Pennsylvania high school football scores for Oct. 21

Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:
Abraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Central 6
Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0
Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 13
Ambridge 42, New Castle 20
Annville-Cleona 42, Schuylkill Valley 10
Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36, OT
Archbishop Ryan 29, Cardinal O'Hara 6
Armstrong 56, Highlands 35
Athens 17, Central Columbia 10
Avonworth 48, Seton-LaSalle 7
Bald Eagle Area 35, Wellsboro 7
Beaver Area 48, Quaker Valley 9
Beaver Falls 28, Freedom Area 8
Bedford 60, Greater Johnstown 8
Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 0
Bellwood-Antis 41, West Branch 35
Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Uniontown 14
Bethel Park 28, South Fayette 9
Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 13
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop McCort 3
Blue Mountain 21, Bangor 20
Bonner-Prendergast 28, Conwell Egan 0
Brentwood 34, Charleroi 14
Burgettstown 45, Avella 14
Burrell 30, Derry 8
California 43, Bethlehem Center 14
Cambria Heights 47, West Shamokin 21
Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22
Canon-McMillan 26, Peters Township 7
Carlisle 24, Altoona 14
Carmichaels 46, Bentworth 14
Central Bucks East 22, Neshaminy 7
Central Bucks South 27, Central Bucks West 14
Central Cambria 42, Somerset 8
Central Dauphin East 35, Central Dauphin 0
Central Martinsburg 44, Westmont Hilltop 23
Central Valley 55, West Allegheny 7
Central York 44, Reading 8
Cheltenham 42, William Tennent 0
Clairton 49, Frazier 7
Clarion Area 48, St. Marys 27
Clearfield 21, Central Mountain 6
Coatesville 14, Downingtown East 10
Cocalico 31, Berks Catholic 10
Conneaut Area 14, Franklin 10
Conneaut, Ohio 13, Harbor Creek 6
Cornell 40, Chartiers-Houston 7
Council Rock North 48, Hatboro-Horsham 20
Crestwood 56, Berwick 21
Dallastown Area 60, Spring Grove 40
Danville 65, Bellefonte 0
Delaware Valley 28, Scranton 14
Delone 51, Hanover 31
Donegal 20, ELCO 19
Dover 28, Kennard-Dale 14
Downingtown West 56, Bishop Shanahan 20
Dubois 42, Moniteau 0
Dunmore 27, Honesdale 24
East Allegheny 31, Knoch 21
Eisenhower 48, Iroquois 6
Elizabeth Forward 62, Greensburg Salem 13
Emmaus 42, Easton 21
Ephrata 42, Muhlenberg 14
Episcopal Academy 48, Penn Charter 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Erie 0
Erie McDowell 48, Butler 24
Exeter 38, Conestoga Valley 10
Fairview 31, North East 30
Farrell 41, Slippery Rock 0
Father Judge 28, Archbishop Wood 21
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 14
Franklin Regional 34, North Hills 14
Freeport 62, Valley 19
Garden Spot 66, Elizabethtown 21
Gateway 42, Norwin 10
Glendale 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 12
Grove City 35, Wilmington 6
Hamburg 48, Northern Lebanon 27
Hampton 49, Mars 42
Harrisburg 41, Chambersburg 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Mifflin County 6
Haverford 30, Penncrest 28
Hazleton Area 28, Williamsport 14
Hempfield 24, Cedar Crest 0
Hershey 31, Lower Dauphin 21
High School of the Future 44, Fels 0
Interboro 41, Avon Grove 16
Jeannette 35, Springdale 7
Jersey Shore 23, Canton 0
Juniata 14, Line Mountain 10
Kane Area 26, Smethport 12
Kennett 35, Sun Valley 7
Kensington 50, South Philadelphia 6
Keystone Oaks 35, Washington 21
Kiski Area 50, Fox Chapel 13
Kutztown 19, Columbia 13
Lake-Lehman 40, Hanover Area 13
Lakeland 35, Western Wayne 28
Lampeter-Strasburg 51, Conrad Weiser 17
Lancaster Catholic 33, Pequea Valley 0
Laurel Highlands 41, Ringgold 14
Leechburg 42, Shenango 35
Lehighton 24, Saucon Valley 7
Lewisburg 21, Bloomsburg 16
Ligonier Valley 42, Imani Christian Academy 7
Littlestown 48, Biglerville 7
Loyalsock 36, Troy 35
Mahanoy Area 34, Pottsville Nativity 0
Manheim Central 69, Governor Mifflin 21
Manheim Township 35, Penn Manor 13
Mapletown 26, Monessen 18
Maplewood 22, Cochranton 18
