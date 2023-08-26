Here are Friday's scores reported to the Associated Press from across Pennsylvania:
Akr. Hoban, Ohio 44, Erie Cathedral Prep 12
Annville-Cleona 52, Hanover 19
Archbishop Wood 37, Archbishop Ryan 34
Armstrong 49, Valley 16
Avonworth 35, Grove City 14
Bald Eagle Area 17, Bishop Guilfoyle 7
Baldwin 56, Brashear 0
Bangor 36, Palisades 8
Bedford 27, Westmont Hilltop 21, OT
Benjamin Franklin 44, Olney Charter 6
Berlin-Brothersvalley 45, Claysburg-Kimmel 21
Bethel Park 33, North Hills 10
People are also reading…
Bethlehem Catholic 28, Pleasant Valley 0
Bethlehem Freedom 14, Stroudsburg 0
Bethlehem Liberty 14, Allentown Dieruff 0
Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 7
Blue Mountain 35, Jim Thorpe 0
Boyertown 33, Upper Perkiomen 26
California 37, Frazier 0
Cameron County 20, Union/AC Valley(FB) 19
Camp Hill 20, Newport 0
Camp Hill Trinity 49, Delone 12
Canon-McMillan 14, Penn-Trafford 0
Canton 42, Sayre Area 0
Carlisle 35, Mechanicsburg 28
Carlynton 46, Carrick 6
Catasauqua 48, Northern Lehigh 22
Cedar Cliff 29, Shippensburg 13
Cedar Crest 24, Philadelphia Northeast 0
Central Bucks East 42, Harry S. Truman 0
Central Bucks South 13, Father Judge 10
Central Bucks West 17, Garnet Valley 13
Central Cambria 15, Bishop McCort 10
Central Dauphin East 110, Reading 18
Central Martinsburg 49, Bellefonte 0
Central Valley 36, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 35
Chestnut Ridge 42, Somerset 14
Cin. Elder, Ohio 35, Neumann-Goretti 14
Clarion Area 35, Brookville 13
Clearfield 29, Tyrone 21
Coatesville 29, Pennsbury 7
Conestoga Valley 27, Penn Manor 0
Cornell 20, Seton-LaSalle 19
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Ohio 49, Erie McDowell 28
Dallas 31, Abington Heights 28
Dallastown 21, Hempfield 17
Danville 53, Bloomsburg 6
Donegal 27, Elizabethtown 0
Dover 41, Northeastern 7
Downingtown East 43, Pennridge 0
Downingtown West 32, Abraham Lincoln 27
Dubois 41, Karns City 36
Dunmore 35, Old Forge 12
ELCO 42, West York 18
East Pennsboro 57, York Suburban 14
Eastern York 46, Columbia 0
Edison 26, Jenkintown 6
Eisenhower 49, Cochranton 19
Elizabeth Forward 37, Ringgold 0
Emmaus 41, Pocono Mountain East 0
Ephrata 34, Red Lion 32
Euclid, Ohio 14, Erie 4
Exeter 42, Daniel Boone 7
Farrell 32, North East 14
Fleetwood 48, Kutztown 6
Forest Hills 47, Greater Johnstown 0
Fort Cherry 21, Northgate 0
Freedom Area 25, Quaker Valley 7
Garden Spot 42, Conrad Weiser 3
General McLane 27, Slippery Rock 17
Greater Latrobe 56, Derry 14
Greencastle Antrim 17, Big Spring 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 37, Mount Pleasant 24
Hamburg 49, Halifax 19
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 20, Mt. St. Joseph's, Md. 14
Harriton 17, Mahanoy Area 14
Hatboro-Horsham 16, Upper Moreland 7
Hempfield Area 45, Greensburg Salem 6
Hershey 36, Gettysburg 35
Highlands 45, Ambridge 8
Hollidaysburg 21, Altoona 13
Homer-Center 29, Marion Center 14
Hubbard, Ohio 35, Greenville 7
Hughesville 20, Montgomery 6
Indiana 28, Freeport 14
Jeannette 16, Burrell 13
Jefferson-Morgan 42, Chartiers-Houston High School 30
Jersey Shore 68, Pottsville 13
Keystone Oaks 7, Deer Lakes 6
Knoch 45, Hampton 38
La Salle 34, North Penn 3
Lackawanna Trail 35, Mid Valley 13
Lakeview 40, Seneca 25
Lampeter-Strasburg 45, Solanco 7
Lancaster Catholic 48, York Catholic 12
Laurel 37, New Brighton 6
