellwood-Antis 25, Mount Union 22

Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, North Star 0

Bermudian Springs 33, Fairfield 7

Berwick 39, Dallas 22

Bethel Park 27, Upper St. Clair 14

Bethlehem Catholic 28, Easton 14

Bethlehem Center 56, Bentworth 21

Bethlehem Freedom 33, Whitehall 17

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Forest Hills 7

Blue Mountain 41, Wilson 0

Brentwood 20, Waynesburg Central 7

Bristol 25, Jenkintown 7

Brockway 21, Keystone 20

Brookville 41, Bradford 0

California 47, West Greene 14

Cambria Heights 31, Homer-Center 12

Cameron County 52, Sheffield 0

Canon-McMillan 49, Baldwin 7

Canton 73, Montgomery 6

Carbondale 35, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Carmichaels 40, Monessen 36

Catasauqua 38, Minersville 8

Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21

Central Bucks East 42, North Penn 35

Central Bucks South 34, Abington 19

Central Bucks West 22, Neshaminy 0

Central Martinsburg 41, Central Cambria 10

Central Valley 43, Montour 0

Central York 56, Northeastern 14

Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13

Chartiers-Houston 39, Carlynton 8

Cheltenham 30, Springfield Montco 2

Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 6

Clairton 67, Springdale 0

Conestoga Valley 34, Governor Mifflin 31

Corry 32, North East 12

Council Rock North 20, Harry S. Truman 13

Crestwood 35, Hazleton Area 14

Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21

Danville 42, Montoursville 0

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 2

Delone 34, Biglerville 7

Dobbins/Randolph 46, Edison 0

Donegal 28, Conrad Weiser 12

Dover 35, Eastern York 7

Downingtown East 34, Academy Park 6

ELCO 41, Octorara 21

Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 18

Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 14

Elk County Catholic 33, Bucktail 24

Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13

Emmaus 49, Bethlehem Liberty 0

Ephrata 42, Fleetwood 28

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 7

Erie McDowell 49, Meadville 19

Exeter 42, Muhlenberg 8

Fairview 27, Girard 24

Farrell 48, Sharpsville 7

Fort Cherry 42, Avella 8

Fort Leboeuf 28, Harbor Creek 17

Franklin Regional 35, Norwin 0

Freeport 35, East Allegheny 13

Garnet Valley 47, Penncrest 7

Gateway 21, Penn-Trafford 10

General McLane 22, Wilmington 19

Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10

Glendale 34, Everett 19

Great Valley 28, West Chester Henderson 6

Greater Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0

Greenville 50, Iroquois 0

Hamburg 27, Pequea Valley 20

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0

Hempfield 20, West Lawn Wilson 16

Hickory 24, Grove City 14

Highlands 38, Woodland Hills 23

Honesdale 28, West Scranton 6

Huntingdon 36, Bellefonte 12

Imani Christian Academy 38, Apollo-Ridge 34

Imhotep Charter 28, Philadelphia Northeast 0

Jersey Shore 62, Shamokin 0

Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7

Juniata Valley 34, Tussey Mountain 14

Karns City 15, Punxsutawney 13

Kennett 37, Unionville 7

Keystone Oaks 26, Hopewell 0

Kutztown 34, Northern Lebanon 28

Lakeland 54, Dunmore 14

Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 30, Berks Catholic 7

Lancaster Catholic 14, Annville-Cleona 13

Laurel 58, Northgate 14

Leechburg 58, Jeannette 21

Ligonier Valley 29, Burrell 15

Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13

Littlestown 48, York County Tech 21

Lower Merion 34, Harriton 13

Lower Moreland 20, New Hope-Solebury 12

Loyalsock 41, Lewisburg 7

Malvern Prep 31, Delaware Military Academy, Del. 0

Manheim Central 83, Lebanon 7

Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 14

Mansfield, Mass. 24, Haverford 14

Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Marion Center 25, United 8

Marion Center 25, United Valley 8

Mars 47, Kiski Area 28

McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7

McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0

Methacton 10, Boyertown 7

Mifflinburg 33, Shikellamy 0