McGuffey 28, South Park 6
McKeesport 54, Greater Latrobe 14
Meadville 76, Warren 7
Mechanicsburg 20, Greencastle Antrim 14
Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0
Mifflinburg 35, Warrior Run 7
Milton 50, Cowanesque Valley 6
Milton Hershey 29, Palmyra 16
Minersville 47, Schuylkill Haven 39
Montour 27, Blackhawk 7
Morrisville 38, Jenkintown 20
Moshannon Valley 63, Meyersdale 30
Mount Carmel 42, Shikellamy 20
Mount Lebanon 41, Baldwin 0
Mount Pleasant 42, South Allegheny 0
Mount Union 43, Curwensville 34
Muncy 48, Northwest Area 21
Nazareth Area 35, Whitehall 7
Neshannock 40, Ellwood City 21
Newport 14, Halifax 7
North Allegheny 20, Penn-Trafford 3
North Penn 42, Pennridge 6
North Penn-Mansfield 20, Wyalusing 14
North Pocono 26, Abington Heights 7
North Schuylkill 35, Salisbury 7
Northampton 48, Allentown Dieruff 16
Northern Bedford 21, Juniata Valley 3
Northern Lehigh 14, Jim Thorpe 13
Northern York 24, Gettysburg 23
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Pine Grove 14
Oil City 30, Titusville 14
Old Forge 17, Riverside 14
Owen J Roberts 35, Methacton 0
Palisades 20, Catasauqua 17, OT
Palmerton 36, Tamaqua 20
Palumbo 24, Edison 0
Parkland 56, Bethlehem Liberty 19
Penn Cambria 49, Forest Hills 34
Penn Hills 37, Shaler 7
Penns Valley 56, Midd-West 0
Pennsbury 35, Abington 0
Perkiomen Valley 41, Boyertown 7
Philadelphia George Washington 43, Roxborough 0
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 31, La Salle 14
Philipsburg-Osceola 64, Montgomery 7
Pine-Richland 35, Woodland Hills 21
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Seneca Valley 25
Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, Indiana 0
Pleasant Valley 26, Pocono Mountain West 14
Plum 34, Hempfield Area 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Wissahickon 6
Port Allegany 20, Keystone 10
Portage Area 27, Northern Cambria 21
Pottsgrove 40, Upper Perkiomen 21
Purchase Line 14, Homer-Center 12
Quakertown 35, Harry S. Truman 18
Red Lion 52, Northeastern 21
Redbank Valley 34, Brockway 28
Reynolds 42, Lakeview 14
Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 14
Ridley 42, Marple Newtown 7
Rochester 51, Northgate 6
Rustin 32, Great Valley 0
Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 7
Seneca 34, Northwestern 26
Shady Side Academy 20, Deer Lakes 0
Shamokin 46, Nanticoke Area 14
Sharon 47, Greenville 6
Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21
Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 13
Solanco 56, Fleetwood 12
South Hunterdon, N.J. 28, New Hope-Solebury 0
South Side 35, Union 8
South Side 35, Union Area 8
South Williamsport 16, Hughesville 10, 2OT
Southern Columbia 55, Wyoming Area 28
Southern Lehigh 42, Pottsville 7
Springfield 42, Lower Merion 12
State College 48, Cumberland Valley 31
Steel Valley 56, Yough 7
Sto-Rox 50, Waynesburg Central 7
Strath Haven 35, Upper Darby 7
Stroudsburg 23, East Stroudsburg South 8
Susquehanna Township 30, East Pennsboro 9
Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 0
Towanda 34, Tunkhannock 0
Tri-Valley 33, Marian Catholic 7
Tussey Mountain 39, Everett 8
Twin Valley 43, Daniel Boone 20
Tyrone 41, Hollidaysburg 28
United Valley 26, River Valley 12
Upper Dauphin 42, Big Spring 35
Upper Dublin 34, Souderton 3
Upper Merion 29, Pottstown 0
Upper Moreland 14, Springfield Montco 12
Upper St. Clair 43, Moon 6
Valley View 28, Wallenpaupack 7
Warwick 60, Lebanon 13
West Chester East 20, Oxford 13
West Chester Henderson 14, Unionville 7
West Greene 32, Jefferson-Morgan 22
West Lawn Wilson 63, Lancaster McCaskey 7
West Mifflin 50, Hopewell 15
West Scranton 26, Mid Valley 6
West York 41, Susquehannock 26
Westinghouse 45, Commodore Perry 6
Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Dallas 7
Williams Valley 42, Shenandoah Valley 22
Windber 61, Conemaugh Township 0
Wyomissing 56, Octorara 7
York 52, South Western 14
York Catholic 17, Fairfield 10
York Suburban 42, Eastern York 12