Lewisburg 16, Shamokin 13, OT
Ligonier Valley 28, Springdale 14
Lincoln High School 27, Brentwood 26
Line Mountain 54, Athens 12
Littlestown 23, Boiling Springs 8
Lower Dauphin 45, Middletown 0
Loyalsock 25, Berks Catholic 21
Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 0
Manheim Township 35, Cumberland Valley 6
Marian Catholic 27, Schuylkill Haven 0
McKeesport 35, West Mifflin 7
Meadville 27, Corry 14
Mercer 31, Iroquois 28
Mercyhurst Prep 43, Fairview 14
Methacton 16, Pottsgrove 13
Mifflinburg 42, Midd-West 0
Milton Hershey 35, Susquehanna Township 34
Minersville 38, Tri-Valley 34
Montour 37, Mars 28
Montoursville 49, Wellsboro 0
Mount Lebanon 28, Gateway 7
Mount Union 35, Tussey Mountain 6
Nanticoke Area 35, Carbondale 0
Nazareth Area 56, East Stroudsburg South 7
Neshaminy 44, Kensington 0
New Hope-Solebury High School 16, Morrisville 0
North Schuylkill 34, Mount Carmel 27
North Star 28, Moshannon Valley 13
Northern York 13, Red Land 7
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Tamaqua 6
Notre Dame - Green Pond 48, Saucon Valley 20
Oil City 76, Warren 0
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 32, Shenango 10
Owen J Roberts 25, Conestoga 22
Palmerton 54, Lehighton 30
Palmyra 51, Lebanon 7
Panther Valley 20, Salisbury 12
Parkland 48, Pocono Mountain West 7
Penn Hills 33, Seneca Valley 20
Penncrest 34, Sun Valley 19
Penns Valley 33, Bellwood-Antis 12
Peters Township 35, Fox Chapel 0
Philadelphia Central 41, Fels 0
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 49, West Lawn Wilson 14
Philipsburg-Osceola 35, Huntingdon 7
Pickerington N., Ohio 35, Pine-Richland 14
Pine Grove 20, Northern Lebanon 17
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 43, Woodland Hills 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Serra Catholic 42
Plum 28, Kiski Area 18
Pope John Paul II 22, Chambersburg 0
Port Allegany 40, Ridgway 0
Portage Area 34, Conemaugh Valley 7
Punxsutawney 44, Bradford 0
Purchase Line 19, Cambria Heights 7
Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7
Richland 26, Penn Cambria 21
River Valley 28, Conemaugh Township 7
Riverview 41, Bethlehem Center 20
Scranton 35, Wilkes-Barre Area 27
Selinsgrove 28, Delaware Valley 21
Shaler 38, Butler 7
Sharpsville 49, Wilmington 42
Shenandoah Valley 51, Columbia-Montour 26
Shikellamy 21, Central Columbia 7
Souderton 21, Haverford 17
South Allegheny 14, Yough 7
South Fayette 42, Chartiers Valley 14
South Park 22, East Allegheny 16
South Side 33, Hopewell 7
South Western 19, Susquehannock 7
South Williamsport 14, Milton 0
Southern Columbia 50, Berwick 0
Southern Lehigh 28, Quakertown 21
Southmoreland 34, McGuffey 7
Spring-Ford 49, Governor Mifflin 24
State College 49, Williamsport 20
Strath Haven 28, Interboro 7
Thomas Jefferson 42, Franklin Regional 7
Titusville 34, Franklin 16
Twin Valley 44, Schuylkill Valley 13
Unionville 33, Academy Park 20
Upper Dublin 21, Kennett 0
Upper St. Clair 24, Norwin 21
Valley View 21, Crestwood 14
Wallenpaupack 23, Honesdale 6
Warwick 17, Cocalico 14
Waynesboro 21, Spring Grove 3
Waynesburg Central 35, Carmichaels 0
West Chester Henderson 14, Upper Darby 6
West Perry 45, Susquenita 22
West Shamokin 40, Penns Manor 18
Westinghouse 28, Clairton 0
Whitehall 53, Allentown Allen 0
Williams Valley 28, Upper Dauphin 0
Windber 51, Glendale 6
Wyoming Area 49, Tunkhannock 0
Wyoming Valley West 21, North Pocono 13
Wyomissing 56, Kennard-Dale 7
York County Tech 14, James Buchanan 7