Milton 21, Bloomsburg 13

Montrose 14, Hanover Area 6

Moshannon Valley 41, Curwensville 14

Mount Carmel 46, Hughesville 20

Muncy 21, South Williamsport 14

Nanticoke Area 42, Tunkhannock 7

Neshannock 39, Freedom Area 0

New Oxford 46, Kennard-Dale 6

North Allegheny 20, Mount Lebanon 6

North Hills 35, Shaler 23

North Penn-Mansfield 24, Haverford 14

North Pocono 28, Wallenpaupack 7

North Schuylkill 31, Jim Thorpe 14

Northampton 46, Pleasant Valley 7

Northern Cambria 35, West Shamokin 26

Northern Lehigh 40, Notre Dame-Green Pond 33

Northern York 27, East Pennsboro 26, OT

Northwestern 20, Conneaut Area 0

Northwestern Lehigh 41, Pottsville 35

Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21

Olney Charter 24, Gratz 12

Otto-Eldred 39, Coudersport 18

Owen J Roberts 32, Norristown 8

Palisades 42, Pen Argyl 14

Palmerton 51, Salisbury 6

Parkland 57, East Stroudsburg South 8

Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 6

Penn Hills 29, Fox Chapel 0

Penn Manor 33, Daniel Boone 12

Penns Manor 55, Portage Area 28

Penns Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 7

Perkiomen School 14, Delco Christian 6

Perkiomen Valley 7, Spring-Ford 6

Peters Township 48, Moon 8

Phoenixville 14, Pottsgrove 7

Pine-Richland 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 13

Pittsburgh North Catholic 13, Hampton 7

Pittston Area 48, Lake-Lehman 13

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, William Tennent 7

Pocono Mountain West 42, Allentown Allen 6

Port Allegany 42, Union/AC Valley(FB) 14

Purchase Line 28, River Valley 13

Quakertown 37, Bensalem 0

Reading 38, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Red Land 19, Palmyra 9

Redbank Valley 52, Kane Area 6

Richland 25, Bedford 23

Ridgway 42, Smethport 6

Riverside 41, Lackawanna Trail 13

Riverview 40, Summit Academy 12

Rustin 28, Oxford 20

Schuylkill Haven 40, Panther Valley 27

Schuylkill Valley 35, Columbia 6

Selinsgrove 42, Central Mountain 6

Seneca 57, Franklin 3

Seneca Valley 42, Hempfield Area 12

Serra Catholic 28, Yough 14

Shady Side Academy 30, Knoch 12

Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6

Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10

Solanco 35, Elizabethtown 32

Souderton 45, Warwick 24

South Fayette 20, Plum 6

South Park 44, Quaker Valley 14

South Side 15, Shenango 13

South Western 36, West York 28

Southern Columbia 37, Central Columbia 8

Southern Huntingdon 53, West Branch 20

Southern Lehigh 42, Saucon Valley 7

Southmoreland 36, South Allegheny 6

Spring Grove 42, Red Lion 27

Springfield 15, Conestoga 0

St. Marys 34, Dubois 27

State College 49, Carlisle 20

Steel Valley 49, Derry 0

Steubenville, Ohio 32, Taylor Allderdice 6

Sto-Rox 36, Washington 0

Strath Haven 41, Ridley 14

Stroudsburg 41, East Stroudsburg North 0

Sun Valley 50, Erie East 14

Sun Valley 50, West Chester East 14

Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle Antrim 23

Susquenita 52, Newport 14

Tamaqua 19, Pine Grove 7

Thomas Jefferson 45, Trinity 10

Titusville 31, Maplewood 14

Tri-Valley 43, Pottsville Nativity 6

Troy 49, Towanda 0

Twin Valley 37, Garden Spot 29

Tyrone 21, Clearfield 14

USO 36, Brashear 14

Union Area 6, Rochester 0

Uniontown 49, Brownsville 0

University, W.Va. 42, Albert Gallatin 8

Upper Darby 7, Marple Newtown 6

Upper Dublin 16, Council Rock South 0

Upper Moreland 42, Wissahickon 14

Upper Perkiomen 38, Pottstown 12

Valley View 41, Scranton 7

Warren 12, Mercyhurst Prep 6

Warrior Run 27, Midd-West 7

Wellsboro 41, Wyalusing 6

West Allegheny 40, Ambridge 0

West Mifflin 51, Seton-LaSalle 0

West Perry 31, Big Spring 14

Western Beaver 49, Elwood City Riverside 21

Western Beaver 49, Riverside 21

Western Wayne 50, Mid Valley 6

Westinghouse 39, Butler 6

Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 23

Williams Valley 22, Mahanoy Area 21

Williamsport 38, Wyoming Valley West 7

Windber 57, Meyersdale 0

Wyoming Area 56, Holy Redeemer 18

York Catholic 17, Hanover 14

York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 14

