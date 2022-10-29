Pennsylvania high school football scores for Oct. 28

Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:
Abington Heights 38, Delaware Valley 13
Abraham Lincoln 41, Philadelphia George Washington 7
Academy of the New Church 62, Belmont Charter 28
Aliquippa 35, Central Valley 24
Annville-Cleona 48, Northern Lebanon 10
Apollo-Ridge 28, Burrell 14
Armstrong 40, Kiski Area 21
Avonworth 53, Quaker Valley 12
Bald Eagle Area 19, Purchase Line 0
Beaver Area 48, Hopewell 13
Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 8
Bedford 18, Bishop Guilfoyle 7
Belle Vernon 48, Elizabeth Forward 14
Berks Catholic 49, ELCO 28
Bethel Park 27, Peters Township 26
Bethlehem Catholic 14, Allentown Central Catholic 13, OT
Bishop Canevin 49, Carlynton 0
Bishop Shanahan 35, Chichester 6
Blackhawk 37, New Castle 7
Blue Mountain 48, Schuylkill Haven 0
Boiling Springs 35, Camp Hill 28
Boyertown 62, Upper Perkiomen 31
Brockway 35, Cameron County 0
Brookville 41, Bellefonte 3
Cambridge Springs 37, Union City 0
Camp Hill Trinity 55, Halifax 14
Canton 28, Troy 14
Carlisle 27, Central Dauphin East 14
Carmichaels 37, Jefferson-Morgan 14
Catasauqua 53, Salisbury 6
Cedar Cliff 38, Milton Hershey 14
Cedar Crest 47, Lebanon 0
Central Bucks South 32, Pennridge 23
Central Bucks West 21, Central Bucks East 14
Central Columbia 43, Bloomsburg 7
Central Martinsburg 47, Somerset 14
Central York 43, York 38
Charleroi 37, Waynesburg Central 31
Chartiers Valley 43, Ambridge 39
Chartiers-Houston 35, Avella 6
Cheltenham 49, Wissahickon 18
Clairton 43, Jeannette 0
Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 7
Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 0
Conestoga Valley 35, Muhlenberg 0
Corry 39, Titusville 14
Council Rock North 21, Council Rock South 20
Crestwood 49, North Pocono 0
Cumberland Valley 37, Altoona 6
Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 6
Daniel Boone 35, Fleetwood 8
Danville 70, Huntingdon 8
Delone 42, Fairfield 7
Donegal 37, Octorara 6
Dover 33, West York 7
Downingtown West 31, Downingtown East 28
Dunmore 35, West Scranton 32
East Stroudsburg South 66, East Stroudsburg North 0
Eisenhower 13, Girard 7
Elizabethtown 35, Ephrata 30
Elwood City Riverside 28, Ellwood City 0
Emmaus 40, Parkland 25
Episcopal Academy 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 28
Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Canisius, N.Y. 6
Erie McDowell 42, St. Francis, N.Y. 28
Exeter 21, Manheim Central 17
Forest Hills 44, Greater Johnstown 6
Fort Cherry 48, Burgettstown 34
Freedom Area 51, New Brighton 6
Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 10
Garnet Valley 49, Conestoga 3
General McLane 37, Warren 16
Gettysburg 23, Susquehanna Township 16
Glendale 49, Curwensville 23
Greater Latrobe 28, Butler 14
Greencastle Antrim 42, Shippensburg 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Leechburg 21
Greensburg Salem 42, South Allegheny 28
Greenville 21, Harbor Creek 7
Hamburg 42, Columbia 20
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 68, Lower Dauphin 14
Harriton 35, Lower Moreland 14
Hazleton Area 20, Berwick 0
Hempfield 40, Reading 16
Hempfield Area 34, Norwin 7
Hershey 17, Palmyra 7
Highlands 19, Hampton 7
Hollidaysburg 36, Dubois 35
Imhotep Charter 69, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Jersey Shore 71, Central Mountain 6
Juniata 19, Susquenita 3
Juniata Valley 26, Mount Union 22
Kane Area 35, Bradford 27
Karns City 35, Clearfield 27
Kennard-Dale 43, Susquehannock 28
Kennett 30, Great Valley 7
Keystone 57, Moniteau 12
Keystone Oaks 35, Brentwood 0
Knoch 35, Valley 18
Lakeland 28, Mid Valley 0
Lakeview 35, Franklin 8
Lancaster Catholic 44, Schuylkill Valley 41
Latin Charter 44, Overbrook 8
Laurel 34, Shenango 0
Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 0
Lehighton 27, Jim Thorpe 14
Ligonier Valley 51, Derry 7
Littlestown 21, Bermudian Springs 7
Loyalsock 48, Montoursville 14
Mahanoy Area 48, Shenandoah Valley 12
Mapletown 64, West Greene 17
Mars 21, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14
Martin Luther King 7, Frankford 6
McGuffey 43, Washington 24
Meadville 48, Erie 7
Mercyhurst Prep 49, Mercer 0
Mifflin County 41, Red Land 7
Mifflinburg 19, Lewisburg 12
Milton 63, Warrior Run 7
Minersville 37, Pottsville Nativity 0
Monessen 44, Bethlehem Center 22
Montour 21, West Allegheny 20
Moon 41, Baldwin 34
Mount Carmel 41, Shamokin 0
Mount Lebanon 31, Canon-McMillan 0
Mount Pleasant 42, Southmoreland 17
Muncy 44, Hughesville 16
Nazareth Area 35, Easton 28
Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12
New Hope-Solebury 24, George School 19
New Oxford 57, Eastern York 21
Newport 17, James Buchanan 12
North Penn 38, Abington 21
North Penn-Mansfield 24, Wellsboro 21
North Schuylkill 42, Pottsville 13
Northampton 42, Whitehall 7
Northern Bedford 37, Cambria Heights 14
Northern Cambria 34, Conemaugh Township 20
Northern Lehigh 49, Palmerton 28
Northern York 21, Mechanicsburg 14
Northgate 32, Frazier 0
Northwestern 31, Fairview 28
Northwestern Lehigh 45, Southern Lehigh 7
Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Wilson 8
Old Forge 34, Carbondale 14
Olney Charter 56, South Philadelphia 6
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 26
Palisades 14, Saucon Valley 7
Penn Cambria 42, Chestnut Ridge 17
Penn Manor 42, Lancaster McCaskey 6
Penn-Trafford 28, Franklin Regional 21
Penns Valley 42, Bellwood-Antis 0
Pennsbury 35, Neshaminy 0
Pequea Valley 21, Kutztown 20
Philadelphia Central 27, Kensington 16
Philipsburg-Osceola 56, Ridgway 34
Pine Grove 14, Marian Catholic 6
Pine-Richland 47, North Hills 0
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 27, Gateway 14
Pittston Area 35, Wyoming Area 0
Pleasant Valley 14, Stroudsburg 13
Plum 46, Indiana 27
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Upper Moreland 20
Pocono Mountain West 20, Pocono Mountain East 6
Port Allegany 60, Otto-Eldred 12
Punxsutawney 27, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7
Radnor 28, Penncrest 26
Red Lion 44, Dallastown Area 30
Redbank Valley 47, Clarion Area 38
Reynolds 41, North East 0
Richland 52, Central Cambria 26
Ridley 35, Upper Darby 6
Riverside 47, Scranton Holy Cross 0
Riverview 52, Springdale 14
Rustin 42, Unionville 21
Saegertown 49, Iroquois 6
Scranton 30, Wallenpaupack 13
Selinsgrove 58, Midd-West 12
Seneca 40, Maplewood 13
Seneca Valley 27, North Allegheny 26
Shady Side Academy 42, East Allegheny 10
Shaler 55, Fox Chapel 12
Sharpsville 35, Fort Leboeuf 28
Solanco 35, Garden Spot 20
Souderton 45, Bensalem 6
South Park 21, West Mifflin 14, OT
South Side 10, Rochester 8
South Western 36, Spring Grove 30
South Williamsport 55, Northwest Area 6
Southern Columbia 42, Shikellamy 14
Southern Huntingdon 58, Tussey Mountain 28
Spring Mills, W.Va. 35, Albert Gallatin 7
Spring-Ford 56, Phoenixville 0
Springfield 42, Harry S. Truman 0
St. Joseph's Prep 42, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
State College 36, Chambersburg 7
Steel Valley 28, Serra Catholic 0
Strath Haven 43, Marple Newtown 21
Sun Valley 15, Oxford 14
Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson 20, McKeesport 10
Towanda 48, Wyalusing 13
Trinity 50, Ringgold 7
Twin Valley 55, Hatboro-Horsham 20
Tyrone def. St. Marys, forfeit
Union 44, Summit Academy 8
Union Area 44, Summit Academy 8
Upper Dauphin 25, Line Mountain 14
Upper Dublin 38, Quakertown 8
Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0
Valley View 22, Scranton Prep 16
Warwick 25, Governor Mifflin 7
Waynesboro 13, East Pennsboro 10, 2OT
West Branch 34, Moshannon Valley 19
West Chester Henderson 14, Erie East 7
West Chester Henderson 14, West Chester East 7
West Lawn Wilson 27, Manheim Township 21
West Shamokin 41, North Star 35
Western Wayne 27, Honesdale 7
Westmont Hilltop 35, Bishop McCort 21
Williams Valley 21, Tri-Valley 13
Williamsport 69, Tunkhannock 7
Windber 31, Portage Area 0
Woodland Hills 7, Penn Hills 3
York Catholic 13, Biglerville 7
York Suburban 56, Northeastern 27
Yough 15, Imani Christian Academy 12